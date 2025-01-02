Simply Convivial: Homemaking, Homeschooling, and Home Life Tips for Christian Moms

Is “housewife” a word worth reclaiming? Become a better housewife: https://convivialcircle.com In this thought-provoking discussion, we explore the history of homemaking, the role of marriage as a shared mission, and the value of the productive Christian household. From the industrial revolution to today, the meaning of homemaking has shifted—but its God-given purpose remains clear.Discover how embracing your role as a housewife or homemaker can bring joy, purpose, and gospel witness into your home. With practical advice and encouragement rooted in Scripture, this video challenges modern assumptions and offers a fresh perspective on what it means to manage your home for God’s glory.📖 Learn how to:Find purpose in homemaking beyond Pinterest and Instagram.Build a household mission alongside your husband.Turn daily tasks into meaningful contributions to your family and faith.💡 What’s your take? Share your thoughts on the term "housewife" in the comments below! Let’s reclaim the joy and dignity of this God-given role together.📖 Get my latest book - Simplified Organization: Learn to Love What Must Be Donehttps://www.simplifiedorganization.com🏆 Enroll in Convivial Circle and get practical homemaking mentorship so you don't have to be overwhelmed anymore: https://www.simplyconvivial.com/stop-overwhelm
15:58
Why You’ll Never Be ‘Done’ Organizing—And That’s Okay
Are you tempted to think you can get everything organized in just a week? Especially between Christmas and New Year's? Let's talk about why real progress takes longer—and why that's okay.In this episode, I share insights from Simplified Organization Community Coaching and how the process of organizing your home and life isn't about flipping a switch. It's a journey that requires consistent steps, adjusting your habits, and embracing the reality that life keeps changing.You'll also hear inspiring stories from women in the community who've learned how to maintain steadiness through life's challenges—whether it's illness, chaos, or major transitions. These are real wins from real people, showing how sticking with small, faithful efforts leads to big changes over time.Organization isn't about achieving perfection. It's about showing up, growing, and taking the next step forward—together.
16:04
Embracing Change: Growth, Grace, and Sanctification
Life and faith require growth and change. Embrace sanctification, trust God's grace, and rejoice in His work in you through every stage of life. In this episode, we dive into the beauty and challenge of change. Whether it's personal growth, spiritual sanctification, or the shifting dynamics of family life, change is a part of God's design. Learn how to notice progress, embrace growth with gratitude, and trust God's grace through every stage of life.✨ Key Topics Discussed:Why change is essential for growthHow sanctification is God's work in usOvercoming fear and anxiety about changeTrusting God's grace in parenting, homemaking, and life🎧 Listen in and be encouraged to see the adventure in life's changes!📖 Related Reading:John Calvin, Institutes of the Christian ReligionJohn Frame, Systematic Theology
15:17
“Housework makes me mad”
Feeling overwhelmed by housework? Learn how to manage chores without resentment, embrace ongoing tasks, and foster family teamwork in homemaking.Read the article: https://www.simplyconvivial.com/blog/housework-makes-me-mad/
15:40
Holiday Reset: The 5-Step System to Prepare for an Amazing New Year
Feeling overwhelmed as you prepare for the new year? In this seminar talk, Mystie Winckler shares practical wisdom for embracing a slower pace during the holidays to reflect, reset, and prepare your heart and mind for the year ahead. Learn how to balance intentional goal-setting with grace-filled rest using the Ready 5 framework: Repent, Rejoice, Edify, Align, and Dare. Mystie discusses how to let go of perfectionism, avoid "delusions of grandeur" in planning, and approach goals as exciting dares rather than overwhelming obligations.Whether you're juggling family life, routines, or personal growth, this talk will inspire you to take simple, actionable steps for organizing your attitude and life. Don't miss these insights to help you navigate the transition between holiday rest and productive rhythms. Grab your timer, print the prompts, and start your Ready 5 brain dump today!
About Simply Convivial: Homemaking, Homeschooling, and Home Life Tips for Christian Moms
Encouragement for Christian moms about homemaking, meal planning, homeschooling, home management, organized living, and motherhood mindset. The Simply Convivial podcast equips women to glorify God as they work and are busy at home.