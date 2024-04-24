Anthony "Tony" Mitchell's tragic death occurred just two weeks after he was incarcerated at the Walker County Alabama Sheriff's Office Jail. Despite his ongoing struggle with addiction, Tony's downward spiral was reportedly exacerbated by the recent passing of his father. By the time a concerned family member called 911 seeking medical help for Tony, he had lost a staggering 100 pounds and was in a delusional and agitated state.Unfortunately, the events that followed resulted in Tony being charged with attempted murder and ultimately dying. While a spokesperson for the sheriff's office claimed that Tony left the facility "alert and conscious" for further evaluation at a nearby hospital, a whistleblower from within the department leaked a video that painted a much different and more disturbing picture. As additional details emerged, the global community was left wondering how a modern American jail could allow a man to freeze to death in its custody.Support the showPatreon: https://patreon.com/secretscrime Facebook: https://facebook.com/secretscrimeInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/secretscrime/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@secretstruecrimepodcastJeremy Abbott Petitionhttps://chng.it/4NpDWLPpyv

We are a boots on-the-ground, investigative, serialized podcast. Season 2: On March 21, 2015, 32 year old Eric Cates and his beloved dog, Gypsy, were found murdered behind the old Empire School in the tiny Walker County town of Empire, AL. Their bodies were found burned in the cab of Eric's truck. Their murders remain unsolved even though the crime is rumored to have been witnessed by a large crowd of people. In Season 2 of Secrets True Crime, Amber and private investigation firm Echo 7 Foxtrot, LLC will be digging into this case to help find justice for Eric Cates.Season 2 Bonus Mini-Season: 26 year old Hayden Mayberry went missing on November 19, 2019. He reportedly walked into the woods in the Boldo area of Walker County, AL from a home he was staying at on Pine Dr. His remains were found on February 2, 2020 under some unusual circumstances. Join us as we dig into the details of Hayden's disappearance and death.Season 1: On Memorial Day in 2017, a mother and her son vanished from their home in the rural Alabama community of Holtville. Susan Osborne and Evan Chartrand haven't been seen or heard from since and their bodies have not been found. 2 months passed before their disappearance was reported to police. Susan's husband, Jerry, told police that Susan left him for another man but as police began investigating, they discovered he'd been keeping some big secrets and Susan’s best friend had proof. Did her Jerry's secrets lead to the disappearance of Susan & Evan? What happened to them? These are the questions we will explore in season one of Secrets True Crime, a serial podcast. We will be taking a close look into the lives of Susan and Evan, speaking with their family members, friends, teachers, neighbors, the sheriff and investigators assigned to their case.