Feel the Fear and Built It Anyway: How to Stop Letting What-Ifs Control Your Life
Send us a textHave you ever felt that heart-pounding, palm-sweating sensation when facing something that scares you? That feeling that whispers "who do you think you are?" right when you're about to take a risk? Welcome to the debut episode of She Lost It, where we dive deep into understanding how fear works as our compass, not our stop sign.Standing in front of the mirror four years ago, I barely recognized myself. Years of people-pleasing and playing small had buried my dreams under layers of self-doubt and worry about others' opinions. But that day, something shifted. Not because I suddenly became brave – I was terrified – but because a tiny voice whispered: "What if you try anyway?"This podcast was born from that question. Recording this first episode with shaking hands and a nervous stomach, I'm sharing the revelation that transformed my relationship with fear: you don't overcome fear before taking action; you develop courage because of action. Fear isn't the problem; staying stuck because of it is.Through personal stories and practical strategies – from naming your specific fears to celebrating imperfect progress – we explore how to break free from paralysis. I share the seven words that became my mantra ("Feel the fear and build it anyway") and offer three powerful techniques to move forward despite uncertainty. When that microphone appeared under my Christmas tree with the note "Everything is a dream until you make it real," I knew it was time to stop running.Whether you're contemplating a career change, a difficult conversation, or any dream that won't leave you alone, this episode offers a compassionate nudge toward that first step. Subscribe to join our community of courageous builders who are learning to recognize fear not as the enemy, but as an invitation to grow beyond what we thought possible.
--------
10:21
Food Addiction: The Drug We Don't Talk About
Send us a textEver wondered why you can't stop at just one bite, even when you promised yourself you would? The answer might be more complex than lacking willpower. Food addiction is the socially acceptable dependency no one wants to acknowledge. Ultra-processed foods trigger the same dopamine pathways as addictive substances, creating powerful neurological responses that feel impossible to resist. For those with ADHD, anxiety disorders, or trauma histories, these effects are even more pronounced—our brains are literally wired differently, setting us up for struggles that diet culture simplifies as "just eat less."After years trapped in the exhausting binge-restrict cycle—emotional trigger, mindless eating, crushing shame, extreme restriction, repeat—I discovered that breaking free required healing, not dieting. By addressing the underlying neurological and emotional drivers, finding alternative dopamine sources, and confronting the shame that perpetuated my cycles, I finally found a sustainable path forward.The most challenging aspect of food addiction? Unlike other substances, we can't simply abstain. We must learn to coexist with our "drug of choice" while society continues pushing it on us at every turn. Those well-meaning "food pushers" who insist "just one won't hurt" don't realize they're essentially telling a recovering addict to "just have one hit." Setting boundaries around food isn't about deprivation—it's about protecting your healing.If any of this resonates with you, please know you're not broken. Your brain is responding exactly as it was designed to, especially if you're navigating ADHD, anxiety, or past trauma. Freedom is possible when you approach recovery with curiosity instead of judgment, find healthier dopamine sources, and reach out for support. Subscribe to continue this conversation—because talking about the hard things is how we heal.
--------
10:24
She Lost It Trailer
Send us a textWhat happens when you finally decide to lose everything that's been weighing you down? Not just physical weight, but the emotional baggage, trauma, fear, shame, guilt, people-pleasing, and stories you've been hauling around like bricks on your back? Welcome to She Lost It, where I'm getting vulnerable about my journey from rock bottom to rebuilding. Four years ago, my life was a complete mess—anxiety, debt, food addiction, a failing marriage, and the crushing weight of everyone else's expectations. I was fumbling through adulthood and motherhood, failing miserably at it all. Then something clicked. I decided it was time to lose it all, and that decision became my lifeline.This podcast is your coffee date with a friend who's been there. Someone who'll listen without judgment as you navigate your own messy middle. Each episode offers practical guidance for finding your voice again (or maybe for the first time), stepping into your purpose, and creating a life that's not just good but extraordinary—even when things get messy. You'll hear real stories happening in real time, sometimes shocking truths, but always authentic conversations that remind you that you're not alone.Consider this your permission slip to let go of what no longer serves you and level up into the person you're meant to be. Ready to lose what's holding you back and find what's been waiting for you all along? Hit follow, subscribe, share with friends who might need this message too, and let's start this beautiful journey together.
Welcome to She Lost It, the podcast for anyone ready to let go of what’s been weighing them down and step into a life they truly love. I’m Stefani—an accidental health coach, entrepreneur, mom, and someone who knows what it’s like to lose it all, start over, and come out stronger.In this first episode, I’m sharing my story—the raw, real, and sometimes messy truth about how I went from drowning in anxiety, debt, food addiction, and people-pleasing to finally taking control of my life. But this podcast isn’t just about my journey—it’s about yours.Each episode, I’ll share practical tips to help you break free from the patterns holding you back, whether it’s your mindset, your habits, or the stories you’ve been telling yourself. We’ll talk about what it takes to build grit, find your voice, and create a life that feels truly authentic.Think of this as a conversation between friends—the kind where you leave feeling lighter, inspired, and ready to take action. So if you’re ready to lose what’s been keeping you stuck and gain a whole new perspective, hit play. Let’s do this together.