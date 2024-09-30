The Play Cousins delightfully recap Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance and share their take on what it all means. The ladies also show some love for Jalen Hurts and dig into colorism within Black televison and film.
**Apologies for tech issues impacting camera quality for Jacque.
--------
1:18:43
What's Really The Matter With Kanye?
*RECORDED ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY BEFORE THE GAME*
The Play Cousins talk the latest with Kanye, our Super Bowl prep, and the significance of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter. Also, Queen Bevy Smith stops by to explain why it gets greater later and how she manifested the life she wanted.
--------
1:30:21
Where's Kamala?
The Play Cousins wine down their weeks and keke about so many things. The ladies are also joined by anti violence advocate and author, Erica Ford and celebrated community organizer Rashad Robinson for a conversation about leadership or lack there of for Black Americans.
--------
1:31:23
Ok Ladies Now Let's Get In Formation
There's so much happening in the world! How do we, as Black women, keep pushing forward? The Play Cousins dig into the unending diarrhea dump from the White House and explore what we, as a collective, can do to navigate it all. Also special venture capitalist, author, and business growth expert Arlan Hamilton joins to break down how we can thrive in the ever evolving world of social media.
--------
1:02:49
Just Call Me 'Ann' Cause the Joy is Gone
Joy Ann shares her shock and delight to seeing herself portrayed on SNL! Also the Play Cousins chime in on the backlash Snoop, Nelly and others are facing for performing at Inauguration activities. And baby Play Cousin entertainment journalist Chris Witherspoon shares the latest on efforts to free Wendy Williams from her conservatorship
Reid This/Reid That is a podcast hosted by two play cousins who happen to be professional journalists that you may have heard of... or not. Anywho, we cover pop culture, politics and black girl magic all while having fun.