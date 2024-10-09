Searching For Heroes With Benjamin Hall

Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent, a 40-day period where Christians around the world offer a sacrifice to God.
Actor, Mark Wahlberg and Benjamin discuss the meaning of the Lenten season in their lives and the beauty in letting go to make room for your faith.
Mark also shares how the Hallow app reconnects believers to their faith.
Can Resilience Breed Faith?
Can faith breed resilience, or vice versa? And how does resilience differ across various communities, cultures, and continents?
From battling stage IV colon cancer to surviving Hurricane Katrina, Jamie Aten, Ph.D., has both experienced and witnessed intense suffering. And though this seems like it would have hardened Dr. Aten's outlook on the world, it instead made him curious — ultimately leading him to become a disaster psychologist and ministry expert.
Dr. Aten dives into complex questions surrounding faith, tragedy, and resilience — and explains how his experiences and extensive research have allowed him to merge his understanding of the three.
Follow Benjamin on X: @BenjaminHallFNC
Three Years of War in Ukraine: Ambassador Oksana Markarova's Story
February 24th marks three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, beginning a brutal war that continues raging. While we take this day to honor Ukraine, a country that wasn't expected to last a month against Russia and yet continues fighting, we also take it to remember the innocent lives that have been lost, and pay respect to those who continue fighting.
One of those people is Ambassador Oksana Markarova, who had only been serving as the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States for about a year when Russia invaded her country — leading to her work, and her face, being instantly projected across the globe.
Ambassador Markarova joins Benjamin to discuss what the past three years have been like for her, as one of the key figures in charge of connecting Ukraine and the U.S.
Follow Benjamin on X: @BenjaminHallFNC
499 Days Of Being Held Hostage By Hamas
"My niece Roni was awakened with a gun pointed at her face attwo and a half years old...and then around 1:30 p.m., Omri was handcuffed and taken hostage."
It's been 499 days since Omri Miran, his wife Lishay, and their two young daughters Roni and Alma woke up to a nightmare on October 7th, 2023 -- when their family was held captive by Hamas militants, and Omri was taken hostage. Since that day, Omri's family has dedicated their lives to advocating for his release.
While crucial progress is being made between Israel and Hamas, as they prepare to enter phase two of a hostage deal that will hopefully lead to the release of 33 Israeli hostages, Omri's
brother-in-law Moshe Lavi says advocacy and fighting to bring the innocent home must never stop. Moshe details how his family has been working since October 8th to raise awareness and call for Omri's release and why he believes caution is crucial when dealing with a terrorist organization like Hamas.
Clearing Landmines & Restoring Livelihoods
A 21-year-old girl looking to become a Chinese interpreter and a former pediatric anesthesiologist may not seem like they'd end up on the same career path. However, after watching their beloved home country be torn apart by war, everything changed for Diana Obzhelian and Mykyta Kryzhanovsky.
Diana and Mykyta join Benjamin to discuss how their love for Ukraine led them to the non-profit organization The Halo Trust, where they've dedicated their lives to "demining": clearing landmines and other explosives from former war zones.
Follow Benjamin on X: @BenjaminHallFNC
New York Times Best-selling author, FOX News’ Benjamin Hall makes his podcast debut with, Searching For Heroes With Benjamin Hall.
Each week Benjamin will illuminate stories of community, compassion and the everyday people who embody heroism. From educators leaving an invaluable mark on the lives of their students, veterans supporting one another to local leaders who are filling the gaps in underserved communities. Benjamin, along with his remarkable guests will provide voices to America’s noteworthy yet silent heroes. New episodes available every Monday.