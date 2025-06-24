Deal or Deception: The Kurdish Card in Erdogan’s New Game
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has announced it will disband and end its decades-long armed insurgency. Is this a turning point in Turkey’s century-long conflict with its Kurdish population—or a political maneuver to secure President Erdogan's grip on power? Gonul Tol is joined by Kurdish MP Ceylan Akca and political scientist Murat Somer to unpack the stakes of this historic shift, the demands for constitutional recognition, and whether peace is possible in a country where democracy itself is under threat.
--------
57:55
Why has democratization bypassed the Arab world?
President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE reignited debate over U.S. ties to authoritarian regimes. But the controversy underscores a deeper question: why has democracy struggled to take root in the Arab world? In this episode of Rethinking Democracy, host Gonul Tol sits down with Dr. Fawaz Gerges, Professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics and author of "The Great Betrayal: The Struggle for Freedom and Democracy in the Middle East," to unpack the cultural, structural, and geopolitical forces that continue to block democratization across the region.
--------
58:57
Illiberal Hegemony? Trump’s Foreign Policy and the GOP’s Identity Crisis
Neoconservatives and MAGA isolationists are locked in a battle for the soul of Republican strategy. Nowhere is the split more glaring than over the Middle East: hawks view it as a proving ground for American power and allegiance to Israel, while isolationists see only endless wars that have bled America dry. Where does Trump fall in this tug-of-war? What are the real-world consequences of this struggle—for Ukraine’s survival, Gaza’s future, and the fate of nuclear diplomacy with Iran? Recorded April 25, 2025
--------
41:08
Can Ukraine’s Fight for Democracy Survive Without US Support?
Ukraine faces a pivotal year in its fight against Russian aggression — and for its democratic future. With fears mounting that President Trump could abandon peace talks with Kyiv and Moscow, the risk grows that US disengagement could tip the balance toward Russia and fracture the global democratic order. Is Ukraine’s resistance a last stand for democratic values in Europe? How should the democratic world respond as political will in Washington fades? In this episode of Rethinking Democracy, host Gönül Tol is joined by Ivan Krastev, permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna, and Yaroslav Trofimov, chief foreign affairs correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, to explore what Ukraine’s struggle reveals about the resilience — and fragility — of democracy worldwide. Episode recorded April 16, 2025.
--------
54:56
The Protests and Political Crisis Shaping Turkey's Democratic Future
Turkey has plunged into turmoil after authorities arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, President Erdoğan's strongest opponent, on charges of corruption. Mass protests, the largest in over a decade, have erupted nationwide after İmamoğlu was removed from office and jailed just hours before the opposition was set to declare him its presidential candidate. Political scientists warn this is a defining moment for the future of democracy in the country. Is it indeed a turning point? How did we get here and where do we go next? In this episode of Rethinking Democracy, experts break down Turkey's latest turmoil and what it means for the country's democratic future and democracy worldwide. Dr. Karabekir Akkoyunlu, research associate at the Department of Politics and International Studies at SOAS University of London, and Dr. Senem Aydın Düzgit, professor of International Relations at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Sabancı University in Istanbul, join host Gönül Tol to explore the challenges and possibilities that lie ahead for Turkey. Episode recorded March 28, 2025
This is a critical time for the future of democracy as citizens in America and across the globe are losing faith in democratic institutions. We often view the rollback of democracy and threats to the liberal international order as separate problems, but in reality they are closely interlinked. In this podcast series, MEI Senior Fellow Gonul Tol examines the interplay between democracy’s domestic and international foes as well as how to counter them.