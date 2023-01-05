FULL SHOW: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Podcast; God Has the Power to Break Cycles; Top States to Live In; Jamie Foxx Has Broken His Silence; & Wendy Williams on CNN?

This Thursday on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, we have to report about the mass shooting in Atlanta. The suspect, twenty-four year old Deion Patterson, was captured and is being charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault. Five people were shot by the suspect Patterson and one is dead. The RSMS crew also spoke about the poll that came out about which states are the best to live in America. Utah was at the top of the list and Florida made the top ten. At the very bottom of the list is Louisiana. Jamie Foxx has sent a message on IG that he thanks everyone for their prayers and he also thanks Nick Cannon for taking his place on his television show. Missy Elliot will be the first woman in hip-hop to be inducted in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. There are reports that Wendy Williams will be back on television but this time on CNN. With their ratings being bad right now, they are trying to shake up their lineup. The Writer's Guild Association went on strike Monday due to their unfair wages and their jobs being threatened due to A.I. This is the first time the writers went on strike since 2007. Jeff Johnson is back on with The RSMS Crew and he has Three Things You Need To Know. Jeff talks about his mental health after the incidents in New York City, with Jordan Neely, and the mass shooting in Atlanta. AND MUCH MORE!!!