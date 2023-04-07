Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Punk-adjacent music podcast, fearlessly hosted by Dan and Andrew. Out now and every Tuesday. Listen everywhere, tell everyone.
Music
Punk-adjacent music podcast, fearlessly hosted by Dan and Andrew. Out now and every Tuesday. Listen everywhere, tell everyone.
  • 096. Drive Like Jehu feat. Justin Pearson
    Join our PATREON for bonus episodes.  This week we have Justin Pearson from Three One G, The Locust, Some Girls, Head Wound City, Retox, etc on the pod to talk about the debut self titled album from Drive Like Jehu. This is an extremely special opportunity to discuss the band and their impact on music due to the passing of Rick Froberg. In this episode we discuss: needs no introduction, San Diego, Kasher in Tinseltown, Roskilde Festival scene report, strange hardcore, touring Japan, Melt Banana, Jungle Rules Live, Misunderstood, Septic Death, John Waters, Danzig, will Justin give Mike Patton the shirt?, love the USA or gtfo, the Drive Like Jehu origin, RFTC, tension in San Diego, Swing Kids, Fugazi, the Deftones cover, The Locust tone, what does Jehu mean, percussive guitars, Some Girls, and so much more. // Follow us at @danbassini, @mysprocalledlife, @justinpearson31g @threeoneg and @runintotheground.  Listen to our RITG Mixtape Vol. 12 Best of 2022 here.
    7/11/2023
    1:47:43
  • 095. Violent Femmes feat. Tim Kasher
    Join our PATREON for bonus episodes.  This week we have Tim Kasher of Cursive and The Good Life on to talk about the debut self titled album by the Violent Femmes. We also talk about: the writers strike, the Good Life tour announcement, catching up from the covid era, lightning in a bottle bands, the Cure scene report, Tim Kinsella, Starland Ballroom, saddle creek rd, touring as an adult. Domestica reissue, Novena on a Nocturn, Dan describes a meme (posted on our Instagram), writing sad songs, “the safest sex”, html as a lyric, First Ave, The Violent Femmes origin story, busking, selling out to Wendy’s, and so much more.  // Follow us at @danbassini, @mysprocalledlife, @timkasher and @runintotheground.  Listen to our RITG Mixtape Vol. 12 Best of 2022 here.
    7/4/2023
    1:45:46
  • 093. Peepshow feat. Caithlin De Marrais
    Join our PATREON for bonus episodes.  This week we talk about the 1988 Siouxsie and the Banshees album Peepshow with Rainer Maria’s Caithlin De Marrais. We also discuss: whatchu drinkin, Rainer Maria heads, First Unitarian Church, reliving your 20’s, Madison WI, we own Viceland, syncs, Caithlin’s newest record, spotify, awards, The Cure, whatchu watchin, having kids, Mike Kinsella, Siouxsie is everywhere, what makes Peepshow so significant, horror films, Blonde Redhead, our favorite songs on the record, Christian Death, Siouxsie origin story, choosing songs for a record, and so much more.  // Follow us at @danbassini, @mysprocalledlife, @caithlindemarrais, @rainermariamusic and @runintotheground.  Listen to our RITG Mixtape Vol. 12 Best of 2022 here.
    6/27/2023
    1:28:17
  • 083. *UNLOCKED* Circling Back - Hot Fuss
    We are unlocking this episode to give you a taste of what you're missing over on our Patreon. It's only $5 dollars a month and gets you bonus episodes, mixtapes, links to fun things we reference in our episodes that may be hard to find, and it helps us keep doing what we're doing. So, if you like what we do, help support it! Join our Patreon Army here.  This week we circle back to the debut record from The Killers, Hot Fuss. We discuss: Andrew ruins the intro, cumming at the opera, bad pods, Instagram live dating, papa's whips, we bask in the approval of others, meeting your idols (good), POZ breaks news, Fall Out Boy, Skate and Surf 2012(?) scene report, meme chats, Dupree Sister drama, Max Bemis (sucks), Andrew gets called a scumbag, Scottish pronouncing Hoot Foos, "the murder trilogy," generational hit Mr. Brightside, Ceremony (band), Darby Crash, festival plays, so many singles on this record, horrifically front loaded, Kind of Like Spitting, bad synths and bad drums, and so much more  // Follow us at @danbassini, @mysprocalledlife, and @runintotheground.  Listen to our RITG Mixtape Vol. 12 Best of 2022 here.
    6/20/2023
    1:34:19
  • 091. As Good As Dead feat. GDP
    Join our PATREON for bonus episodes.  This week we have Matt Miller (GDP, George Douglas Peterson, Orange Crystal, The Post Office Gals) on to talk about the Local H album As Good As Dead. We also discuss: shoutout legacy photo, motorcycles in Vietnam, the vistas, Wicca Phase, townie funeral home parties, Chris Gethard, Fury of Five, the salesforce holiday party, Justin Pearson (again), Electro Grindcore, Incendiary, Discordance Axis, emo boys kissing, the hardcore masculinity pendulum, AI, Andrew attacks Dan's creativity, two piece bands, diss tracks, connecting with music, 2 drummers, band names, parking domain names, clownfupa.com, a real 2 girls 1 cup day, and so much more. // Follow us at @danbassini, @mysprocalledlife, @georgedouglaspeterson, @g6p6d6 and @runintotheground.  Listen to our RITG Mixtape Vol. 12 Best of 2022 here.
    6/13/2023
    1:38:19

Punk-adjacent music podcast, fearlessly hosted by Dan and Andrew. Out now and every Tuesday. Listen everywhere, tell everyone.
