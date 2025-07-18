Powered by RND
Royal Palace Podcast
Royal Palace Media LLC
GovernmentNews
Available Episodes

  • 19. Immigration
    Immigration is an often misunderstood area of the law. In this episode, we outline the French immigration regime and discuss how it differs from that of the United States.
  • 18. Overseas France (Part 1): The French Antilles
    At its height, the French colonial empire was the second largest in the world. One of its legacies is Overseas France — parts of France scattered around the globe, from Tahiti in the South Pacific to French Guiana on the South American mainland. In the first of a series of episodes on this strange geographic anomaly that makes France the country with the most timezones in the world, we dive into the islands of the French Antilles: Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Martin, and Saint Barts.
    1:39:48
  • 17. European Defense
    As European leaders grow increasingly skeptical about the United States' commitment to transatlantic defense, calls for increased military spending and "sovereign rearmament" have gained traction. But turning these political ambitions into reality means confronting a host of practical challenges—from fragmented and often U.S.-dependent defense industries to limited logistical capacity and deep divisions over strategic priorities. On this episode—with our guest Sam—we discuss whether a sovereign European defense strategy is even plausible. Guest Resources: Follow Sam’s analysis on European defense and geopolitics at his Substack: turnbaugh.substack.com -- Original Image © European Union, 2025
    1:22:15
  • 16. RP x Flep24 - Marine Le Pen's Conviction and the Future of the French Far-Right
    On our first-ever crossover episode, we discuss the recent conviction of Marine Le Pen and several MEPs on charges of embezzlement, as well as the controversy surrounding her ineligibility to run for public office, with Marlon and Olly from the Flep24 Podcast. We explore whether this conviction amounts to "lawfare" and consider the potential impact it may have on French politics, particularly for the far-right in the 2027 presidential race.If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to subscribe to the Flep24 (French Legislative Elections Podcast 2024) wherever you get your podcasts and consider finding them on patreon.
    1:05:24
  • 15. Mechanic and the Luddite w/ Jathan Sadowski from This Machine Kills
    On this episode, we sit down with Jathan Sadowski from the podcast This Machine Kills to discuss his latest book, Mechanic and the Luddite: A Ruthless Criticism of Technology and Capitalism. We explore data capitalism, the impact of AI on labor and decision-making, rentierism, and whether Europe should join the tech hype cycle—as so many of its leaders seem eager to do.
    1:21:21

About Royal Palace Podcast

Podcast on French law and politics hosted by Patrick and Liam.
GovernmentNewsPolitics

