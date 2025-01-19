Rejoice & Testify of Jesus Christ & The Book of Mormon

27. By the Power of the Holy Ghost with Lucy Herrera
Send me a message! Moroni 10:4-5 is scripture that changed Lucy's life. This scripture perfectly reflects her strong and unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. Growing up in Gallup, New Mexico, on the Navajo Reservation's checkerboard area, Lucy learned traditional teachings from her father and mother, who were both a medicine man and medicine woman, about plants, songs, and their cultural heritage. She grew up with a deep connection to her Navajo roots, but when she was 8 years old her life took a transformative turn as she went on the Indian Student Placement Program through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As she learned, her faith brought her profound spiritual strength, which was solidified at age 14 when she read the Book of Mormon daily and felt the Spirit testify to her of its truth. From her childhood herding sheep and learning gratitude for the Creator’s provisions, to her time as a missionary in Honduras and a 30-year career as a combat medic in the Army, Lucy’s life has been a testament to her commitment to God, her Navajo heritage, and her love for others. Today, she continues to honor her heritage and faith in Jesus Christ. My end remarks I talk about how Lucy truly embodies Hózhó (beauty, harmony, balance, and peace) and "Walks in Beauty" everyday. I explain how I think this traditional Diné teaching parallels walking the gospel path of Jesus Christ. Both require dedication, integrity, faith, and a connection with the Creator to navigate challenges and find joy and reflect His light and spread beauty and goodness to the world around us.Traditional Navajo Teachings "Walking in Beauty": https://youtu.be/8tZHIER3Jb4Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health "Walk in Beauty": https://youtu.be/DKxGuUrp9M8
--------
33:29
26. Prayer Opens the Heavens with Caroline Burton
Send me a message! Mosiah 4:14-15 was an answer to a mother’s prayer! Caroline’s husband was frequently away on military duty, leaving her to parent alone. One challenge she struggled with was contention among her children. As she prayed for guidance, she came across this scripture, which inspired her to teach her children to love and serve one another instead of fighting. From that point on, whenever her children argued, she would have them write down Mosiah 4:14-15 and explain that contention was not welcome in their home. She then had them find ways to serve one another throughout the day. Over time, this simple practice reduced the arguments and brought greater peace and the Spirit into their home. For Caroline, the scriptures continue to provide the guidance and answers she needs.
--------
43:37
25. Christlike Service & Love with Kim Marks
Send me a message! Mosiah 2:17 is one that my mom, Kim lives by! She has faced some difficult things in her life and through it all it has shown me that she is one of the most faithful and amazing women of God! Her and my dad did all they could to teach me and my siblings by the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and to live it everyday, especially through service. She is one of my greatest examples of Christlike service and love. My end thoughts I share how I know the Book of Mormon was written for our day and what we need to do!"We Can Do Better and Be Better" by President Russell M. Nelson
--------
20:50
24. Seeking Truth in the Name of Christ with David Morrell
Send me a message! Moroni 10:4-5 is one of David Morrell's favorite scriptures! At 91 years old he's spent a lifetime in the service of the Lord and as he’s applied Moroni’s promise in Moroni 10:4-5 he knows by the power of the Holy Ghost that the things taught in the Book of Mormon are true! Also that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been restored through the prophet Joseph Smith, who was a true prophet of God! Amidst the Korean War he's grateful for the tender mercies of the Lord and that he was able to serve a full-time mission to Denmark where his great grandparents were from. Then while serving in the Army he feels so blessed to have become acquainted with Kim Ho Jik, the first South Korean convert, and to help spread the gospel in South Korea. He considers this his "2nd mission." He's accomplished and experienced many great things in his life with his dear late wife, 7 children (who all served full-time missions) and 1 American Indian foster daughter, and his 31 grandchildren. He is grateful to have lived long enough to see the church grow as it has and to have him and all of his family participate in the Gathering of Israel!"Feed My Sheep" Kim Ho Jik, "Global Stories"
--------
20:40
23. Our Pains & Afflictions Can be Swallowed Up in the Joy of Christ with Cherisse Fisher
Send me a message! 3 Nephi 17:23-24 has miraculously blessed Cherisse's life! She had the amazing opportunity to be apart of the Book of Mormon Videos and was casted as an angel that ministers to the little children when Jesus Christ visits the Nephite and Lamanite people. You can find her in the video holding and lifting up a beautiful and very happy baby girl. Little did Cherisse know that this was a true gift and miracle that Heavenly Father gave to her. It would help bring healing to her in one of the most painful and devastating things she would soon face. Through this experience Cherisse knows that when we turn to Jesus Christ and make Him the focus of our lives He truly will comfort, uplift, heal, and bring us so much JOY no matter what is happening in our lives. Just like President Nelson has promised. As she did this she learned that yes, our pains & afflictions can be swallowed up in the joy of Christ because of Jesus Christ infinite atonement! The episode's photo is from the scene of the Book of Mormon Videos drawn by my amazing and talented friend Michelle. Thank you so so much Michelle!Gathering of Tribes Podcast 3 Nephi 17-19: https://youtu.be/AkGfIdLIYFo?si=IjxsGnBArjt6hQUeBook of Mormon Video 3 Nephi 17 "Miracles": https://youtu.be/6L6XOpmuw5Q?si=AaFqDNMH7ZOIz9hG
--------
17:11
More Religion & Spirituality podcastsMore Religion & Spirituality podcasts
About Rejoice & Testify of Jesus Christ & The Book of Mormon
Welcome to my faith building podcast about Jesus Christ & The Book of Mormon. Join me as I interview fellow disciples of Jesus Christ who share meaningful verses or stories of the Book of Mormon that are special to them and tell us how it has blessed their life and increased their faith in Jesus Christ. Tune in to be uplifted, inspired, and better learn how to hear God, receive personal revelation, have more happiness and peace in your life no matter what is happening, and rejoice and testify of Jesus Christ through reading the scriptures!