About Reroot with Eamon and Bec

We're Eamon & Bec! We’ve cultivated a community of 1M+ on YouTube, created Habit, and most importantly became new parents to Frankie Lee. Our lives have changed immensely in these past few years but through it all, our roots have deepened. While we've always shown up authentically online, there’s so much more of us that we want to share with our community. Reroot is a safe space where we explore the essence of who we are as individuals. As seekers of community, we hope this podcast continues to be an extension of our mission to foster open, healthy conversations. Connect with us on Instagram: @rerootpod and @eamonandbec.