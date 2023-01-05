Rickey Smiley Morning Show Podcast

Did you miss Rickey and the gang this morning? Well, now you can catch up ANYTIME and EVERYWHERE.
This Thursday on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, we have to report about the mass shooting in Atlanta. The suspect, twenty-four year old Deion Patterson, was captured and is being charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault. Five people were shot by the suspect Patterson and one is dead. The RSMS crew also spoke about the poll that came out about which states are the best to live in America. Utah was at the top of the list and Florida made the top ten. At the very bottom of the list is Louisiana. Jamie Foxx has sent a message on IG that he thanks everyone for their prayers and he also thanks Nick Cannon for taking his place on his television show. Missy Elliot will be the first woman in hip-hop to be inducted in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame. There are reports that Wendy Williams will be back on television but this time on CNN. With their ratings being bad right now, they are trying to shake up their lineup. The Writer’s Guild Association went on strike Monday due to their unfair wages and their jobs being threatened due to A.I. This is the first time the writers went on strike since 2007. Jeff Johnson is back on with The RSMS Crew and he has Three Things You Need To Know. Jeff talks about his mental health after the incidents in New York City, with Jordan Neely, and the mass shooting in Atlanta. AND MUCH MORE!!!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
1:01:22
It is Hump Day on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. We do have some good news. The man suspected of a mass shooting in Texas that killed five people, Francisco Oropesa, was apprehended on Tuesday by authorities. A tip was given to the FBI and that person will receive the reward money of $80,000. There have been updates on the condition of Jamie Foxx. There is still no official word of what has happened to him, but he is still in the hospital recovering. The family is asking for all to keep Jamie in your prayers. Bonnie Gouch, a seventy-eight year old woman, has been arrested for a bank robbery. Gouch slid a note to the bank teller asking for $13K in small bills. She has been arrested several times prior for, you guessed it, robbing a bank. It is Wellness Wednesday and Dr. MJ Collier is back with The RSMS Crew. Today he spoke about enhancing sexuality after the age of forty. He spoke about women being able to have a healthy sex life until their 70s-80s. Da Brat opens up about her pregnancy. She speaks about the struggles of herself and her partner Judy and finding the right donor. It has not been easy but Rickey needed to take a moment to thank God. And we need more black sperm donors. AND MUCH MORE!!! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
1:02:20
Happy Tuesday from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. We start the show off with the biggest headlines from the front page. Six people in Illinois were confirmed dead after a series of highway collisions from a blinding dust storm on Monday. The collision caused more than thirty people to be hospitalized. There were a total of ninety car collisions. It is Teacher Appreciation Week and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew are showing their love and support for the teachers that changed their lives. Jonathan Majors and his attorney feel that he will be vindicated in his domestic assault case. It is said that he’s innocent and has video proof. Alicia Keys has invited Ralph Yarl, the fifteen year old boy who was shot because he knocked on the wrong door, to her concert in Kansas to have a one on one with her. It is baby season and The RSMS crew talked about what to name your child. Since it is baby season and our very own Da Brat is expecting, Beyonce gives us baby gadgets on Tekkie Tuesday. Jeff Johnson joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to give us Three Things We Need to Know. Today is the day that Jeff’s father passed from cancer and he wants this day to be the day that he spreads the message for men to get screened for cancer. After negotiations did not go well, the writers of the Writers Guild Association decided to go on strike which will halt Hollywood until they can come to some kind of compromise. AND MUCH MORE!!! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
1:15:55
It is Monday on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. After we heard from Bishop Walker, we had to get into some sad news. There is a manhunt for Texas man, 38 year-old Francisco Oropesa, who allegedly killed five people in a mass shooting. He was asked to stop shooting his rifle so a baby could sleep. Officials are still searching for him and there is an $80,000 reward for information for his whereabouts. Nick Cannon is not mad that Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” is canceled. Cannon says that it is because of that red table that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Also, Young Thug is making another attempt at bond stating that the food in jail is messing up his health. Thugger is saying that the food is so bad and there are no healthy options so he should be let out of jail. Did Brian McKnight disown his other children? Well he is saying that his new son is his only true heir to his name. Now he already has two other children, and one of them is even named Brian McKnight Jr. McKnight’s other children have said their father has disowned him. The RSMS Crew congratulated Gary With the Tea for winning The Media Icon Award at the second annual Boss Babe Award in Atlanta. Ahmaud Arbrey was killed in South Georgia and was not getting any attention, but his mother Wanda Cooper Jones did not let up. She made sure she got justice for her son and she is now on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show talking about the Ahmaud Arbrey 5K Run in support of mental health for black men. AND MUCH MORE!!!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
1:02:31
It is Friday on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. A woman who represented dishonesty and injustice, Carolyn Bryant has died. If you do not know who Carolyn Bryant is, she is the woman who lied that Emmett Till “whistled” at her. That lie subsequently caused the lynching of Emmett Till. Rihanna has revealed that she will be playing the role as Smurfette in the new animated Smurfs movie that is expected out in 2025. She will also be contributing to music for the movie, as she has stated that she is writing, producing and recording new music for the film. So we can finally expect some new Rihanna music. Since it is Friday, you know we have Mind, Body and Business with Maria Moore. If you are feeling unmotivated, then you need to listen to this. She is giving tips on how to stay motivated during the day. Janet Jackson was in Atlanta on her recent tour and Jermaine Dupri joined her on stage to perform their song together. Which brought rumors about their relationship. And Da Brat set the record straight about Janet and Jermaine’s relationship. Pastor Fredrick Douglas Haynes, was live on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, celebrating his fortieth pastoral anniversary. Also the legendary Stephanie Mills joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show looking as young as she could be. AND MUCH MORE!!! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
