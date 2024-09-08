Sanctuary: On the Border Between Church and State

What does the future hold for sanctuary in this country? With a renewed anti-immigrant movement taking center stage in American politics, can sanctuary activists articulate a different vision for the country, one that demands that people of all faith and political persuasions ‘welcome the stranger’? In this episode, Barba and González investigate how and why sanctuary remains one of the most important ideas in American politics. They explore recent conservative efforts to destabilize sanctuary cities and congregations, as well as the latest applications of the term by both progressive and reactionary parties. Finally, they discuss what the future of sanctuary - and by extension, the future of faith and politics in immigration justice - could look like beyond the presidential election of 2024. Additional Resources:WRAL, Fact check: Did Martha's Vineyard residents have migrants 'deported’?EvangelicosForJustice, “Latino Evangelicals Stand with Immigrants / Latinos evangélicos se unen a los inmigrantes”(2023)USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture, “Sister Norma Pimentel: The Hands and Voice of God for Migrants at the US/Mexico Border” (2023)CreatorsDr. Lloyd Daniel Barba is an Assistant Professor of Religion and Core Faculty in Latinx and Latin American Studies at Amherst College. He is the author of the award-winning book Sowing the Sacred: Mexican Pentecostal Farmworkers in California (Oxford University Press) and editor of Latin American and US Latino Religions in North America (Bloomsbury). His current research on the Sanctuary Movement includes A Refuge of Resistance: A History of the US Sanctuary Movement (under contract with Oxford University Press) and a volume edited with co-host Sergio González, Sacred Refuge: New Histories of the Sanctuary Movement (under contract with New York University Press).Dr. Sergio M. González is Assistant Professor of History at Marquette University. He is the author of Strangers No Longer: Latino Belonging and Faith in Twentieth-Century Wisconsin (University of Illinois Press) and Mexicans in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Historical Society Press) and the co-editor of Faith and Power: Latino Religious Politics Since 1945 (New York University Press) with Felipe Hinojosa and Maggie Elmore. He is a co-founder and former organizer for the Dane Sanctuary Coalition and is currently completing a co-edited volume with co-host Lloyd Barba, Sacred Refuge: New Histories of the US Sanctuary Movement (under contract with New York University Press).Funding for this series has been generously provided by the Henry Luce Foundation. Additional support was provided by the American Academy of Religion and Amherst College.Executive Producer: Dr. Bradley Onishi (@bradleyonishi) Audio Engineer: Scott Okamoto (@rsokamoto)Production Assistance: Kari Onishi
--------
37:45
Ep. 7 Part I: The Future of Sanctuary?
What does the future hold for sanctuary in this country? With a renewed anti-immigrant movement taking center stage in American politics, can sanctuary activists articulate a different vision for the country, one that demands that people of all faith and political persuasions ‘welcome the stranger’? In this episode, Barba and González investigate how and why sanctuary remains one of the most important ideas in American politics. They explore recent conservative efforts to destabilize sanctuary cities and congregations, as well as the latest applications of the term by both progressive and reactionary parties. Finally, they discuss what the future of sanctuary - and by extension, the future of faith and politics in immigration justice - could look like beyond the presidential election of 2024. Additional Resources:WRAL, Fact check: Did Martha's Vineyard residents have migrants 'deported’?EvangelicosForJustice, “Latino Evangelicals Stand with Immigrants / Latinos evangélicos se unen a los inmigrantes”(2023)USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture, “Sister Norma Pimentel: The Hands and Voice of God for Migrants at the US/Mexico Border” (2023)CreatorsDr. Lloyd Daniel Barba is an Assistant Professor of Religion and Core Faculty in Latinx and Latin American Studies at Amherst College. He is the author of the award-winning book Sowing the Sacred: Mexican Pentecostal Farmworkers in California (Oxford University Press) and editor of Latin American and US Latino Religions in North America (Bloomsbury). His current research on the Sanctuary Movement includes A Refuge of Resistance: A History of the US Sanctuary Movement (under contract with Oxford University Press) and a volume edited with co-host Sergio González, Sacred Refuge: New Histories of the Sanctuary Movement (under contract with New York University Press).Dr. Sergio M. González is Assistant Professor of History at Marquette University. He is the author of Strangers No Longer: Latino Belonging and Faith in Twentieth-Century Wisconsin (University of Illinois Press) and Mexicans in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Historical Society Press) and the co-editor of Faith and Power: Latino Religious Politics Since 1945 (New York University Press) with Felipe Hinojosa and Maggie Elmore. He is a co-founder and former organizer for the Dane Sanctuary Coalition and is currently completing a co-edited volume with co-host Lloyd Barba, Sacred Refuge: New Histories of the US Sanctuary Movement (under contract with New York University Press).Funding for this series has been generously provided by the Henry Luce Foundation. Additional support was provided by the American Academy of Religion and Amherst College.Executive Producer: Dr. Bradley Onishi (@bradleyonishi) Audio Engineer: Scott Okamoto (@rsokamoto)Production Assistance: Kari Onishi
--------
42:07
Ep. 6 Part II: Sanctuary in the Pews and in the Streets
“Build the wall! Build the wall!” How about building sanctuaries instead? The 2016 election of Donald Trump shook the nation. But in the days following his unprecedented victory, sanctuary organizers got to work, not waiting until Trump stepped foot in the White House to develop the networks necessary to protect immigrant communities. In this episode, Barba and González track the immigration politics that played a central role in Trump’s 2016 campaign, and examine how faith organizations and houses of worship revamped the nascent New Sanctuary Movement to meet the historical moment. Churches and synagogues, however, weren’t the only locations where sanctuary could be nurtured; immigration activists took sanctuary to the streets, declaring college campuses, cities, and even entire states sanctuary spaces that would serve as bulwarks against Trump’s draconian immigration policies.CreatorsDr. Lloyd Daniel Barba is an Assistant Professor of Religion and Core Faculty in Latinx and Latin American Studies at Amherst College. He is the author of the award-winning book Sowing the Sacred: Mexican Pentecostal Farmworkers in California (Oxford University Press) and editor of Latin American and US Latino Religions in North America (Bloomsbury). His current research on the Sanctuary Movement includes A Refuge of Resistance: A History of the US Sanctuary Movement (under contract with Oxford University Press) and a volume edited with co-host Sergio González, Sacred Refuge: New Histories of the Sanctuary Movement (under contract with New York University Press).Dr. Sergio M. González is Assistant Professor of History at Marquette University. He is the author of Strangers No Longer: Latino Belonging and Faith in Twentieth-Century Wisconsin (University of Illinois Press) and Mexicans in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Historical Society Press) and the co-editor of Faith and Power: Latino Religious Politics Since 1945 (New York University Press) with Felipe Hinojosa and Maggie Elmore. He is a co-founder and former organizer for the Dane Sanctuary Coalition and is currently completing a co-edited volume with co-host Lloyd Barba, Sacred Refuge: New Histories of the US Sanctuary Movement (under contract with New York University Press).Funding for this series has been generously provided by the Henry Luce Foundation. Additional support was provided by the American Academy of Religion and Amherst College.Executive Producer: Dr. Bradley Onishi (@bradleyonishi) Audio Engineer: Scott Okamoto (@rsokamoto)Production Assistance: Kari Onishi
--------
41:39
Ep. 6 Part I: Sanctuary in the Pews and in the Streets
“Build the wall! Build the wall!” How about building sanctuaries instead? The 2016 election of Donald Trump shook the nation. But in the days following his unprecedented victory, sanctuary organizers got to work, not waiting until Trump stepped foot in the White House to develop the networks necessary to protect immigrant communities. In this episode, Barba and González track the immigration politics that played a central role in Trump’s 2016 campaign, and examine how faith organizations and houses of worship revamped the nascent New Sanctuary Movement to meet the historical moment. Churches and synagogues, however, weren’t the only locations where sanctuary could be nurtured; immigration activists took sanctuary to the streets, declaring college campuses, cities, and even entire states sanctuary spaces that would serve as bulwarks against Trump’s draconian immigration policies.CreatorsDr. Lloyd Daniel Barba is an Assistant Professor of Religion and Core Faculty in Latinx and Latin American Studies at Amherst College. He is the author of the award-winning book Sowing the Sacred: Mexican Pentecostal Farmworkers in California (Oxford University Press) and editor of Latin American and US Latino Religions in North America (Bloomsbury). His current research on the Sanctuary Movement includes A Refuge of Resistance: A History of the US Sanctuary Movement (under contract with Oxford University Press) and a volume edited with co-host Sergio González, Sacred Refuge: New Histories of the Sanctuary Movement (under contract with New York University Press).Dr. Sergio M. González is Assistant Professor of History at Marquette University. He is the author of Strangers No Longer: Latino Belonging and Faith in Twentieth-Century Wisconsin (University of Illinois Press) and Mexicans in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Historical Society Press) and the co-editor of Faith and Power: Latino Religious Politics Since 1945 (New York University Press) with Felipe Hinojosa and Maggie Elmore. He is a co-founder and former organizer for the Dane Sanctuary Coalition and is currently completing a co-edited volume with co-host Lloyd Barba, Sacred Refuge: New Histories of the US Sanctuary Movement (under contract with New York University Press).Funding for this series has been generously provided by the Henry Luce Foundation. Additional support was provided by the American Academy of Religion and Amherst College.Executive Producer: Dr. Bradley Onishi (@bradleyonishi) Audio Engineer: Scott Okamoto (@rsokamoto)Production Assistance: Kari Onishi
--------
35:14
Ep. 5 Part II: The New Sanctuary Movement
An immigrant…or a terrorist? In a post September 11th world, undocumented residents in the United States faced the specter of deportation after being labeled a threat to national security. With anti-immigrant sentiment rising and legislation threatening to criminalize immigrants pending at the national and state level, faith activists again turned to sanctuary practices in the summer of 2006 to protect immigrants, migrants, and refugees. In this episode, Barba and González explore the development of the New Sanctuary Movement, a renewed effort to infuse the biblical injunction to welcome the stranger into the nation’s immigration politics. They chart how sanctuary activists borrowed from their predecessors while developing new strategies to confront what had become a well-oiled detention and deportation system, one that threatened millions of people who had called America home for decades.Additional Resources:ABC’s Nightline, Sanctuary Cities (ca. 1985)Freeman Reports - Stacy Merkt Sisters of the Presentation Teleconference: Sanctuary, provided by California RevealedThe MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour, Episode on Sanctuary (1985)CreatorsDr. Lloyd Daniel Barba is an Assistant Professor of Religion and Core Faculty in Latinx and Latin American Studies at Amherst College. He is the author of the award-winning book Sowing the Sacred: Mexican Pentecostal Farmworkers in California (Oxford University Press) and editor of Latin American and US Latino Religions in North America (Bloomsbury). His current research on the Sanctuary Movement includes A Refuge of Resistance: A History of the US Sanctuary Movement (under contract with Oxford University Press) and a volume edited with co-host Sergio González, Sacred Refuge: New Histories of the Sanctuary Movement (under contract with New York University Press).Dr. Sergio M. González is Assistant Professor of History at Marquette University. He is the author of Strangers No Longer: Latino Belonging and Faith in Twentieth-Century Wisconsin (University of Illinois Press) and Mexicans in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Historical Society Press) and the co-editor of Faith and Power: Latino Religious Politics Since 1945 (New York University Press) with Felipe Hinojosa and Maggie Elmore. He is a co-founder and former organizer for the Dane Sanctuary Coalition and is currently completing a co-edited volume with co-host Lloyd Barba, Sacred Refuge: New Histories of the US Sanctuary Movement (under contract with New York University Press).Funding for this series has been generously provided by the Henry Luce Foundation. Additional support was provided by the American Academy of Religion and Amherst College.Executive Producer: Dr. Bradley Onishi (@bradleyonishi) Audio Engineer: Scott Okamoto (@rsokamoto)Production Assistance: Kari Onishi
About Sanctuary: On the Border Between Church and State
A limited podcast series about the politics of immigration, faith as radical hospitality, and the borders between church and state. In the spring of 1982, six faith communities in Arizona and California declared themselves places of safe harbor for hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans and Guatemalans that had been denied legal proceedings for political asylum in the U.S. Alleging that immigration officials had intentionally miscategorized Central Americans as ‘economic migrants’ in order to accelerate their deportation, humanitarian organizations, legal advocates, and religious bodies sought alternatives for aid within their faiths’ scriptural teachings and the juridical parameters offered by international and national human rights and refugee law. Known as the Sanctuary Movement, this decade-long interfaith mobilization spurred congressional action in support of Central American asylees by the 1990s and served as the model for a renewed movement for sanctuary in support of undocumented Americans in the twenty-first century.Every episode in the series draws upon extensive archival data from across the country in order to offer new interpretations of the Sanctuary Movement and introduce public audiences to the primary voices and sources within the faith communities and grassroots organizations at its core. To date, there is no resource that provides a reliable and relevant examination of the movement from the 1980s to the present. “Sanctuary: On the Border Between Church and State” proposes to do exactly this and thus chart new directions for one of the nation’s most confrontational religious movements. Produced by the Institute for Religion, Media, and Civic Engagement. Generous support provided by the Henry Luce Foundation. Additional support was given by the American Academy of Religion and Amherst College. Creators: Dr. Lloyd Barba (Faculty, Amherst College) and Dr. Sergio Gonzalez (Faculty, Marquette University)Executive Producer: Dr. Bradley OnishiSound Engineer and Score: Scott Okamoto Production Assistance: Kari OnishiDistributed by Axis Mundi Media