Business
Rewriting the Narrative
Rewriting the Narrative

Council for Exceptional Children
Education
Rewriting the Narrative
  Rewriting the Narrative Trailer
    Welcome to Rewriting the Narrative, where we delve into the transformative world of special education. Join Ben Tillotson as he hosts insightful conversations with educators, experts, and advocates. Each episode explores the real-life experiences that are shaping the futures of infants, toddlers, children, and youth with disabilities, gifts, and talents. Season One is on its way, promising deep dives into crucial topics. Don't miss our inaugural episode launching this summer. Join us as we rewrite the narrative together.   Rewriting the Narrative is produced by Association Briefings.
About Rewriting the Narrative

An original podcast from the Council for Exceptional Children that puts a spotlight on the real life experiences shaping the world of special education.
BusinessEducationNon-Profit

