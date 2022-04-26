San Bernardino PD Briefing Room

Officers from San Bernardino PD share information and insights about a variety of law enforcement topics. More
Work for Warriors: Veteran resources and jobs
In this episode, Lt. Jennifer Kohrell and Sgt. Chris Gray interview guest speaker Mike Soto from “Work for Warriors”. Mike is a 23-year Army veteran who now provides assistance in obtaining employment and providing resources for military personnel and their families. Whether preparing for the transition from the military or if they have been out for several years, Work for Warriors is ready to help.
11/12/2022
18:23
Hiring Lateral Officers From Other Agencies
San Bernardino PD is looking for good people to serve as officers in our community, and sometimes our applicants are law enforcement officers already working at other agencies. In this episode we're talking about the differences between hiring experienced officers and people brand new to the profession, and we'll be explaining how it works when an officer makes a lateral move from another agency to ours. Our guest, Officer Justin Stewart, has done just that and he's sharing his experience with the hiring process, field training, and making the adjustment to a new agency. We'll also be talking about some recent updates to our tattoo and uniform policies that will definitely make a difference to those of you with tattoos who are considering a career in law enforcement with San Bernardino PD. Whether you're new to the law enforcement profession, or currently serving with another agency and considering making a move to SBPD we'd love to hear from you. Check out our website at www.JoinSBPD.org for more information or call one of our recruiters so we can help get you started.
8/30/2022
38:47
What The Thin Blue Line and Sheepdogs Mean to Police Officers
Police officers often say the thin blue line and sheepdogs are two symbols they associate their profession with. Lately though, the thin blue line has been associated with some of the negative sides of our society. In this episode, Michele and Jennifer Kohrell are talking about the history of the thin blue line, what it means to law enforcement officers everywhere, and the role it has in police officer memorials. They'll also be answering the question of how sheepdogs represent what they do too. If you're interested in a career in law enforcement, visit our website at JoinSBPD.org. If you'd like to send us a message, email us at [email protected]
5/10/2022
24:47
Commercial Truck Enforcement and Mean Tweets
Between the logistics airport and the expanding warehousing industry, San Bernardino is turning into a logistical hub in Southern California. While that's great for getting our packages faster and keeping store shelves stocked with toilet paper, it also comes with an increase in big rig and commercial vehicle traffic that's making enforcement a little more interesting for San Bernardino PD. In this episode we're talking to Sergeant Erick Bennett from San Bernardino PD's Commercial Enforcement Unit about all things related to commercial traffic enforcement. He'll be explaining why we have the unit in the first place, what kind of work they do, and some of the strange things they've seen out there. People have not been shy about sharing their feelings or arguing with each other on our posts about past commercial enforcement operations. We'll be finishing out this episode by weighing in on the debate and responding to some of those comments along with one of our self-admitted internet trolls. If you're interested in a career in law enforcement with San Bernardino PD, check out our webpage at JoinSBPD.org. We welcome your comments, so leave them on our social media pages or email us directly at [email protected] You never know if we'll be responding to them on a future podcast.
4/26/2022
51:52
The Racial and Identity Profiling Act
In 2015 the California legislature adopted the Racial and Identity Profiling Act, RIPA for short. In this episode, Michele and Chris talk to Lieutenant Nick Oldendorf about how San Bernardino PD is dealing with RIPA reporting requirements and what the impact is on day to day operations. They'll also be discussing some of the findings in past reports and whether there is more to the story on how the data is collected and what it means. If you're interested in a career with SBPD, visit our website at JoinSBPD.org. If you'd like to send comments or feedback, post your comments on any of our social media pages or email us directly at [email protected]