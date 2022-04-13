Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast in the App
Listen to Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast

Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast

Podcast Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast
Podcast Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast

Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast

Rusty Quill
add
All the latest episodes of the Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast, a weekly ‘actual play’ podcast following a group of comedians as they play original, extended, table-... More
LeisureComedyArtsPerforming Arts
All the latest episodes of the Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast, a weekly ‘actual play’ podcast following a group of comedians as they play original, extended, table-... More

Available Episodes

5 of 347
  • Special Announcement: Magnus, Recent Network Shows and More
    Statement from CEO, Alexander J Newall regarding new network additions, information on The Magnus Archives 2, the return of Rusty Fears, and more!Transcript: https://bit.ly/3DrmqUPFor more information on Rusty Fears visit: https://rustyquill.com/2022/10/24/rusty-fears-6-remnants-of-fear/Music by TrackTribe - "BusyCity"Magnus Music by Sam JonesEdited by Alexander J Newall Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/24/2022
    4:07
  • Announcement: RQ Network Introducing Wave 3
    Hi everyone, Alexander J Newall here just giving you an update on our latest wave of the RQ Network as eleven new shows have joined us this time with still more shows on the way in the future! This particular cavalcade of creativity runs the whole gamut with Sci-fi, Horror, Fantasy, Mystery, Alternate Reality Game “ARG”, Comedy and even a cheeky documentary piece. There’s something for everyone in this third wave of shows and I get the delightful pleasure of introducing them to you!Wave three features: The Hyacinth DisasterMalevolent,Ostium,The Program,What Happened In Skinner,The Sleep/Wake Cycle,WOE.BEGONEand Tin Can Audio Presents, a new feed featuring work from Tin Can Audio including The Dungeon Economic Model, Love & Wards, Middle:Below and The Tower You can listen to the shows, and find out more about all of them on our website!Follow us for more updates and special announcements on:FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquillTWITTER: @therustyquillINSTAGRAM: @rustyquillukREDDIT: reddit.com/r/RustyQuillEMAIL: [email protected] bonus content on Patreon: www.patreon.com/rustyquill.com  A transcript of this update is available here: The Magnus Archives (in Post Season/Series folders)  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/16/2022
    2:55
  • RQG - Goodbye for Now
    Hey everyone, Alex here. If you're listening to this message then that means you have made it through all of the content on this Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast feed!All. The whole kit and caboodle! That means you probably quite like what we do, or you're just really, really stubborn. Either way, I'm impressed. Good job. This does mean, though, that we are no longer going to be releasing regular content on this podcast feed for the foreseeable future.Don't fret, all the episodes will be left online for everyone to enjoy for as long as its possible for us to keep them available. Which should be ages.That said, if you want more content featuring the characters and players your love, and haven't already checked it out, we recommend you visit patreon.com/rustyquill where you can access all kinds of RQG bonus materials, including full side quests. We are exploring further plans for Rusty Quill Gaming in the future too, and will make sure anything new is announced in this feed.In the mean time though, if you are on the hunt for more tabletop podcast fun times that scratch that Rusty Quill Gaming itch, then by sure to bounce across to our shiny new show: Chapter and Multiverse. This weekly actual-play show uses multiple game systems of different genres to explore the city of Chapter. Every new campaign is set in the same city, but in an alternate universe. One season, its a medieval fantasy town with monarchs, magic and monsters, the next, its a gritty neon-punk metropolis ruled by greedy mega-corps. Sometimes, maybe even both at once. If you've enjoyed Rusty Quill Gaming, you'll definitely get a kick out of Chapter and Multiverse, as it features some of your favourite performers from RQG and our other shows, along side some fresh new faces.And, as with Rusty Quill Gaming, you can get early access to new episodes, along side bonus materials via our Patreon.On top of all that, we are also celebrating the end of Rusty Quill Gaming with a special merch drop of two commemorative dice sets: one set of custom polyhedral dice, and an extra special set encased in metal with an engraved presentation box. Pre-orders go live to public on Wednesday, 4th of May 2022 so be sure to follow the link in the show notes (https://thedicedungeon.co.uk/collections/rusty-quill) to place your order, or head over to the dice dungeon dot co dot UK for more info.That's everything for now then, apart from a personal thank you to all of you. When we first started this podcast, we never dared hope it would reach the scale it has. Through equipment failures, makeshift studios, asbestos goblins, and even a global pandemic, you've all stood by us and supported us, helping us to make something really special. And for that, we will always be grateful. We really hope you have enjoyed the games we have played together, and we cant wait to show you all the new content we have coming out thanks to your ongoing support.But for now, from all the cast and crew of Rusty Quill Gaming, thank you. Look after yourselves, and we'll see you again soon.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2022
    3:01
  • RQG - Raging Grannies - Part 3
    Join Maddy, Alex, Nico, Cathy and Tessa as they finish their game of Raging Grannies by Alicia Furness.This week Gloucester has a cup of tea, Christine attempts to woo a judge, Bryony tickles a wizard, and Patricia steals baking supplies.Content warnings:Undead & zombies Imprisonment Food Physical violence, injury & threats Vicarious embarrassment Discussions of: cannibalism Mentions of: child neglect, emetophobia, mould, loss of consciousness, innuendo, knives SFX: dripping, crashing & clanging, background chatter & shouting Transcript:PDF: RQG - Raging Grannies - Part 3.pdfWord: RQG - Raging Grannies - Part 3.docxSFX this week by kokopetiyot, cliftonmcarlson, egomassive, Nox_Sound, farbin, CraterZounds, SonoRec, SamsterBirdies, xkeril, Razzvio, TheMinkman, snapssound, gristi, "Metal crash" - https://freesound.org/people/bolkmar/sounds/434136/ by bolkmar, SpcializedArtist45, launchsite, JustInvoke, ReadeOnly, pengo_au, julesibulesi, CTCollab, Amaiguri, timmy_h123, spycrah, RonaldVanWonderen, mallement, Halleck, MaxDemianAGL, rodincoil, TiesWijnen, julius_galla, ejfortin, rafaelzimrp, vr, Saviraz, Maemi_no_yume, giddster, winsx87, mdayalan, florianreichelt, trettfilms, Wdomio, onteca, Jagadamba, tec_studio, DrMrSir, russscott1, EminYILDIRIM, jihouse4 and previously credited artists via Freesound.orgExecutive Producers Alexander J Newall and April SumnerDirected by Maddy SearleProduced by Lauren Thompson and Natasha JohnstonDialogue Edit by Maddy SearleSound Design by Tessa VroomAudio Mastering by Maddy SearleCheck out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill.Join our community:WEBSITE: rustyquill.comFACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquillTWITTER: @therustyquillREDDIT: reddit.com/r/RustyQuillEMAIL: [email protected] Quill Gaming is a podcast distributed by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2022
    42:12
  • RQG - Raging Grannies - Part 2
    Join Maddy, Alex, Nico, Cathy and Tessa as they continue to play Raging Grannies by Alicia Furness and introduce you to the team behind Rusty Quill’s brand new actual play podcast, Chapter and Multiverse. This week Gloucester knows innuendo, Christine defends her bag of mush, Bryony meets some old friends, and Patricia gifts her pies.Content warnings:FoodInnuendoPhysical violence & injuryImprisonmentUndead & zombiesDiscussions of: attempted kidnapping, nausea & emetophobia, rotMentions of: spitting, ratsSFX: squishing, clanking, continuous growlingTranscript: PDF: RQG - Raging Grannies - Part 2.pdfWord: RQG - Raging Grannies - Part 2.docxSFX this week by djtiii, joenmuri, Grubzyy, Sclolex, deleted_user_2104797, blaukreuz, http://www.freesound.org/people/klankbeeld/, julious_galla, plingativator, MattRuthSound, ofuscapreto, brunoboselli, qubodup, soonas, yadronoff, AntoineRomo, 13GPanska_Stanek_Vojtech, glock102020202, Kodack, BennetFilmTeacher, D4XX, Deathscyp, Anthousai, Aleks41, giddster, kevinkace, gronnie, Empiremonkey, marchelonia, Christopherderp, morganpurkis, LittleRobotSoundFactory, magnuswalker, pfransen, F.M.Audio, HidroLion, newlocknew, IENBA, volivieri, EricsSoundschmiede, Breviceps, Huminaatio, soykevin, NeoSpica, Kastenfrosch, minian89, Aegersum, aarrnnoo, SlykMrByches, BarkersPinhead, _def, Caitlin_100, gear_clinkz, dansotak, Eneasz and previously credited artists via Freesound.orgExecutive Producers Alexander J Newall and April SumnerDirected by Maddy SearleProduced by Lauren Thompson and Natasha JohnstonDialogue Edit by Maddy SearleSound Design by Tessa VroomAudio Mastering by Maddy Searle Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill.Join our community:WEBSITE: rustyquill.comFACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquillTWITTER: @therustyquillREDDIT: reddit.com/r/RustyQuillEMAIL: [email protected] Quill Gaming is a podcast distributed by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2022
    55:26

More Leisure podcasts

About Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast

All the latest episodes of the Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast, a weekly ‘actual play’ podcast following a group of comedians as they play original, extended, table-top Role-Playing Games. Expect epic battles, critical misses and the occasional special guest as the party strive for fame and glory whilst cracking wise and trying not to kill one another.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast, Robert & Jeanette - The Breeze and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast

Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Rusty Quill Gaming Podcast: Podcasts in Family