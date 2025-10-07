Ross Tucker Football Podcast: Daily NFL Podcast

Ross breaks down and reveals his full set of power rankings for all 32 NFL teams, giving his thoughts on where everyone stands heading into Week 6 of the 2025 season.
Before that, Ross recaps last night's Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars!
31:44
31:44
2025 NFL Week 5 Reaction!
Ross reveals his themes and recaps every single game from yesterday's week five action across the NFL including:
Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns: 10:20
Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens: 12:55
Miami Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers: 15:00
Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts: 16:25
New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints: 20:20
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets: 21:25
Denver Broncos @ Philadelphia Eagles: 22:40
Tennessee Titans @ Arizona Cardinals: 24:10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks: 25:55
Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals: 27:10
Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers: 27:35
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills: 28:15
31:42
31:42
Listener Q&A with Ross! His Top 3 TuckSpreads, favorite stadium, and more!
You asked, Ross answered! In this special Q&A episode, Ross answers your questions about his favorite stadiums, the top TuckSpreads around the league, how to break into the industry, and much more!
29:41
29:41
Greg Cosell: 2025 NFL Week 5 Preview Part Two + 49ers - Rams recap
Ross is joined by Greg Cosell to break down the remaining top games across the NFL for week five including:
Denver Broncos @ Philadelphia Eagles: 1:30
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks: 6:40
Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals: 10:10
Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers: 11:55
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills: 15:20
Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars: 20:20
Afterward, Ross gives his thoughts on last night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams!
30:27
30:27
Greg Cosell: 2025 NFL Week 5 Preview Part One
Ross is joined by Greg Cosell to break down the top games across the NFL for week five including:
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams: 1:40
Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns: 8:25
Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens: 14:20
Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts: 17:55
New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints: 20:00
Arizona Cardinals @ Tennessee Titans: 22:40
About Ross Tucker Football Podcast: Daily NFL Podcast
Best daily NFL podcast featuring former player and current CBS broadcaster Ross Tucker (@rosstuckerNFL) breaking down everything YOU need to know in 30 minutes or less. Weekly guests include former Packers exec Andrew Brandt, NFL Films legend Greg Cosell, and many others PLUS Tucker will break down press box food and “daddy sodas” like only he can!