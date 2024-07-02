In this episode of the Release Radar podcast, host Kareesh Forreal interviews major recording artist FlameSpitta804. They discuss FlameSpitta804's latest mixtape, Fleeairo MAKAVELI(FukkkTrumpReloaded) exploring its cultural significance and the artist's passion for music. FlameSpitta804 shares how he integrates personal pain and life experiences into his music, viewing it as a form of therapy.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/release-radar/donations
Old Man Cali's latest single 'Sunshine' celebrates loyalty in relationships
In this episode of the Release Radar podcast, host Kareesh Forreal interviews major recording artist Old Man Cali about his latest single 'Sunshine.' They discuss the meaning behind the song, the emotional impact of music, and how personal experiences shape artistic expression. Old Man Cali shares insights on navigating the music industry as an independent artist, the importance of having a supportive team, and the essence of creating music with soul. The conversation highlights the reception of 'Sunshine' in Old Man Cali's hometown and online, as well as the role of Radio Pushers in his music career.
BizkitBnB - The Emotional Power of Music
In this episode of the Release Radar podcast, host Kareesh Forreal interviews BizkitBnB, a multifaceted artist known for his music and acting. They discuss BizkitBnB's latest album, 'Lovers and Friends,' which serves as a soundtrack for his movie. BizkitBnB shares his passion for music, the emotional impact he aims to create, and how his hometown has embraced his work. The conversation also touches on the challenges of marketing music in a digital age, the importance of positive energy in the industry, and BizkitBnB's journey from playing the saxophone to becoming a successful artist.
The Evolution of Quis Esko
In this episode of the Release Radar Podcast, host Kareesh Forreal interviews major recording artist Quis Esko about his latest single 'More To Life'. They discuss the meaning behind the song, its impact on youth culture, and how Quis Esko integrates his life experiences into his music. The conversation also touches on community engagement, marketing strategies in the evolving music industry, and the importance of unity among artists from the Carolinas. Quis Esko shares his journey, the evolution of his artist name, and his aspirations for the future of hip hop.
DATTBOYJC prepares to break the internet with his next single
In this episode of the Release Radar podcast, host Kareesh Forreal interviews recording artist DATTBOYJC. They discuss his latest album, his passion for creating music, and how he integrates pain, passion, and life experiences into his songs. DATTBOYJC shares the background story of his record and how it has been received in his hometown. He also talks about the impact he hopes his music will have on listeners and the empowerment it can bring to the music culture. The conversation concludes with information on where to find and follow DATTBOYJC's music.
