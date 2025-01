S1E1: Landback with Rob Porter

Join host Bryan Shade in the inaugural episode of Rez Judicata: The Federal Indian Law Podcast! In the episode, Bryan speaks with Robert Odawi Porter, former President of the Seneca Nation of Indians, Tribal attorney, advocate for advancing the sovereignty and self-determination of American Indians and Alaska natives. Bryan and Rob talk about the Land Back movement and how tribes have been getting back the land that was wrongfully taken from them. if there was ever a way to kick off a Federal Indian Law Podcast, this is it! This is Rez Judicata: The Federal Indian Law Podcast For more information on Robert Odawi Porter- www.odawilawpllc.com www.capitolhillpolicygroup.com