San Bernardino PD Briefing Room

Commercial Truck Enforcement and Mean Tweets

Between the logistics airport and the expanding warehousing industry, San Bernardino is turning into a logistical hub in Southern California. While that's great for getting our packages faster and keeping store shelves stocked with toilet paper, it also comes with an increase in big rig and commercial vehicle traffic that's making enforcement a little more interesting for San Bernardino PD. In this episode we're talking to Sergeant Erick Bennett from San Bernardino PD's Commercial Enforcement Unit about all things related to commercial traffic enforcement. He'll be explaining why we have the unit in the first place, what kind of work they do, and some of the strange things they've seen out there. People have not been shy about sharing their feelings or arguing with each other on our posts about past commercial enforcement operations. We'll be finishing out this episode by weighing in on the debate and responding to some of those comments along with one of our self-admitted internet trolls. If you're interested in a career in law enforcement with San Bernardino PD, check out our webpage at JoinSBPD.org. We welcome your comments, so leave them on our social media pages or email us directly at [email protected] You never know if we'll be responding to them on a future podcast.