The Protests and Political Crisis Shaping Turkey's Democratic Future

Turkey has plunged into turmoil after authorities arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, President Erdoğan's strongest opponent, on charges of corruption. Mass protests, the largest in over a decade, have erupted nationwide after İmamoğlu was removed from office and jailed just hours before the opposition was set to declare him its presidential candidate. Political scientists warn this is a defining moment for the future of democracy in the country. Is it indeed a turning point? How did we get here and where do we go next? In this episode of Rethinking Democracy, experts break down Turkey's latest turmoil and what it means for the country's democratic future and democracy worldwide. Dr. Karabekir Akkoyunlu, research associate at the Department of Politics and International Studies at SOAS University of London, and Dr. Senem Aydın Düzgit, professor of International Relations at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Sabancı University in Istanbul, join host Gönül Tol to explore the challenges and possibilities that lie ahead for Turkey. Episode recorded March 28, 2025