DATTBOYJC prepares to break the internet with his next single

In this episode of the Release Radar podcast, host Kareesh Forreal interviews recording artist DATTBOYJC. They discuss his latest album, his passion for creating music, and how he integrates pain, passion, and life experiences into his songs. DATTBOYJC shares the background story of his record and how it has been received in his hometown. He also talks about the impact he hopes his music will have on listeners and the empowerment it can bring to the music culture. The conversation concludes with information on where to find and follow DATTBOYJC's music.