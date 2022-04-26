San Bernardino PD Briefing Room

Hiring Lateral Officers From Other Agencies

San Bernardino PD is looking for good people to serve as officers in our community, and sometimes our applicants are law enforcement officers already working at other agencies. In this episode we're talking about the differences between hiring experienced officers and people brand new to the profession, and we'll be explaining how it works when an officer makes a lateral move from another agency to ours. Our guest, Officer Justin Stewart, has done just that and he's sharing his experience with the hiring process, field training, and making the adjustment to a new agency. We'll also be talking about some recent updates to our tattoo and uniform policies that will definitely make a difference to those of you with tattoos who are considering a career in law enforcement with San Bernardino PD. Whether you're new to the law enforcement profession, or currently serving with another agency and considering making a move to SBPD we'd love to hear from you. Check out our website at www.JoinSBPD.org for more information or call one of our recruiters so we can help get you started.