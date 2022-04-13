Join Maddy, Alex, Nico, Cathy and Tessa as they continue to play Raging Grannies by Alicia Furness and introduce you to the team behind Rusty Quill’s brand new actual play podcast, Chapter and Multiverse. This week Gloucester knows innuendo, Christine defends her bag of mush, Bryony meets some old friends, and Patricia gifts her pies.Content warnings:FoodInnuendoPhysical violence & injuryImprisonmentUndead & zombiesDiscussions of: attempted kidnapping, nausea & emetophobia, rotMentions of: spitting, ratsSFX: squishing, clanking, continuous growlingTranscript: PDF: RQG - Raging Grannies - Part 2.pdfWord: RQG - Raging Grannies - Part 2.docxSFX this week by djtiii, joenmuri, Grubzyy, Sclolex, deleted_user_2104797, blaukreuz, http://www.freesound.org/people/klankbeeld/, julious_galla, plingativator, MattRuthSound, ofuscapreto, brunoboselli, qubodup, soonas, yadronoff, AntoineRomo, 13GPanska_Stanek_Vojtech, glock102020202, Kodack, BennetFilmTeacher, D4XX, Deathscyp, Anthousai, Aleks41, giddster, kevinkace, gronnie, Empiremonkey, marchelonia, Christopherderp, morganpurkis, LittleRobotSoundFactory, magnuswalker, pfransen, F.M.Audio, HidroLion, newlocknew, IENBA, volivieri, EricsSoundschmiede, Breviceps, Huminaatio, soykevin, NeoSpica, Kastenfrosch, minian89, Aegersum, aarrnnoo, SlykMrByches, BarkersPinhead, _def, Caitlin_100, gear_clinkz, dansotak, Eneasz and previously credited artists via Freesound.orgExecutive Producers Alexander J Newall and April SumnerDirected by Maddy SearleProduced by Lauren Thompson and Natasha JohnstonDialogue Edit by Maddy SearleSound Design by Tessa VroomAudio Mastering by Maddy Searle Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill.Join our community:WEBSITE: rustyquill.comFACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquillTWITTER: @therustyquillREDDIT: reddit.com/r/RustyQuillEMAIL: [email protected]
