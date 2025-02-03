The Night Wilco Took Stage: Celebrating Their First Show

Join hosts Todd Rossnagel and Tim Arnold as they take a deep dive into a pivotal moment in Wilco history: their very first live show on November 17, 1994, at Cicero’s in St. Louis. Performing as "Black Shampoo," Wilco debuted their sound with a setlist that included early classics like "I Must Be High." In this special episode, Todd and Tim celebrate the 30th anniversary of this legendary performance, sharing rare audio clips, behind-the-scenes insights, and reflections on how this night helped shape the alt-country sound of the '90s. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to Wilco, this episode captures the magic of a band on the brink of something extraordinary. Relive the night where it all began—only on Shoving Wilco! Head here for the downloadable files. Head here for the YouTube link. We sincerely thank both of these creators for archiving and sharing this recording.