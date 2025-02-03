A Ghost Is Born Again: Bob Mehr on Wilco’s Masterpiece
Two-time Grammy-winning writer Bob Mehr joins the show to take us inside the making of A Ghost Is Born and the long-awaited deluxe edition box set, which arrives February 7, 2025.
Mehr, who penned the liner notes for this box, as well as the Yankee box, shares inside stories and his insight into the iconic album, including the creative chaos that shaped A Ghost is Born.
This massive box set—available as either nine vinyl LPs and four CDs or nine CDs—features the original album, alternate takes, outtakes, and demos, along with the full 2004 Boston Wang Center concert and the band’s experimental “Fundamentals” workshop sessions. It also includes sixty-five previously unreleased tracks and a stunning forty-eight-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos.
Learn more here and order here.
--------
50:36
What We Listened to in 2024
In this episode, hosts Todd Rossnagel and Tim Arnold share what they have listened to in 2024.
Todd shares some new artists that caught his attention, and Tim shares some artists that might not be new, but they might be new to you!
Here's a Spotify playlist with everything we mentioned.
And here's the list:
Bob Dylan
The Barr Brothers
Dr. Dog
Lo Moon
Wild Pink
Wunderhorse
Autumn Defense
And of course, Wilco
Todd's 24 in 2024 is here.
What did you listen to? Email the show: [email protected]
--------
28:41
A Ghost is Reborn: Breaking Down the 20th Anniversary Reissue
In this episode, Todd Rossnagel and Tim Arnold dive into the exciting news of the upcoming 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of Wilco's iconic album A Ghost Is Born. They explore what we know so far about the reissue, including the promise of previously unreleased tracks and live recordings and why this announcement has reignited enthusiasm for one of Wilco’s boldest artistic statements.
Todd and Tim also take a nostalgic journey through the album itself, reflecting on its groundbreaking experimentation, emotional depth, and the moments that make it a defining chapter in the band's career.
Interested in pre-ordering? Click here.
More on the release can be found on Spin.
To hear the alt version of Handshake Drugs, recorded in 2003 at Sear Sound in NYC, click here.
--------
26:41
The Night Wilco Took Stage: Celebrating Their First Show
Join hosts Todd Rossnagel and Tim Arnold as they take a deep dive into a pivotal moment in Wilco history: their very first live show on November 17, 1994, at Cicero’s in St. Louis. Performing as "Black Shampoo," Wilco debuted their sound with a setlist that included early classics like "I Must Be High."
In this special episode, Todd and Tim celebrate the 30th anniversary of this legendary performance, sharing rare audio clips, behind-the-scenes insights, and reflections on how this night helped shape the alt-country sound of the '90s. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to Wilco, this episode captures the magic of a band on the brink of something extraordinary.
Relive the night where it all began—only on Shoving Wilco!
Head here for the downloadable files.
Head here for the YouTube link.
We sincerely thank both of these creators for archiving and sharing this recording.
--------
33:33
Wilco on Vinyl
In this episode of Shoving Wilco, Todd, and Tim dive into the analog warmth and timeless allure of vinyl records, specifically Wilco’s discography on wax. Joined by Mark Shaw, Jr., a vinyl aficionado who has meticulously studied Wilco’s records, they explore the nuances that make vinyl a unique listening experience. Mark shares insights from his “shootout” of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, comparing all eight pressings to uncover the best of the best. Together, they unpack why vinyl brings Wilco’s music to life in a distinct way, and delve into the emotional power of music and why it moves us. Whether you’re a vinyl lover or a Wilco fan, this episode is a celebration of music's soulful connection to its classic medium.Shootout is here: https://youtu.be/33bxUTXEYhA?si=KD2PV5Lj9bToIoCi
