Rejoice & Testify of Jesus Christ & The Book of Mormon

23. Our Pains & Afflictions Can be Swallowed Up in the Joy of Christ with Cherisse Fisher

Send me a message! 3 Nephi 17:23-24 has miraculously blessed Cherisse's life! She had the amazing opportunity to be apart of the Book of Mormon Videos and was casted as an angel that ministers to the little children when Jesus Christ visits the Nephite and Lamanite people. You can find her in the video holding and lifting up a beautiful and very happy baby girl. Little did Cherisse know that this was a true gift and miracle that Heavenly Father gave to her. It would help bring healing to her in one of the most painful and devastating things she would soon face. Through this experience Cherisse knows that when we turn to Jesus Christ and make Him the focus of our lives He truly will comfort, uplift, heal, and bring us so much JOY no matter what is happening in our lives. Just like President Nelson has promised. As she did this she learned that yes, our pains & afflictions can be swallowed up in the joy of Christ because of Jesus Christ infinite atonement! The episode's photo is from the scene of the Book of Mormon Videos drawn by my amazing and talented friend Michelle. Thank you so so much Michelle!Gathering of Tribes Podcast 3 Nephi 17-19: https://youtu.be/AkGfIdLIYFo?si=IjxsGnBArjt6hQUeBook of Mormon Video 3 Nephi 17 "Miracles": https://youtu.be/6L6XOpmuw5Q?si=AaFqDNMH7ZOIz9hG