  • Kara & Nate Talk Burnout, Epilepsy & Their Concerns on Having Kids
    Kara & Nate Talk Burnout, Epilepsy & Their Concerns on Having Kids

You asked, and we answered! Today we have not only our most requested podcast guests, but also some of our closest friends Kara and Nate. In this episode, we unpack how they've stayed so motivated over the past 8 years, navigating burnout, expanding our comfort zones, dealing with epilepsy, and—of course—we get them to spill the tea on whether they're planning to have kids. Join the Reroot Community: Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987 Watch the podcast on YouTube:  https://youtu.be/ZjPvx_thenc Follow Eamon & Bec:  YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec Habit - www.drinkhabit.com  → Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freereroot. *Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. 0:00 - intro 6:34 - maintaining a fast pace 13:04 - coming to terms with slowing down  16:14 - defining success  23:42 - living the extremes  25:24 - expanding our comfort zones 30:36 - Leadville 100 38:24 - how visiting 100 countries changed you as a person 44:13 - crime and safety while traveling 49:34 - is full time travel sustainable forever 56:19 - being a support person in your relationship 1:02:04 - Kara's seizure 1:06:04 - the challenges of being YouTubers  1:08:24 - what are you moving forward with in this next chunk of life 1:10:04 - adult sleepovers are underrated  1:11:54 - kids?? 1:30:04 - Nate's a hypocrite 1:31:13 - burnout 1:36:32 - building a team 1:41:42 - leading with love in business  1:42:04 - Real Talk 1:58:34 - spilling the tea  2:03:12 - our secret spring break trip  Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected].
    2:07:39
  • Bec's in the Hot Seat: Meditation, Diagnosis and YouTube
    Bec's in the Hot Seat: Meditation, Diagnosis and YouTube

Last week, Eamon was in the hot seat, so this week it's Bec's turn! Eamon sits down with her to discuss her meditation practice, her diagnosis, overcoming a fear-based mindset, her relationship with YouTube, losing her hair, and much more. Shop our range of certified organic teas and enjoy 10% off with code ""Reroot"" www.drinkhabit.com.  Join the Reroot Community: Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987 Watch the podcast on YouTube:  https://youtu.be/F8jnQ1xDxzY Follow Eamon & Bec:  YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec Habit - www.drinkhabit.com  0:00 - intro  2:00 - one thing you'd like to say to the world  8:25 - we don't change unless we're challenged  10:30 - meditation journey  15:15 - "I never googled my prognosis" 16:20 - we're addicted to fear 19:15 - journey with YouTube  24:03 - the roast videos  39:00 - knowing Eamon was the one 47:45 - hair loss and femininity  1:01:00 - best advice you've ever been given  1:02:09 - fears  1:18:00 - biggest decision you've had to make in the past year  1:20:10 - RealTalk 1:29:30 - staying motivated and positive  Thanks for your video Eddy! Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected]. Pro tip: jot down your question beforehand to keep it clear and concise!
    1:33:15
  • Eamon's in the Hot Seat: Diet, Weed, Misconceptions, and Fears
    Eamon's in the Hot Seat: Diet, Weed, Misconceptions, and Fears

Today on Reroot, Eamon is in the hot seat as Bec asks him about his diet, motivations for sharing his life online, biggest fears, tattoo regrets, and what his life would look like without this relationship. Get ready for some juicy insights! Shop our range of certified organic teas and enjoy 10% off with code "Reroot" www.drinkhabit.com.  Join the Reroot Community: Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987 Watch the podcast on YouTube:  https://youtu.be/9gvqbnjRb4E Follow Eamon & Bec:  YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec Habit - www.drinkhabit.com 0:00 - intro 2:15 - no longer vegan 9:40 - motivation to share online 20:30 - figuring out my identity 23:55 - what it's like working with Eamon 24:53 - Eamon's ADD diagnosis  32:35 - Is Bec the parent you thought she would be? 43:20 - advice for supporting someone through illness 50:40 - what Eamon's 9-5 would be 52:15 - weed and alcohol  1:05:00 - biggest take away from the last 5 years  1:10:10 - 19 year old Eamon 1:12:40 - tattoo regrets  1:15:10 - Eamon's biggest fear  1:18:20 - Real Talk: grocery shopping & success  1:21:55 - answering YOUR questions  Thanks for your video, Tay Lynn! Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected]. Pro tip: jot down your question beforehand to keep it clear and concise!
    1:26:46
  • Matt & Abby Get Real About the Highs and Lows of Online Fame
    Matt & Abby Get Real About the Highs and Lows of Online Fame

It's likely that you've seen Matt & Abby's posts while scrolling through your social media feeds. They've been creating on YouTube and TikTok for over 5 years, amassing a following of 12M+ across their platforms. They also host "The Unplanned Podcast." Their story could not be more different than ours which made for a super interesting conversation. Join us as they open up about the importance of authenticity, their fears around online hate, what keeps them motivated despite the negativity and so much more!  Join the Reroot Community: Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987 Watch the podcast on YouTube:  https://youtu.be/OwHf8rzs6Cs Follow Eamon & Bec:  YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec Habit - www.drinkhabit.com → Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freereroot. *Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. 0:00 - intro 4:30 - what 14 year old Matt & Abbie would think about them now 7:35 - changes they've seen in one another  9:35 - defining success  17:10 - waiting until marriage  29:34 - marriage counselling  31:35 - working together as a couple  37:49 - sharing our life and kids online  44:38 - navigating negative comments  53:29 - being afraid of online culture  1:00:23 - Abby's acting career  1:02:10 - entrepreneurship  1:05:20 - living with Abby's parents  1:10:12 - working with family  1;13:30 - Matt & Abby's advice to us  1:16:39 - Real Talk: first impressions & what we needed as children   1:26:20 - being depressed in Hawaii  Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected]. Pro tip: jot down your question beforehand to keep it clear and concise!
    1:32:02
  • Max Bidstrup Opens Up About Grief, PTSD & His Relationship
    Max Bidstrup Opens Up About Grief, PTSD & His Relationship

Today on Reroot, we're getting to the root of our good friend Max Bidstrup. You may know Max from his YouTube channel, Max and Occy, where he documents the ups and downs of building his dream property in Australia. In this episode, Max reflects on his time as a paramedic, sharing stories of delivering babies and even saving sheep! We also dive deep into our personal experiences with grief after the sudden loss of our friend Lee, the isolation that comes with content creation, whether kids are on the horizon for Max, why he keeps his relationship private, and more. Please note: This episode covers sensitive topics, including mental health, suicide, and PTSD, which may be triggering for some listeners. Join the Reroot Community: Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987 Watch the podcast on YouTube:  www.youtube.com/@RerootwithEamonandBec?sub_confirmation=1 Follow Eamon & Bec:  YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec Habit - www.drinkhabit.com 0:00 - intro 4:10 - Max's journey to building a new life/overview of his journey/the evolution of Max's journey  10:10 - Lee's passing  13:50 - Our journies with grief  18:45 - Living in fear of death  22:55 - Paramedics vs youtube  27:33 - Delivering 5 babies  32:35 - "It was raining sheep" 37:20 - PTSD comes up when you least expect it  43:00 - what's helped Max on his mental health journey  44:55 - the loneliness/isolation of YouTube 48:30 - Oso's moving to Australia?? 50:00 - Finding balance with YouTube  56:40 - Why Max is keeping his relationship private  1:03:00 - Clickbait content 1:04:25 - Taking mushrooms  1:05:50 - Max's relationship with social media  1:11:00 - What are we really off camera? 1:16:30 - Does Max want kids? 1:18:30 - The story of how we first met  1:22:30 - How to support a loved one through their mental health journey  1:36:43 - Real Talk  1:39:55 - Max sends a voice note  1:41:50 - Spilling the tea Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected]. Pro tip: jot down your question beforehand to keep it clear and concise!
We're Eamon & Bec! We’ve cultivated a community of 1M+ on YouTube, created Habit, and most importantly became new parents to Frankie Lee. Our lives have changed immensely in these past few years but through it all, our roots have deepened. While we've always shown up authentically online, there’s so much more of us that we want to share with our community. Reroot is a safe space where we explore the essence of who we are as individuals. As seekers of community, we hope this podcast continues to be an extension of our mission to foster open, healthy conversations. Connect with us on Instagram: @rerootpod and @eamonandbec.
