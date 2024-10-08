Week 9 College Football Game Day Preview | Rising In The Morning

Join us LIVE as we preview Week 9 of College Football. - Notre Dame vs Navy - Washington vs Indiana - Missouri vs Alabama - Texas vs Vanderbilt - LSU vs Texas A&M - Best Bets & Dawg Picks - AND MORE! ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Go to https://built.com and use code RISINGTO for 10% OFF! ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Our Website: https://www.risingto.com •https://www.facebook.com/r2topodcast •https://twitter.com/r2topodcast •http://instagram.com/r2topodcast ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Help us out greatly with a 5 star review! - https://www.risingto.com/reviews/ ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– #RisingToTheOccasion #HurrdatSports #Sports ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Follow Hurrdat Sports on social: Twitter: http://twitter.com/hurrdatsports Instagram: http://instagram.com/hurrdatsports Tiktok: http://tiktok.com/hurrdatsports Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HurrdatSports Hurrdat Sports is a digital production platform dedicated to the new wave of sports media. From podcasting to video interviews along with live events and entertainment, we're here to change how you consume sports. Find us online at Hurrdatsports.com