We are unlocking this episode to give you a taste of what you're missing over on our Patreon. It's only $5 dollars a month and gets you bonus episodes, mixtapes, links to fun things we reference in our episodes that may be hard to find, and it helps us keep doing what we're doing. So, if you like what we do, help support it! Join our Patreon Army here. This week we circle back to the debut record from The Killers, Hot Fuss. We discuss: Andrew ruins the intro, cumming at the opera, bad pods, Instagram live dating, papa's whips, we bask in the approval of others, meeting your idols (good), POZ breaks news, Fall Out Boy, Skate and Surf 2012(?) scene report, meme chats, Dupree Sister drama, Max Bemis (sucks), Andrew gets called a scumbag, Scottish pronouncing Hoot Foos, "the murder trilogy," generational hit Mr. Brightside, Ceremony (band), Darby Crash, festival plays, so many singles on this record, horrifically front loaded, Kind of Like Spitting, bad synths and bad drums, and so much more // Follow us at @danbassini, @mysprocalledlife, and @runintotheground. Listen to our RITG Mixtape Vol. 12 Best of 2022 here.