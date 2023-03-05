Self Publishing School: How To Write A Book That Grows Your Impact, Income, And Business

SPS 209: Your Two Weeks Notice & Doing $1M From Your Book Launch with Amy Porterfield (Behind The Scenes Of Her NYT Bestseller Launch)

Today I'm joined by Amy Porterfield...author of "Two Weeks Notice" and the host of the Online Marketing Made Easy podcast. Wow, what an interview! We talk about:-The core principles of the Two Weeks Notice and how they apply to authors who want to start a business-The difference between co-authoring a “For Dummies” book and launching your own book-The strategies Amy used to hit the New York Times bestseller list-The question all authors need to ask to maximize the launch of their bookWe also talked about using a book to generate $1M+ in sales for your business during launch week, including:-How Amy used digital courses to sell copies of the book-The 4 Phases of Amy's book launch...what are they and how did they work? (this was mind blowing)-How Amy sold 2,000+ books the day before her launch with a free masterclass-How Amy got 350+ reviews in less than 2 months and 100+ reviews right away-What you have to look forward to with Amy’s talk at Author Advantage LiveThis was an incredible episode! Don't miss it. P.S. Want to see Amy speak at Author Advantage Live? Grab your ticket before prices go up: AuthorAdvantageLive.comHere are some links that might come in handy: Apply for a free book consultation Register for our free on-demand training Join us at our live virtual event - Author Advantage Live 2023 Must-watch episodes: SPS 044: Using A Free + Shipping Book Funnel with Anik Singal SPS 115: Using Atomic Habits To Write & Publish A Book with James Clear SPS 127: Traditional vs. Self Publishing: Which You Should Choose with Ruth Soukup SPS 095: The Five Love Languages: Selling 15 Million Copies with Gary Chapman SPS 056: How I Sold ...