Dr Judith Joseph: This Is What Suppressing Trauma Does To Your Brain! Hidden Causes Of High Functioning Depression.

In the very first episode of Science & Soul with Dr Kristen Holmes, Dr. Judith Joseph unpacks the silent struggles many of us face—stress, anxiety, burnout. Dr. Joseph gives powerful insights into how labeling our emotions can help us understand them, and how shifting our focus to small, everyday joys can lead to a more fulfilling life. If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by the pressures of the world, this conversation will help you find balance, clarity, and peace. Follow me here: www.instagram.com/scienceandsoul www.instagram.com/kristen_holmes2126 (00:00) Intro (01:31) Dr. Judith's Experience Working With People Who Are Struggling (02:53) Is There a Difference Between Joy and Happiness? (04:59) How Do We Develop Conscious Awareness of Joy? (09:38) An Overview of the Biopsychosocial Model (14:03) High-Functioning Depression vs. Persistent Depressive Disorder (19:04) How Do We Help People With High-Functioning Depression? (21:41) Symptoms of High-Functioning Depression (26:30) Shifting to Healthier Lifestyle Habits With High-Functioning Depression (30:49) A Great Tool for Anxiety: "Worry Procrastination" (32:13) Schedule Your Worrying (33:53) Shopify Ad (34:48) WHOOP Ad (35:51) Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (37:17) Thought Patterns, Themes, and Behaviors Holding You Back (40:48) The Link Between a High Need for Control and Low Self-Worth (46:49) Risk Factors for High-Functioning Depression (50:59) How Do We Let Go? (53:54) The Role of Sleep (55:45) Reconciling High-Functioning With a Healthy Lifestyle (57:55) Who Does a High-Functioning Individual Attract? (59:13) Do High-Functioning People Feel Resentment When Taken Advantage Of? (59:42) High-Functioning Individuals in Relationships (01:01:46) How Do High-Functioning Individuals Enter the Parasympathetic State? (01:03:06) The 5-4-3-2-1 Method (01:06:36) Eastern Practices (01:08:03) What Does It Mean to Be Human? (01:08:48) Huel Ad Sponsored by: Shopify - http://SHOPIFY.CO.UK/KRISTEN WHOOP - https://join.whoop.com/gb/en/SCIENCE/ Huel - https://huel.com/kristen SYNCID MB01P6KZIKMJRBV