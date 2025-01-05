The Salt Company National Podcast

Salt Company Conference 2025: Session 04 | Paul Sabino
44:19
Salt Company Conference 2025: Session 03 | Austin Wadlow
48:35
Salt Company Conference 2025: On Mission in my City (Mercy)
What if as followers of Jesus, who want to love and serve our cities, there was a better way to seek justice and mercy? The world will tell you their way. Jesus wants to share with you his. Come learn what it would look like to love the poor, the sick, and the hurting in a way that gives hope and help in Jesus name.
49:02
Salt Company Conference 2025: On Mission to the Nations
It's a new era in Missions, a time when the composition and complexion of the Global Church, and the Global mission force, is shifting rapidly toward people that were previously unreached. At the same time, Gospel need is skyrocketing among the remaining unreached people and cities of the world. What role does an American college student play in all of this? Come and see how the timeless truth's of God's mission in Scripture speak to your part in God's work among the nations.
43:10
Salt Company Conference 2025: On Mission with a Church Plant
What should you do when you graduate? Why is church planting such a big deal? We will pull back the curtain on what it really means to help start a church, why it might be harder than you think, and why there is almost nothing you could give your next years to that could make a bigger impact in the world.