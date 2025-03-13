Dr Judith Joseph: This Is What Suppressing Trauma Does To Your Brain! Hidden Causes Of High Functioning Depression.
In the very first episode of Science & Soul with Dr Kristen Holmes, Dr. Judith Joseph unpacks the silent struggles many of us face—stress, anxiety, burnout. Dr. Joseph gives powerful insights into how labeling our emotions can help us understand them, and how shifting our focus to small, everyday joys can lead to a more fulfilling life. If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by the pressures of the world, this conversation will help you find balance, clarity, and peace.
(00:00) Intro
(01:31) Dr. Judith's Experience Working With People Who Are Struggling
(02:53) Is There a Difference Between Joy and Happiness?
(04:59) How Do We Develop Conscious Awareness of Joy?
(09:38) An Overview of the Biopsychosocial Model
(14:03) High-Functioning Depression vs. Persistent Depressive Disorder
(19:04) How Do We Help People With High-Functioning Depression?
(21:41) Symptoms of High-Functioning Depression
(26:30) Shifting to Healthier Lifestyle Habits With High-Functioning Depression
(30:49) A Great Tool for Anxiety: "Worry Procrastination"
(32:13) Schedule Your Worrying
(35:51) Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
(37:17) Thought Patterns, Themes, and Behaviors Holding You Back
(40:48) The Link Between a High Need for Control and Low Self-Worth
(46:49) Risk Factors for High-Functioning Depression
(50:59) How Do We Let Go?
(53:54) The Role of Sleep
(55:45) Reconciling High-Functioning With a Healthy Lifestyle
(57:55) Who Does a High-Functioning Individual Attract?
(59:13) Do High-Functioning People Feel Resentment When Taken Advantage Of?
(59:42) High-Functioning Individuals in Relationships
(01:01:46) How Do High-Functioning Individuals Enter the Parasympathetic State?
(01:03:06) The 5-4-3-2-1 Method
(01:06:36) Eastern Practices
(01:08:03) What Does It Mean to Be Human?
Dr Kristen Holmes is the Global Head Human Performance at WHOOP, a leading human performance company. A three-time All-American athlete and two-time Big Ten Athlete of the Year in field hockey and basketball at the University of Iowa, Kristen was also a seven-year member of the U.S. National Field Hockey Team. As a coach, she led Princeton University to 12 league titles in 13 seasons and a National Championship, making her one of the most successful coaches in Ivy League history.
Science and Soul will offer a fresh perspective on human performance- unpacking the capacity of an individual to intentionally behave at a level equal to their physical and emotional potential. This is more than a show - this is an invitation to understand how humans can flourish and thrive in a complex world. Welcome!
