VINELAND EP 3: Whether Underground (w/Eleanor Stein)
And we're back! With VINELAND, chapters 6-8.John and Asher discuss inter-generational negation, luddites, the computerized future, communitarian happenings, Esalen, transpersonal psychology, holotropic breathwork, and '70s solipsism.THEN: We speak with former member of the Students for Democratic Society and the Weatherman Eleanor Stein about '60s radicalism and their intersection with the hippier counterculture, left politics tactics, and the moral crises of then and now.MUSIC IN THIS EPISODE:"God's Children (End)" - The Kinks
1:38:34
VINELAND EP 2: What Was The Hippie? (w/Jesse Jarnow)
We begin our read-through of Thomas Pynchon's Vineland in earnest, covering Chapters 1-5.John and Asher discuss the amateurishness of opening a novel with a character waking up, the perils of transfenestration, the ersatzness of Hawaiian holidays, and whether Billy Barf and the Vomitones are a heavy metal band or a hardcore band. Was there D-beat before the band Discharge? We'll never know...Also! We welcome author, broadcaster and podcaster Jesse Jarnow to talk about the legacy of the '60s hippie counterculture and help situate Pynchon's novel, culturally. Jesse is the author of arguably the chronicle of the hippie underground, Heads (among other wonderful volumes), host of The Frow Show on the mighty WFMU in Jersey, also the co-host of The Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast. Follow Jesse on Bluesky, why dontcha?Here's John's article (that Asher helped edit) in Rolling Stone, about the history of LSD manufacture, that comes up in this episode.Music in this Episode:The Last Poets - "When the Revolution Comes" (1970)The Watts Prophets - "Public Enemy Number One" (1996)Jane Birkin - "Ex-fan des sixties" (1978)
1:37:56
VINELAND EP 1: Snitches Get Stitches (w/ Noah Kulwin)
We missed "Pynchon Summer." But just barely! Cut us some slack, eh?In any event, we are back with our read-through of Thomas Pynchon's Vineland (1990). Is it a triumphant return following the interminable 17 interregnum since Gravity's Rainbow? Or a total piece of junk! As usual, the truth is...what we say it is.This intro episode sets up the book, its themes, and background. Then we chat with returning guest Noah Kulwin about the role of the snitch or government informant in American politics and culture. Make sure to check out Noah and Brendan James' essential pod-chronicle of American Empire, Blowback, which just launched its sixth season.OK we are glad to be back! New episodes every week or so!MUSIC in this Episode:The Exploited - "Police Informer" (1987)The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy - "California Über Alles" (1992)
1:23:53
Mailbag Time (Listener Qs, A'd)
We open the ol' mailbag, which is really more of google voicemail inbox, to answer some listener Q&As. At long last!
We accidentally deleted one and apologize. So if you're the person who called in to ask about the "keying waves" sequence, where Slothrop is talking to his dad...well....we are truly sorry. It was a good question!
Stay tuned. We are starting prep on our next season on Proust. We are currently arguing about whether to do just <i>Swann's Way</i>, or all of <i>In Search Of Lost Time</i>, which is like 9 billion words. Maybe we can do <i>Swann's Way</i> first, and then do other books? And then come back to Proust? If you have thoughts, we'd appreciate it, as we like to put our listeners first...after ourselves, and all our stupid, self-indulgent tendencies, and whims. It may be a few months off, in any event.
If you're not doing so yet, follow us on Twitter, which will never be known as "X."
54:21
APPENDIX - Is GRAVITY'S RAINBOW an autobiography? (W/ Albert Rolls)
In this extra, bonus "appendix" episode, Asher lays out his theory of Gravity's Rainbow, as a coded biography of its author, Thomas Pynchon.
Also: we're joined by author and researcher Albert Rolls to talk about his book, Thomas Pynchon: Demon in the Text, which is itself a not-quite-a-biography of Pynchon.