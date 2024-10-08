In the second episode of Rez Judicata, Bryan talks with Angel Smith about the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), how it weaved into her personal life, and how it shaped who she became as an adult.
Links to the cases mentioned in the episode:
Adoptive Couple v. Baby Girl - https://www.oyez.org/cases/2012/12-399
Haaland v. Brackeen - https://www.oyez.org/cases/2022/21-376
For more information on Angel Smith
https://www.aros-law.com
S1E1: Landback with Rob Porter
Join host Bryan Shade in the inaugural episode of Rez Judicata: The Federal Indian Law Podcast!
In the episode, Bryan speaks with Robert Odawi Porter, former President of the Seneca Nation of Indians, Tribal attorney, advocate for advancing the sovereignty and self-determination of American Indians and Alaska natives.
Bryan and Rob talk about the Land Back movement and how tribes have been getting back the land that was wrongfully taken from them.
if there was ever a way to kick off a Federal Indian Law Podcast, this is it!
For more information on Robert Odawi Porter-
www.odawilawpllc.com
www.capitolhillpolicygroup.com
About Rez Judicata: The Federal Indian Law Podcast
"You know, when it comes to Indian Law, most of the time we're just making it up." Former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia
While the world of Federal Indian Law may seem mysterious and complicated, there are basic tenets that guide this ever changing area of law. Join host and Indian Law Attorney Bryan Shade as he and his guests explore the evolution of Federal Indian Law and hear stories from practitioners, tribal leaders, and community members.
This is Rez Judicata: The Federal Indian Law Podcast