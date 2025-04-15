Regenerative Business and Living Systems Design with Tre Cates
In this episode of Ruminations, host Bobby Gill delves into regenerative business practices with Tre Cates, founder of nRhythm. They explore the concepts of living systems design, organizational health, and the distinction between managing complexity versus control. Cates shares his experiences from working with the Savory Institute, the development of the Savory Hub model, and the transformation of businesses by applying regenerative principles. This episode offers deep insights into creating resilient and thriving organizations by focusing on the interconnectedness of people, processes, and the environment.
Tre Cates is the founder of nRhythm, a consulting firm helping organizations around the world design systems that align with the principles of life itself—complexity, emergence, resilience, and interconnectedness.
In this episode of Savory Institute's Ruminations podcast, Tre joins us to explore:
- What It Means to Design a Regenerative Organization
- The Difference Between Complicated and Complex Systems (and -- Why It Matters)
- How Businesses Can Create the Conditions for Life, Not Just Profit
TIME STAMPS:
00:35 Meet Tre Cates: Founder of nRhythm
01:18 Savory Institute and Holistic Management
01:39 Exploring Complexity and Leadership
02:12 Sponsor Message: Savory Journey Giveaway
04:15 Conversation with Tre Cates Begins
05:42 Understanding the Cartesian Split
08:38 Complexity in Agriculture and Beyond
16:54 Managing Complexity vs. Control
28:27 Patterns and Principles of Living Systems
32:09 nRhythm's Approach to Regenerative Organizations
43:27 Foundational Beliefs and Operational Identity
44:52 Monitoring Health and Emergence
51:20 Understanding Governance Structures
53:00 Creating Conditions for Success
55:42 Monitoring for Emergence
56:55 Embracing Emergence in Organizations
01:11:34 Case Study: Transforming a Boutique Firm
01:18:44 The Savory Hub Network and Decentralization
01:26:13 Influential Thinkers and Schools of Thought
01:33:19 Future Patterns and Societal Shifts
01:44:00 Final Thoughts and Call to Action
MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
nRhythm
• Savory Institute
• Holistic Management
1:46:24
What Are We Getting Wrong In Soil Science? with Dr. Paige Stanley
In this episode of the Ruminations podcast, host Bobby Gill is joined by Dr. Paige Stanley from Colorado State University to dive deep into the science of soil health on grazing lands. They explore the latest research on carbon sequestration in arid and semi-arid rangelands, discuss the significance of different types of organic matter in carbon permanence, and introduce a new framework for understanding how grazing management affects soil carbon accumulation. The conversation also touches on the mental models of holistic managers and the potential of regenerative grazing to mitigate climate change. Tune in to learn more about Dr. Stanley's interdisciplinary approach and groundbreaking work in rangeland ecosystems.
Dr. Paige Stanley is an interdisciplinary scientist at Colorado State University, exploring how regenerative grazing can unlock soil’s carbon-storing potential and foster climate resilience.
In this episode of Savory Institute's Ruminations podcast, Dr. Stanley joins us to explore:
- How Regenerative Grazing Affects Soil Carbon in Arid Rangelands
- Adaptive Multi-Paddock Grazing vs. Holistic Management
- New Research That Challenges Carbon Saturation Myths
TIME STAMPS:
00:55 Introducing Dr. Paige Stanley
03:55 Dr. Stanley's Research on AMP Grazing
08:01 Understanding Soil Carbon Dynamics
13:27 Challenges in Soil Carbon Research
21:42 Exploring Soil Texture and Carbon Sequestration
28:37 Adaptive Multi-Paddock Grazing vs. Holistic Management
32:44 Ruminating on Soil Carbon: A New Framework
39:23 Upcoming Savory Journey to Zimbabwe
39:55 Earth Day Giveaway Details
40:53 Understanding Grazing Categories
44:30 Mechanisms of Under and Overgrazing
50:37 Challenges in Soil Carbon Research
56:19 Feasibility of Soil Carbon Measurement for Ranchers
01:04:20 Technological Advances in Soil Science
01:10:51 Holistic Management and Adaptive Grazing
01:18:43 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
FIND US ON SOCIAL:
• YouTube: @SavoryInstitute
• Instagram: @savoryinstitute
• LinkedIn: Savory Institute
1:21:29
Tracking Wildlife and the Origins of Holistic Management with Allan Savory
In the inaugural episode of the Ruminations podcast, host Bobby Gill sits down with Allan Savory, the renowned founder of Holistic Management and the Savory Institute. The conversation explores Allan’s adventurous beginnings as a young game ranger in southern Africa, his time in military leadership, politics, and ecological research—all unfolding during a transformative period in global history.
This episode highlights how a unique convergence of circumstances—colonial collapse, ecological degradation, and Allan’s cross-disciplinary career—created the conditions for the development of Holistic Management. Allan shares how insights from tracking, land stewardship, and systems thinking challenged conventional science and laid the foundation for a groundbreaking framework that has since changed the way we understand and manage complexity in agriculture.
We also get a preview of Allan’s forthcoming memoir, which captures the rich backstory behind one of the most influential ecological movements of our time.
In this premiere episode of Savory Institute's Ruminations podcast, Allan joins host Bobby Gill to reflect on:
- How a Young Game Ranger Became a Global Voice for Regeneration
- The Birth of Holistic Management Amidst Colonial Collapse, War & Wildlife
- Why Solving Desertification Requires More Than Just Science
TIME STAMPS:
00:09 Allan Savory's Early Adventures
01:31 The Birth of Holistic Management
02:03 Allan's Memoir and Life Reflections
02:37 A Peek into Allan's Study
04:30 Diverse Career and Early Influences
09:25 Challenges and Insights in Wildlife Management
12:40 The Concept of Holistic Management
27:48 Contributions of Jan Smuts and André Voisin
47:03 Military Influence on Holistic Planning
51:53 Introduction to Holistic Management
53:43 The Importance of Livestock in Holistic Grazing
56:39 The Influence of John Acox
01:06:41 Early Career and Wildlife Passion
01:16:17 Tracking and Ecology Insights
01:23:52 Advanced Tracking Techniques
01:32:18 Connecting Ecology and Wildlife Management
01:33:30 The Hippo in the Swamp
01:41:28 The Monkwala Talisman
01:47:38 Rhodesian History and Ian Smith
01:53:18 Racial Tensions and Personal Growth
02:08:32 The Controversy of Elephant Culling
02:14:03 Holistic Management and Future Hopes
MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
Savory Institute
Allan Savory's memoir
Holistic Management Textbook
Voisin’s Rational Grazing
Diffusion of Innovations – Everett Rogers
2:22:35
Welcome to Ruminations, a Savory Institute Podcast
In the premiere episode of the Savory Institute's new podcast 'Ruminations', host Bobby Gill, the Director of Development and Communications, introduces the series. He shares his journey to the Savory Institute, the mission to regenerate global grasslands through holistic management, and the broad range of topics and guests the podcast will cover. Bobby highlights the diverse and rich network behind the Savory Institute, including regional learning hubs, educators, and their land monitoring protocol. He emphasizes the podcast's goal to tell the stories of people making real change in regenerative agriculture and beyond, hoping to inspire and educate listeners from all backgrounds.
ALL EPISODES:
https://savory.global/podcast
JOIN THE COMMUNITY + GET MEMBERS-ONLY PERKS:
https://savory.global/member
GET INVOLVED WITH SAVORY INSTITUTE:
https://savory.global/find-your-path
FIND US ON SOCIAL:
• YouTube: @SavoryInstitute
• Instagram: @savoryinstitute
• LinkedIn: Savory Institute
