What Are We Getting Wrong In Soil Science? with Dr. Paige Stanley

In this episode of the Ruminations podcast, host Bobby Gill is joined by Dr. Paige Stanley from Colorado State University to dive deep into the science of soil health on grazing lands. They explore the latest research on carbon sequestration in arid and semi-arid rangelands, discuss the significance of different types of organic matter in carbon permanence, and introduce a new framework for understanding how grazing management affects soil carbon accumulation. The conversation also touches on the mental models of holistic managers and the potential of regenerative grazing to mitigate climate change. Tune in to learn more about Dr. Stanley's interdisciplinary approach and groundbreaking work in rangeland ecosystems. Dr. Paige Stanley is an interdisciplinary scientist at Colorado State University, exploring how regenerative grazing can unlock soil’s carbon-storing potential and foster climate resilience. In this episode of @SavoryInstitute’s Ruminations podcast, Dr. Stanley joins us to explore: - How Regenerative Grazing Affects Soil Carbon in Arid Rangelands - Adaptive Multi-Paddock Grazing vs. Holistic Management - New Research That Challenges Carbon Saturation Myths +++ ALL EPISODES: https://savory.global/podcast JOIN THE COMMUNITY + GET MEMBERS-ONLY PERKS: https://savory.global/member GET INVOLVED WITH SAVORY INSTITUTE: https://savory.global/find-your-path +++ TIME STAMPS: 00:55 Introducing Dr. Paige Stanley 03:55 Dr. Stanley's Research on AMP Grazing 08:01 Understanding Soil Carbon Dynamics 13:27 Challenges in Soil Carbon Research 21:42 Exploring Soil Texture and Carbon Sequestration 28:37 Adaptive Multi-Paddock Grazing vs. Holistic Management 32:44 Ruminating on Soil Carbon: A New Framework 39:23 Upcoming Savory Journey to Zimbabwe 39:55 Earth Day Giveaway Details 40:53 Understanding Grazing Categories 44:30 Mechanisms of Under and Overgrazing 50:37 Challenges in Soil Carbon Research 56:19 Feasibility of Soil Carbon Measurement for Ranchers 01:04:20 Technological Advances in Soil Science 01:10:51 Holistic Management and Adaptive Grazing 01:18:43 Conclusion and Final Thoughts +++ This episode is brought to you by Savory’s Regenerating Members, a global community making real change possible on over 100 million acres. Join for just $10/month and help restore 400+ acres every year: https://savory.global/member Want to sponsor an episode? https://savory.global/podcast +++ FIND US ON SOCIAL: • YouTube: @SavoryInstitute • Instagram: @savoryinstitute • LinkedIn: Savory Institute +++ HAVE A GUEST SUGGESTION? We’d love to hear your thoughts: https://www.tfaforms.com/5169997