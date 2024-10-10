As Season 2 comes to a close, we take a moment to reflect on our journey and share insights from our guests. For the first time our producer, Anna DeShawn, join us in conversation and interviews Esther & Darren. This episode is a celebration of the power of storytelling and the importance of finding your own path to faith. After tuning in, we'd love to hear your thoughts! Connect with us on social media @SecondSundayPod and tell us what you think through our listener survey. You can take the survey here, https://bit.ly/SecondSundaySurvey24 & it will help inform future episodes of the pod.🙏🏾 ✝️ 📖 🕊️The Second Sunday podcast is hosted by Esther and Darren Calhoun.Follow Esther @estheralready,https://www.instagram.com/estheralreadyFollow Darren @heydarren, https://www.instagram.com/heydarrenFollow Second Sunday @secondsundaypod, https://instagram.com/secondsundaypodSubscribe to the podcast, https://secondsundaypod.com🙏🏾 ✝️ 📖 🕊️Podcasting is a team sport so thank you to our dream team:Our Producers Esther, Anna DeShawn, and Nichole HillOur Associate Producer: Amber WalkerOur Sound Designer: Florence Barrau-Adams andOur Managing Producers: Jocelyn Gonzales and Courtney Fleurantin🙏🏾 ✝️ 📖 🕊️Our opening theme song is Miya B's original track titled, “They Don't Know”. You should download the full song today. https://linktr.ee/myiab.music🙏🏾 ✝️ 📖 🕊️About this pod Second Sunday is about Black Queer folks finding, keeping and sometimes losing faith. It’s a second look at a topic that feels increasingly dismissed and minimized. It’s Second Sunday.About The QubeThe Qube is a podcast production company and curated platform to discover the best BIPOC & QTPOC podcasts. We are here to diversify the fastest growing medium today by creating a space of discoverability for audiences invested in culturally aligned content.Discover your next fav BIPOC pod - https://theqube.appFollow The Qube Instagram, https://instagram.com/thequbeappTwitter, https://twitter.com/thequbeappTikTok, https://tiktok.com/@thequbeapp
44:15
Mark Miller Plays with the Spirit
Mark Miller is a graduate of Juilliard and Yale University with an expertise in choral conducting, sacred music, and voice. His hymns and anthems are sung by communities of faith throughout the world, and his album, Imagine the People of God, is available on iTunes. He believes that music, social justice, and the beloved community are inextricably tied. His story is about finding God and himself through music.
31:46
Spirituality is a Journey with Dexter Davis
In this episode of Second Sunday, hosts Darren and Esther share an inspiring conversation with Dexter Davis. Dexter, a motivational speaker, advocate, and artist, opens up about his unique journey of self-discovery and faith. From childhood struggles and exploring gender identity to profound spiritual experiences in Judaism and Christianity, Dexter's story is a testament to the power of resilience and love. Join us as we navigate Dexter's path to finding his true self and feeling a deep connection with God.
39:30
We Are Faith Embodied with Tre'vell Anderson
Award-winning journalist and self-proclaimed "church queen" Tre'vell Anderson joins Esther & Darren in another table shaking episode. They share a journey of faith while navigating the Black church, conversion therapy, and ultimately reclaiming their truth – all fueled by the undeniable power of Black trans divinity. With humor and insight, only the way Tre'vell can serve it, they remind us that Black LGBTQ folks are chosen too.
33:14
Chose Wholeness over Holiness with D. Danyelle Thomas
Meet D. Danyelle Thomas, a Black faith and spirituality speaker, author, activist and founder of Unfit Christian. Danyelle shares her journey of choosing wholeness over holiness while navigating the intersections of faith, race, gender, and sexuality. This discussion explores the power of questioning and deconstructing rigid religious beliefs to find a more liberating and inclusive faith. Join us as we uncover stories of Black queer experiences and the transformative journey to a more holistic understanding of our own spirituality. Follow Danyelle on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, & Twitter via @UnfitChristian.
Second Sunday is a podcast about Black queer people finding, keeping, and sometimes losing faith in the Black church. Join hosts Darren and Esther as they take turns exploring the journey of each guest as they navigate religion, spirituality, culture, and identity. You’ll love this show if you have questions about religion, grew up around the Black church, and want to hear perspectives and a tiny bit of advice from people who have survived challenging moments and complicated feelings. Most of all, you’ll love this show if you enjoy listening to hosts who crack jokes first and ask questions later. Tune in to Second Sunday on The Qube or wherever you get your podcasts.