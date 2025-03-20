Feel the Fear and Built It Anyway: How to Stop Letting What-Ifs Control Your Life

Send us a textHave you ever felt that heart-pounding, palm-sweating sensation when facing something that scares you? That feeling that whispers "who do you think you are?" right when you're about to take a risk? Welcome to the debut episode of She Lost It, where we dive deep into understanding how fear works as our compass, not our stop sign.Standing in front of the mirror four years ago, I barely recognized myself. Years of people-pleasing and playing small had buried my dreams under layers of self-doubt and worry about others' opinions. But that day, something shifted. Not because I suddenly became brave – I was terrified – but because a tiny voice whispered: "What if you try anyway?"This podcast was born from that question. Recording this first episode with shaking hands and a nervous stomach, I'm sharing the revelation that transformed my relationship with fear: you don't overcome fear before taking action; you develop courage because of action. Fear isn't the problem; staying stuck because of it is.Through personal stories and practical strategies – from naming your specific fears to celebrating imperfect progress – we explore how to break free from paralysis. I share the seven words that became my mantra ("Feel the fear and build it anyway") and offer three powerful techniques to move forward despite uncertainty. When that microphone appeared under my Christmas tree with the note "Everything is a dream until you make it real," I knew it was time to stop running.Whether you're contemplating a career change, a difficult conversation, or any dream that won't leave you alone, this episode offers a compassionate nudge toward that first step. Subscribe to join our community of courageous builders who are learning to recognize fear not as the enemy, but as an invitation to grow beyond what we thought possible.