Simply Convivial: Homemaking, Homeschooling, and Home Life Tips for Christian Moms

Holiday Reset: The 5-Step System to Prepare for an Amazing New Year

Feeling overwhelmed as you prepare for the new year? Start Ready5 with us! https://simplyconvivial.com/ready5/In this seminar talk, Mystie Winckler shares practical wisdom for embracing a slower pace during the holidays to reflect, reset, and prepare your heart and mind for the year ahead. Learn how to balance intentional goal-setting with grace-filled rest using the Ready 5 framework: Repent, Rejoice, Edify, Align, and Dare. Mystie discusses how to let go of perfectionism, avoid "delusions of grandeur" in planning, and approach goals as exciting dares rather than overwhelming obligations.Whether you're juggling family life, routines, or personal growth, this talk will inspire you to take simple, actionable steps for organizing your attitude and life. Don't miss these insights to help you navigate the transition between holiday rest and productive rhythms. Grab your timer, print the prompts, and start your Ready 5 brain dump today!