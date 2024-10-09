Searching For Heroes With Benjamin Hall

499 Days Of Being Held Hostage By Hamas

"My niece Roni was awakened with a gun pointed at her face attwo and a half years old...and then around 1:30 p.m., Omri was handcuffed and taken hostage." It's been 499 days since Omri Miran, his wife Lishay, and their two young daughters Roni and Alma woke up to a nightmare on October 7th, 2023 -- when their family was held captive by Hamas militants, and Omri was taken hostage. Since that day, Omri's family has dedicated their lives to advocating for his release. While crucial progress is being made between Israel and Hamas, as they prepare to enter phase two of a hostage deal that will hopefully lead to the release of 33 Israeli hostages, Omri's brother-in-law Moshe Lavi says advocacy and fighting to bring the innocent home must never stop. Moshe details how his family has been working since October 8th to raise awareness and call for Omri's release and why he believes caution is crucial when dealing with a terrorist organization like Hamas.