Max Bidstrup Opens Up About Grief, PTSD & His Relationship

Today on Reroot, we’re getting to the root of our good friend Max Bidstrup. You may know Max from his YouTube channel, Max and Occy, where he documents the ups and downs of building his dream property in Australia. In this episode, Max reflects on his time as a paramedic, sharing stories of delivering babies and even saving sheep! We also dive deep into our personal experiences with grief after the sudden loss of our friend Lee, the isolation that comes with content creation, whether kids are on the horizon for Max, why he keeps his relationship private, and more. Please note: This episode covers sensitive topics, including mental health, suicide, and PTSD, which may be triggering for some listeners. Join the Reroot Community: Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987 Watch the podcast on YouTube:  www.youtube.com/@RerootwithEamonandBec?sub_confirmation=1 Follow Eamon & Bec:  YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec Habit - www.drinkhabit.com 0:00 - intro 4:10 - Max's journey to building a new life/overview of his journey/the evolution of Max's journey  10:10 - Lee's passing  13:50 - Our journies with grief  18:45 - Living in fear of death  22:55 - Paramedics vs youtube  27:33 - Delivering 5 babies  32:35 - "It was raining sheep" 37:20 - PTSD comes up when you least expect it  43:00 - what's helped Max on his mental health journey  44:55 - the loneliness/isolation of YouTube 48:30 - Oso's moving to Australia?? 50:00 - Finding balance with YouTube  56:40 - Why Max is keeping his relationship private  1:03:00 - Clickbait content 1:04:25 - Taking mushrooms  1:05:50 - Max's relationship with social media  1:11:00 - What are we really off camera? 1:16:30 - Does Max want kids? 1:18:30 - The story of how we first met  1:22:30 - How to support a loved one through their mental health journey  1:36:43 - Real Talk  1:39:55 - Max sends a voice note  1:41:50 - Spilling the tea Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected] . Pro tip: jot down your question beforehand to keep it clear and concise! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices