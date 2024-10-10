Mark Miller Plays with the Spirit

Mark Miller is a graduate of Juilliard and Yale University with an expertise in choral conducting, sacred music, and voice. His hymns and anthems are sung by communities of faith throughout the world, and his album, Imagine the People of God, is available on iTunes. He believes that music, social justice, and the beloved community are inextricably tied. His story is about finding God and himself through music. The Second Sunday podcast is hosted by Esther and Darren Calhoun. Second Sunday is about Black Queer folks finding, keeping and sometimes losing faith.