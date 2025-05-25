On September 3, 2018, a rancher in Laredo, Texas, discovered a woman’s body shot execution-style on the side of the road. When investigators identified her as a local sex worker, their search for the killer took them into the darkest corners of the city. Then, after days of false starts and dead-ends, another body turned up, terrifying residents and leading law enforcement to conclude a serial killer is at large. More would die before a survivor finally came forward and identified the killer… but his motives proved as confounding as his crimes. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Relative Unknown

From the creators of Root of Evil comes a new documentary series about the stories and family we can't escape. Jackee Taylor has been hidden in WITSEC, better known as the Witness Protection Program, for almost 40 years. But after a strange and violent incident reveals secrets about her past, Jackee begins a journey to find out the truth about herself, and her family. Hers is a twisted tale of darkness, murder, mystery, tragedy, and resilience, which traverses the country, and lands in the most violent era of one of the country’s most violent cities - 1970s Cleveland. At the heart of this story is Jackee’s relative - a former member of the world’s most powerful motorcycle club, a sociopath, a killer, and an informant. Jackee can't move forward unless she reconciles with his past. She’s finally telling this story in the hopes that others don't have to live the kind of life that she has. Relative Unknown is an Audacy original.