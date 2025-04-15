Powered by RND
Ruminations
Ruminations

Savory Institute
Arts Food Business Non-Profit
Ruminations
  Running a Regenerative Business with Tre Cates
    Regenerative Business and Living Systems Design with Tre Cates In this episode of Ruminations, host Bobby Gill delves into regenerative business practices with Tre Cates, founder of nRhythm. They explore the concepts of living systems design, organizational health, and the distinction between managing complexity versus control. Cates shares his experiences from working with the Savory Institute, the development of the Savory Hub model, and the transformation of businesses by applying regenerative principles. This episode offers deep insights into creating resilient and thriving organizations by focusing on the interconnectedness of people, processes, and the environment. Tre Cates is the founder of nRhythm, a consulting firm helping organizations around the world design systems that align with the principles of life itself—complexity, emergence, resilience, and interconnectedness. In this episode of @SavoryInstitute’s Ruminations podcast, Tre joins us to explore: - What It Means to Design a Regenerative Organization - The Difference Between Complicated and Complex Systems (and -- Why It Matters) - How Businesses Can Create the Conditions for Life, Not Just Profit +++ ALL EPISODES:  https://savory.global/podcast JOIN THE COMMUNITY + GET MEMBERS-ONLY PERKS:  https://savory.global/member GET INVOLVED WITH SAVORY INSTITUTE:  https://savory.global/find-your-path +++ TIME STAMPS: 00:35 Meet Tre Cates: Founder of nRhythm 01:18 Savory Institute and Holistic Management 01:39 Exploring Complexity and Leadership 02:12 Sponsor Message: Savory Journey Giveaway 04:15 Conversation with Tre Cates Begins 05:42 Understanding the Cartesian Split 08:38 Complexity in Agriculture and Beyond 16:54 Managing Complexity vs. Control 28:27 Patterns and Principles of Living Systems 32:09 nRhythm's Approach to Regenerative Organizations 43:27 Foundational Beliefs and Operational Identity 44:52 Monitoring Health and Emergence 51:20 Understanding Governance Structures 53:00 Creating Conditions for Success 55:42 Monitoring for Emergence 56:55 Embracing Emergence in Organizations 01:11:34 Case Study: Transforming a Boutique Firm 01:18:44 The Savory Hub Network and Decentralization 01:26:13 Influential Thinkers and Schools of Thought 01:33:19 Future Patterns and Societal Shifts 01:44:00 Final Thoughts and Call to Action +++ This episode is brought to you by Savory’s Regenerating Members, a global community restoring over 100 million acres through holistic management. Join today for just $10/month and help regenerate 400+ acres every year:  https://savory.global/member Want to sponsor an episode?  https://savory.global/podcast +++ MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: nRhythm • Savory Institute • Holistic Management +++ FIND US ON SOCIAL: YouTube: @SavoryInstitute Instagram: @savoryinstitute LinkedIn: Savory Institute +++ HAVE A GUEST SUGGESTION? We’d love to hear your thoughts:  https://www.tfaforms.com/5169997
    1:46:24
  What Are We Getting Wrong In Soil Science? with Dr. Paige Stanley
    In this episode of the Ruminations podcast, host Bobby Gill is joined by Dr. Paige Stanley from Colorado State University to dive deep into the science of soil health on grazing lands. They explore the latest research on carbon sequestration in arid and semi-arid rangelands, discuss the significance of different types of organic matter in carbon permanence, and introduce a new framework for understanding how grazing management affects soil carbon accumulation. The conversation also touches on the mental models of holistic managers and the potential of regenerative grazing to mitigate climate change. Tune in to learn more about Dr. Stanley's interdisciplinary approach and groundbreaking work in rangeland ecosystems. Dr. Paige Stanley is an interdisciplinary scientist at Colorado State University, exploring how regenerative grazing can unlock soil’s carbon-storing potential and foster climate resilience. In this episode of @SavoryInstitute’s Ruminations podcast, Dr. Stanley joins us to explore: - How Regenerative Grazing Affects Soil Carbon in Arid Rangelands - Adaptive Multi-Paddock Grazing vs. Holistic Management - New Research That Challenges Carbon Saturation Myths +++ ALL EPISODES: https://savory.global/podcast JOIN THE COMMUNITY + GET MEMBERS-ONLY PERKS: https://savory.global/member GET INVOLVED WITH SAVORY INSTITUTE: https://savory.global/find-your-path +++ TIME STAMPS: 00:55 Introducing Dr. Paige Stanley 03:55 Dr. Stanley's Research on AMP Grazing 08:01 Understanding Soil Carbon Dynamics 13:27 Challenges in Soil Carbon Research 21:42 Exploring Soil Texture and Carbon Sequestration 28:37 Adaptive Multi-Paddock Grazing vs. Holistic Management 32:44 Ruminating on Soil Carbon: A New Framework 39:23 Upcoming Savory Journey to Zimbabwe 39:55 Earth Day Giveaway Details 40:53 Understanding Grazing Categories 44:30 Mechanisms of Under and Overgrazing 50:37 Challenges in Soil Carbon Research 56:19 Feasibility of Soil Carbon Measurement for Ranchers 01:04:20 Technological Advances in Soil Science 01:10:51 Holistic Management and Adaptive Grazing 01:18:43 Conclusion and Final Thoughts +++ This episode is brought to you by Savory’s Regenerating Members, a global community making real change possible on over 100 million acres. Join for just $10/month and help restore 400+ acres every year: https://savory.global/member Want to sponsor an episode? https://savory.global/podcast +++ FIND US ON SOCIAL: • YouTube: @SavoryInstitute • Instagram: @savoryinstitute • LinkedIn: Savory Institute +++ HAVE A GUEST SUGGESTION? We’d love to hear your thoughts: https://www.tfaforms.com/5169997  
    1:21:29
  Tracking Wildlife and the Origins of Holistic Management with Allan Savory
    In the inaugural episode of the Ruminations podcast, host Bobby Gill sits down with Allan Savory, the renowned founder of Holistic Management and the Savory Institute. The conversation explores Allan’s adventurous beginnings as a young game ranger in southern Africa, his time in military leadership, politics, and ecological research—all unfolding during a transformative period in global history. This episode highlights how a unique convergence of circumstances—colonial collapse, ecological degradation, and Allan’s cross-disciplinary career—created the conditions for the development of Holistic Management. Allan shares how insights from tracking, land stewardship, and systems thinking challenged conventional science and laid the foundation for a groundbreaking framework that has since changed the way we understand and manage complexity in agriculture. We also get a preview of Allan’s forthcoming memoir, which captures the rich backstory behind one of the most influential ecological movements of our time. In this premiere episode of @SavoryInstitute’s Ruminations podcast, Allan joins host Bobby Gill to reflect on: - How a Young Game Ranger Became a Global Voice for Regeneration - The Birth of Holistic Management Amidst Colonial Collapse, War & Wildlife - Why Solving Desertification Requires More Than Just Science +++ ALL EPISODES: https://savory.global/podcast JOIN THE COMMUNITY + GET MEMBERS-ONLY PERKS: https://savory.global/member GET INVOLVED WITH SAVORY INSTITUTE: https://savory.global/find-your-path +++ TIME STAMPS: 00:09 Allan Savory's Early Adventures 01:31 The Birth of Holistic Management 02:03 Allan's Memoir and Life Reflections 02:37 A Peek into Allan's Study 04:30 Diverse Career and Early Influences 09:25 Challenges and Insights in Wildlife Management 12:40 The Concept of Holistic Management 27:48 Contributions of Jan Smuts and André Voisin 47:03 Military Influence on Holistic Planning 51:53 Introduction to Holistic Management 53:43 The Importance of Livestock in Holistic Grazing 56:39 The Influence of John Acox 01:06:41 Early Career and Wildlife Passion 01:16:17 Tracking and Ecology Insights 01:23:52 Advanced Tracking Techniques 01:32:18 Connecting Ecology and Wildlife Management 01:33:30 The Hippo in the Swamp 01:41:28 The Monkwala Talisman 01:47:38 Rhodesian History and Ian Smith 01:53:18 Racial Tensions and Personal Growth 02:08:32 The Controversy of Elephant Culling 02:14:03 Holistic Management and Future Hopes +++ This episode is brought to you by Savory’s Regenerating Members, a global community restoring over 100 million acres through holistic management. Join today for just $10/month and help regenerate 400+ acres every year: https://savory.global/member Want to sponsor an episode?  https://savory.global/podcast +++ MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: Savory Institute Allan Savory's memoir Holistic Management Textbook Voisin’s Rational Grazing Diffusion of Innovations – Everett Rogers +++ FIND US ON SOCIAL: • YouTube: @SavoryInstitute • Instagram: @savoryinstitute • LinkedIn: Savory Institute +++ HAVE A GUEST SUGGESTION? We’d love to hear your thoughts: https://www.tfaforms.com/5169997  
    2:22:35
  Welcome to Ruminations, a Savory Institute Podcast
    In the premiere episode of the Savory Institute's new podcast 'Ruminations', host Bobby Gill, the Director of Development and Communications, introduces the series. He shares his journey to the Savory Institute, the mission to regenerate global grasslands through holistic management, and the broad range of topics and guests the podcast will cover. Bobby highlights the diverse and rich network behind the Savory Institute, including regional learning hubs, educators, and their land monitoring protocol. He emphasizes the podcast's goal to tell the stories of people making real change in regenerative agriculture and beyond, hoping to inspire and educate listeners from all backgrounds.   ALL EPISODES: https://savory.global/podcast JOIN THE COMMUNITY + GET MEMBERS-ONLY PERKS: https://savory.global/member GET INVOLVED WITH SAVORY INSTITUTE: https://savory.global/find-your-path +++ This episode is brought to you by Savory’s Regenerating Members, a global community restoring over 100 million acres through holistic management. Join today for just $10/month and help regenerate 400+ acres every year: https://savory.global/member Want to sponsor an episode?  https://savory.global/podcast +++ FIND US ON SOCIAL: • YouTube: @SavoryInstitute • Instagram: @savoryinstitute • LinkedIn: Savory Institute +++ HAVE A GUEST SUGGESTION? We’d love to hear your thoughts: https://www.tfaforms.com/5169997
    17:19

About Ruminations

Exploring the complex, beautiful, and contextual work of regenerating landscapes – one conversation at a time.
Arts Food Business Non-Profit Science

