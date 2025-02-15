Risk to Revenue: The MSP Growth Blueprint

Introduction to Governance, Risk, and Compliance for MSPs
Are you ready to take your Managed Service Provider (MSP) business to the next level? Join us on February 13, 2025, for an exclusive webinar that will demystify Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and show you why it’s essential for your operations and client success.
Compliance with ITDUG
Compliance Scorecard is a Governance platform that empowers MSPs to achieve compliance success with the tools, insights, and expertise they need to streamline compliance evaluations, conduct risk assessments and gap analysis, and automate policy management. With Compliance Scorecard, you can enhance your MSP’s compliance function and operations expertise, confidently have conversations about compliance with your clients, and deliver governance and compliance services in an affordable and effective way.
Vendor Due Diligence Assessments with Brian Blakley
Brian Blakley joins us to take on Vendor Risk Assessments.. What worse than getting breached for your vendor's poor security hygiene?? An episode not to mis..
Live Demo with Channel Program
Learn about our Governance as a Service platform
Cybersecurity as a Service: Using a Compliance as a Service platform with generative AI
Using a Compliance as a Service platform with generative AI, unlike a computer program, the AI will imitate the actions of a human auditor.
Hosted by industry experts (Tim Golden, Brian Blakley, Desraie Thomas, and Ryan Seymour), each episode dives deep into actionable strategies for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to strengthen client trust, reduce risk, and boost recurring revenue. Learn how to implement scalable solutions, meet compliance standards, and turn cyber threats into business opportunities.