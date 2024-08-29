Kara & Nate Talk Burnout, Epilepsy & Their Concerns on Having Kids
You asked, and we answered! Today we have not only our most requested podcast guests, but also some of our closest friends Kara and Nate. In this episode, we unpack how they’ve stayed so motivated over the past 8 years, navigating burnout, expanding our comfort zones, dealing with epilepsy, and—of course—we get them to spill the tea on whether they’re planning to have kids.
Join the Reroot Community:
Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod
TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod
Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987
Watch the podcast on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/ZjPvx_thenc
Follow Eamon & Bec:
YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec
Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec
Habit - www.drinkhabit.com
→ Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freereroot. *Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan.
0:00 - intro
6:34 - maintaining a fast pace
13:04 - coming to terms with slowing down
16:14 - defining success
23:42 - living the extremes
25:24 - expanding our comfort zones
30:36 - Leadville 100
38:24 - how visiting 100 countries changed you as a person
44:13 - crime and safety while traveling
49:34 - is full time travel sustainable forever
56:19 - being a support person in your relationship
1:02:04 - Kara’s seizure
1:06:04 - the challenges of being YouTubers
1:08:24 - what are you moving forward with in this next chunk of life
1:10:04 - adult sleepovers are underrated
1:11:54 - kids??
1:30:04 - Nate’s a hypocrite
1:31:13 - burnout
1:36:32 - building a team
1:41:42 - leading with love in business
1:42:04 - Real Talk
1:58:34 - spilling the tea
2:03:12 - our secret spring break trip
Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected].
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:07:39
Bec's in the Hot Seat: Meditation, Diagnosis and YouTube
Last week, Eamon was in the hot seat, so this week it's Bec's turn! Eamon sits down with her to discuss her meditation practice, her diagnosis, overcoming a fear-based mindset, her relationship with YouTube, losing her hair, and much more.
Shop our range of certified organic teas and enjoy 10% off with code ""Reroot"" www.drinkhabit.com.
Join the Reroot Community:
Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod
TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod
Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987
Watch the podcast on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/F8jnQ1xDxzY
Follow Eamon & Bec:
YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec
Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec
Habit - www.drinkhabit.com
0:00 - intro
2:00 - one thing you’d like to say to the world
8:25 - we don’t change unless we’re challenged
10:30 - meditation journey
15:15 - “I never googled my prognosis”
16:20 - we’re addicted to fear
19:15 - journey with YouTube
24:03 - the roast videos
39:00 - knowing Eamon was the one
47:45 - hair loss and femininity
1:01:00 - best advice you’ve ever been given
1:02:09 - fears
1:18:00 - biggest decision you’ve had to make in the past year
1:20:10 - RealTalk
1:29:30 - staying motivated and positive
Thanks for your video Eddy! Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected]. Pro tip: jot down your question beforehand to keep it clear and concise!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:33:15
Eamon's in the Hot Seat: Diet, Weed, Misconceptions, and Fears
Today on Reroot, Eamon is in the hot seat as Bec asks him about his diet, motivations for sharing his life online, biggest fears, tattoo regrets, and what his life would look like without this relationship. Get ready for some juicy insights!
Shop our range of certified organic teas and enjoy 10% off with code "Reroot" www.drinkhabit.com.
Join the Reroot Community:
Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod
TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod
Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987
Watch the podcast on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/9gvqbnjRb4E
Follow Eamon & Bec:
YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec
Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec
Habit - www.drinkhabit.com
0:00 - intro
2:15 - no longer vegan
9:40 - motivation to share online
20:30 - figuring out my identity
23:55 - what it’s like working with Eamon
24:53 - Eamon’s ADD diagnosis
32:35 - Is Bec the parent you thought she would be?
43:20 - advice for supporting someone through illness
50:40 - what Eamon’s 9-5 would be
52:15 - weed and alcohol
1:05:00 - biggest take away from the last 5 years
1:10:10 - 19 year old Eamon
1:12:40 - tattoo regrets
1:15:10 - Eamon’s biggest fear
1:18:20 - Real Talk: grocery shopping & success
1:21:55 - answering YOUR questions
Thanks for your video, Tay Lynn! Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected]. Pro tip: jot down your question beforehand to keep it clear and concise!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:26:46
Matt & Abby Get Real About the Highs and Lows of Online Fame
It’s likely that you’ve seen Matt & Abby’s posts while scrolling through your social media feeds. They’ve been creating on YouTube and TikTok for over 5 years, amassing a following of 12M+ across their platforms. They also host "The Unplanned Podcast." Their story could not be more different than ours which made for a super interesting conversation. Join us as they open up about the importance of authenticity, their fears around online hate, what keeps them motivated despite the negativity and so much more!
Join the Reroot Community:
Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod
TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod
Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987
Watch the podcast on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/OwHf8rzs6Cs
Follow Eamon & Bec:
YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec
Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec
Habit - www.drinkhabit.com
→ Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freereroot. *Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan.
0:00 - intro
4:30 - what 14 year old Matt & Abbie would think about them now
7:35 - changes they’ve seen in one another
9:35 - defining success
17:10 - waiting until marriage
29:34 - marriage counselling
31:35 - working together as a couple
37:49 - sharing our life and kids online
44:38 - navigating negative comments
53:29 - being afraid of online culture
1:00:23 - Abby’s acting career
1:02:10 - entrepreneurship
1:05:20 - living with Abby’s parents
1:10:12 - working with family
1;13:30 - Matt & Abby’s advice to us
1:16:39 - Real Talk: first impressions & what we needed as children
1:26:20 - being depressed in Hawaii
Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected]. Pro tip: jot down your question beforehand to keep it clear and concise!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:32:02
Max Bidstrup Opens Up About Grief, PTSD & His Relationship
Today on Reroot, we’re getting to the root of our good friend Max Bidstrup. You may know Max from his YouTube channel, Max and Occy, where he documents the ups and downs of building his dream property in Australia. In this episode, Max reflects on his time as a paramedic, sharing stories of delivering babies and even saving sheep! We also dive deep into our personal experiences with grief after the sudden loss of our friend Lee, the isolation that comes with content creation, whether kids are on the horizon for Max, why he keeps his relationship private, and more.
Please note: This episode covers sensitive topics, including mental health, suicide, and PTSD, which may be triggering for some listeners.
Join the Reroot Community:
Instagram - www.instagram.com/rerootpod
TikTok - www.tiktok.com/@rerootpod
Reroot Facebook Group - www.facebook.com/groups/1784427378276987
Watch the podcast on YouTube:
www.youtube.com/@RerootwithEamonandBec?sub_confirmation=1
Follow Eamon & Bec:
YouTube - www.youtube.com/@eamonandbec
Instagram - www.instagram.com/eamonandbec
Habit - www.drinkhabit.com
0:00 - intro
4:10 - Max's journey to building a new life/overview of his journey/the evolution of Max's journey
10:10 - Lee's passing
13:50 - Our journies with grief
18:45 - Living in fear of death
22:55 - Paramedics vs youtube
27:33 - Delivering 5 babies
32:35 - "It was raining sheep"
37:20 - PTSD comes up when you least expect it
43:00 - what's helped Max on his mental health journey
44:55 - the loneliness/isolation of YouTube
48:30 - Oso's moving to Australia??
50:00 - Finding balance with YouTube
56:40 - Why Max is keeping his relationship private
1:03:00 - Clickbait content
1:04:25 - Taking mushrooms
1:05:50 - Max's relationship with social media
1:11:00 - What are we really off camera?
1:16:30 - Does Max want kids?
1:18:30 - The story of how we first met
1:22:30 - How to support a loved one through their mental health journey
1:36:43 - Real Talk
1:39:55 - Max sends a voice note
1:41:50 - Spilling the tea
Want to be featured in a future episode? Submit a 30-second video with your question to [email protected]. Pro tip: jot down your question beforehand to keep it clear and concise!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
We're Eamon & Bec! We’ve cultivated a community of 1M+ on YouTube, created Habit, and most importantly became new parents to Frankie Lee. Our lives have changed immensely in these past few years but through it all, our roots have deepened.
While we've always shown up authentically online, there’s so much more of us that we want to share with our community. Reroot is a safe space where we explore the essence of who we are as individuals. As seekers of community, we hope this podcast continues to be an extension of our mission to foster open, healthy conversations.
Connect with us on Instagram: @rerootpod and @eamonandbec.