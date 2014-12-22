Science Times
The New York Times
Want to know more about black holes? Or progress in the cure for cancer? Learn about the latest news and trends in science, medicine and the environment from the reporters and editors of the popular Science Times section of The New York Times.

Crowing of a Red Junglefowl
The crowing of a red junglefowl, ancestor to farm chickens, is shorter.
Climate-Friendly Nuclear Energy
Nuclear energy could help stem climate change, but economic conditions aren’t favorable for many existing nuclear power plants.
Is Natural Gas Better?
Natural gas seems to be better for the environment than coal because of its reduced carbon emissions, but environmentalists say it may not be better after all.
One-Legged Cycling
Can exercise change our DNA?
Farewell
A final word, in alphabetical order, to bid farewell to the Science Times podcast.
About Science Times
Want to know more about black holes? Or progress in the cure for cancer? Learn about the latest news and trends in science, medicine and the environment from the reporters and editors of the popular Science Times section of The New York Times. David Corcoran is your host.
Science Times
