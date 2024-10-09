Episode 56: Rikki Rockett of Poison Explains His Rock Camp History, Talks Poison's Plans for 2026, and More!
In this episode, Rikki Rockett of Poison joins Britt Lightning and Miles Schuman. Don't miss this very special guest!
32:46
Episode 55: Q&As with Mike Dirnt, Kiki Wong & Stephen Perkins, & Comedy Fantasy Camp 2025 Recap!
In episode 55, Britt Lightning and Miles Schuman play clips from the Q/As of the January 2025 Rock Camp, plus give a brief recap of Comedy Fantasy Camp 2025.
Go to rockcamp.com for all camp updates!
32:34
Episode 54: Meet The Rockstars of The 2025 Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp Hall of Fame!
In episode 54, David Fishof, Britt Lightning, and Miles Schuman, discuss the incredible counselors, those with us and those not, who will be honored at this year's Rock Camp Hall of Fame!
33:30
Episode 53: The Inductees of the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp Hall of Fame 2025!
In this episode, David Fishof, Britt Lightning, and Miles Schuman discuss the upcoming Rock Camp Hall of Fame ceremony taking place at the Whisky a Go Go on February 25 (get tickets here). Hear all about the inductees and their incredible accomplishments!
30:59
Episode 52: Green Day Rock Camp Recap and a Police Guitar Lesson with Britt Lightning!
In episode 52, Britt Lightning and Miles Schuman tell David Fishof all about the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp ft. Mike Dirnt, Kiki Wong, and Stephen Perkins, and Britt pulls out the guitar to give some tips on a Police classic!
For over 25 years, Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has been breaking down the barriers to rockstar access. You've seen it depicted on TV shows like The Simpsons, Pawn Stars, and Billions, or followed the journey via the successful documentary Rock Camp on Amazon Prime, Peacock, and other streamers. Finally, you can step inside this unparalleled music experience from the convenience of your favorite podcast platform! Welcome to Rock Camp: The Podcast, your exclusive gateway to the heart of Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp. In each episode, we unlock the vault of unheard content spanning over two decades, with captivating interviews and stories from icons like Joe Walsh of The Eagles, Roger Daltrey of The Who, Gene Simmons of KISS, and more! Meet campers from diverse backgrounds whose fantasies turned into realities— imagine a businessman trades licks with Joe Perry from Aerosmith and ends up opening for them at stadiums. Or a family band comes to camp and convinces legends from Black Sabbath and Whitesnake to play on their debut album. These things happen, but only at Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp. From firsthand tales by music legends, to true camp stories from founder David Fishof, alongside industry insights from Rock Camp Musical Director Britt Lightning of Vixen, and tied all together by master of ceremonies, Miles Schuman. Rock Camp: The Podcast is the only way to enter the world of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp without actually being at camp. It’s better than a backstage pass. Proud part of Pantheon Podcasts.