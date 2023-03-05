Self Publishing School: How To Write A Book That Grows Your Impact, Income, And Business

Learn how to write an publish a book that changes lives. Every week, I interview your favorite authors - the most successful authors on the planet - to see how ... More
It's my birthday, but guess who's getting a gift? That's right, it's YOU! Visit selfpublishing.com/birthday to grab it
I want to ship you a copy of our limited edition 90 Day Author Success Planner. We've discontinued this and there's only a handful left in stock, and I want to ship it to you if you do these 3 simple things as a birthday gift to me.Snatch your free copy here: https://selfpublishing.com/birthday
5/19/2023
1:57
SPS 210: Profitably Running Book Ads & Staying At #1 For 135 Days Straight with Nate Hambrick
This might be the best episode we've ever had on how to sell books long term. I'm joined by Nate Hambrick...Publishing Consultant at selfpublishing.com and author of the book Crush Your Kryptonite. In this interview we go deep on what actually sells books long term, including: -Testing cover samples with 600+ people…why Nate did it and what he learned-The "Billy Ray Cirus" Launch…and why you want to avoid it like the plague-The 2 principles of Nate's 90 day book sales plan-Breaking down your review goals - the 15 reviews per week strategy and how Nate got 440+ reviews on his bookWe also cover:-The 3 places to get more reviews for your book-The difference between book promo sites and book ads…the types of ads and what you should do to sell more books-The biggest thing that keeps people from writing their book (and how to get out of indecision)This episode was a masterclass in book marketing!
5/17/2023
42:20
Announcement: Life Changing Event, Huge Speakers, And Prices Going Up Soon
We have exciting news to share about the upcoming "Author Advantage Live" event! Get ready for a remarkable experience as we reveal the impressive lineup of speakers who will grace the stage. This event is a must-attend for aspiring authors and book enthusiasts. With accomplished authors, industry leaders, and literary influencers taking the stage, you'll have the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge, inspiration, and networking connections. Act fast because ticket prices for this event will be increasing soon! Secure your spot now and take advantage of early bird pricing. Don't miss out on this exceptional chance to immerse yourself in the world of literature and uncover the secrets to author success. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare for an incredible journey at "Author Advantage Live"!
5/15/2023
3:42
SPS 209: Your Two Weeks Notice & Doing $1M From Your Book Launch with Amy Porterfield (Behind The Scenes Of Her NYT Bestseller Launch)
Today I'm joined by Amy Porterfield...author of "Two Weeks Notice" and the host of the Online Marketing Made Easy podcast. Wow, what an interview! We talk about:-The core principles of the Two Weeks Notice and how they apply to authors who want to start a business-The difference between co-authoring a "For Dummies" book and launching your own book-The strategies Amy used to hit the New York Times bestseller list-The question all authors need to ask to maximize the launch of their bookWe also talked about using a book to generate $1M+ in sales for your business during launch week, including:-How Amy used digital courses to sell copies of the book-The 4 Phases of Amy's book launch...what are they and how did they work? (this was mind blowing)-How Amy sold 2,000+ books the day before her launch with a free masterclass-How Amy got 350+ reviews in less than 2 months and 100+ reviews right away-What you have to look forward to with Amy's talk at Author Advantage LiveThis was an incredible episode! Don't miss it. P.S. Want to see Amy speak at Author Advantage Live? Grab your ticket before prices go up: AuthorAdvantageLive.com
5/10/2023
38:36
SPS 208: Landing Your Dream Job & Advice From In The Trenches Doing 2,800+ Author Coaching Calls with Michael Lachance
Today I'm joined by Michael Lachance...author of "Land Your Dream Job" and the Author Success Manager at selfpublishing.com. In this interview, we talk about: -A book as a $15 mentor and why Michael decided to write a book-Why & how to identify your ideal avatar with your book-Why your book isn't for everyone and how to narrow the scope of who you're writing for-How to dial in Amazon ads for your bookWe also talk about Michael's advice coaching 1,000's of our authors through the process:-The #1 challenge Michael sees our authors face (from 2,800+ calls 1-1 with our authors)-The 2 groups of people & how they show up when starting to write their book-The commonalities of our most successful authors that you can emulate-The one question to keep asking throughout the process that will help you be more successful with your bookIf you're looking for real world book writing advice from in the trenches...you don't want to miss this episode. P.S. Want to see Michael speak at Author Advantage Live? Grab your ticket before prices go up here: AuthorAdvantageLive.com
