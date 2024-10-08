Ovechkin Chasing The Great One | Rising To The Puck w/ Jeremy Russell
Jeremy and Josh discuss Ovechkin's journey to breaking the Great One's record, McDavid's journey to 1,000 points, and the 2024 HOF inductees.
Week 11 College Football Recap & Reactions
Week 11 was a crazy one with upsets, close games, and crazy finishes:
- Undefeated Miami goes down
- Texas routes Florida
- Ole Miss beats Georgia
- Indiana improves to 10-0 for the first time EVER
- AND SO MUCH MORE!
SEC College Football Playoff Picture Going Into Week 10 | Rising In The Redzone
In this episode, Josh and Jeremy discuss the current state of SEC football as they preview Week 10 and the implications of upcoming matchups for the College Football Playoff picture.
Big Ten Week 9 College Football Recap | Rising In The Redzone w/ Josh Mahler
The Indiana Hoosiers are STILL undefeated, Ohio State keeps their hopes alive with a win over Nebraska, Oregon remains at the top, and Penn State keeps improving. Dive into what happened this past weekend in the Big Ten!
Week 9 College Football Game Day Preview | Rising In The Morning
Join us LIVE as we preview Week 9 of College Football. - Notre Dame vs Navy - Washington vs Indiana - Missouri vs Alabama - Texas vs Vanderbilt - LSU vs Texas A&M - Best Bets & Dawg Picks - AND MORE!
Welcome to your next favorite sports podcast. Listen to Josh Mahler, Blake Lane, and Jeremy Russell talk about sports… just sports, nothing more, nothing less. National sports talk on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 am CST and a live College Football show on Saturday mornings at 8:30 am CST LIVE on YouTube. Tune in and show us some love!