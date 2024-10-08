"You know, when it comes to Indian Law, most of the time we're just making it up." Former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia While the world of Federal India...

In the second episode of Rez Judicata, Bryan talks with Angel Smith about the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), how it weaved into her personal life, and how it shaped who she became as an adult. Links to the cases mentioned in the episode: Adoptive Couple v. Baby Girl - https://www.oyez.org/cases/2012/12-399 Haaland v. Brackeen - https://www.oyez.org/cases/2022/21-376 For more information on Angel Smith https://www.aros-law.com

About Rez Judicata: The Federal Indian Law Podcast

"You know, when it comes to Indian Law, most of the time we're just making it up." Former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia While the world of Federal Indian Law may seem mysterious and complicated, there are basic tenets that guide this ever changing area of law. Join host and Indian Law Attorney Bryan Shade as he and his guests explore the evolution of Federal Indian Law and hear stories from practitioners, tribal leaders, and community members. This is Rez Judicata: The Federal Indian Law Podcast