Many devs dream of one day writing their own operating system. Ideally in their favorite language: Rust. For many of us, this dream remains just that: a dream.Jeremy Soller from System76, however, didn't just contribute kernel code for Pop!_OS, but also started his own operating system, RedoxOS, which is completely written in Rust. One might get the impression that he likes to tinker with low-level code!In this episode of Rust in Production, Jeremy talks about his journey. From getting hired as a kernel developer at Denver-based company System76 after looking at the job ad for 1 month and finally applying, to being the maintainer of not one but two operating systems, additional system tools, and the Rust-based Cosmic desktop. We'll talk about why it's hard to write correct C code even for exceptional developers like Jeremy and why Rust is so great for refactoring and sharing code across different levels of abstraction.

As we approach the finale of our second season, it's time for another recap.Could we shed some light on the current state of Rust's usage in the industry? What has changed in our perception of Rust in production since our last season?While more companies started to embrace Rust, some of the magic of Rust's early days is gone. I expect more ripple effects as the community clashes with the industry's demands.This episode takes on a more somber tone, as we peer into the massive tech debt we have accumulated as an industry. And in the dark: a faint glow, a narrow golden path that points us towards a more hopeful future.

Next to writing their own operating system, another dream shared by many developers is building their own text editor. Conrad Irwin, a software engineer at Zed, is doing just that. Zed is a fully extensible, open-source text editor written entirely in Rust. It's fast, lightweight, and comes with excellent language support out of the box.In the first episode of the third season, I sit down with Conrad to discuss Zed's mission to build a next-generation text editor and why it was necessary to rebuild the very foundation of text editing software from scratch to achieve their goals.

Picture this: Your organization's data infrastructure resembles a busy kitchen with too many cooks. You're juggling Kafka for messaging, Flink for processing, Spark for analytics, Airflow for orchestration, and various Lambda functions scattered about. Each tool excellent at its job, but together they've created a complex feast of integration challenges. Your data teams are spending more time managing tools than extracting value from data. InfinyOn reimagines this chaos with a radically simple approach: a unified system for data streaming that runs everywhere. Unlike traditional solutions that struggle at the edge, InfinyOn gracefully handles data streams from IoT devices to cloud servers. And instead of cobbling together different tools, developers can build complete data pipelines using their preferred languages - be it Rust, Python, or SQL - with built-in state management. At the heart of InfinyOn is Fluvio, a Rust-based data streaming platform that's fast, reliable, and easy to use.

What's even cooler than writing your own text editor or your own operating system? Building your own hardware from scratch with all the software written in Rust -- including firmware, the scheduler, and the hypervisor. Oxide Computer Company is one of the most admired companies in the Rust community. They are building "servers as they should be" with a focus on security and performance to serve the needs of modern on-premise data centers.In this episode, I talk to Steve Klabnik, a software engineer at Oxide and renowned Rustacean, about the advantages of building hardware and software in tandem, the benefits of using Rust for systems programming, and the state of the Rust ecosystem.

About Rust in Production

This is "Rust in Production", a podcast about companies who use Rust to shape the future of infrastructure. We follow their journey in pursuit of more reliable and efficient software as they solve some of the most challenging technical problems in the world. Each episode dives deep into real-world applications of Rust, showcasing how this powerful systems programming language is revolutionizing the way we build and maintain critical infrastructure. From startups to tech giants, we explore the diverse landscape of organizations leveraging Rust's unique features to create safer, faster, and more scalable systems. Our guests share their experiences, challenges, and triumphs in adopting Rust for production environments. Listen in as we discuss topics such as concurrent programming, memory safety, performance optimization, and how Rust's ownership model contributes to building robust software systems. Whether you're a seasoned Rust developer, an infrastructure engineer, or a tech leader considering Rust for your next project, "Rust in Production" offers valuable insights and practical knowledge. Release Schedule "Rust in Production" releases new episodes every other Thursday at 4 PM UTC. Our podcast is structured into seasons, each featuring a diverse range of companies and experts in the Rust ecosystem. Recent episodes have included: - Season 2: Interviews with representatives from System76, Fusion Engineering, OxidOS, Matic, Thunderbird, AMP, and curl. - Season 1: Conversations with leaders from Sentry, Tweede Golf, Arroyo, Apollo, PubNub, and InfluxData. What You'll Learn - Real-world case studies of Rust implementation in production environments - Insights into how companies overcome technical challenges using Rust - Best practices for adopting Rust in various infrastructure contexts - The impact of Rust on software reliability, efficiency, and scalability - Future trends in systems programming and infrastructure development Join us as we uncover the latest trends in Rust development, explore best practices for using Rust in production, and examine how this language is addressing some of the most pressing issues in modern software engineering. From web services and databases to embedded systems and cloud infrastructure, we cover the full spectrum of Rust's impact on the tech industry.