College Basketball Player to Working Cowboy, Tyler Rogers - Ep. 29

In this episode of the Registered Ranching Podcast, Tucker Brown welcomes back his longtime friend, Tyler Rogers. From playing basketball together at Lubbock Christian University to forging a career in ranching, Tyler's journey is one of perseverance, faith, and grit.After college, Tyler had the passion to become a cowboy but lacked experience. Determined to break into the industry, he applied to the TCU Ranch Management Program but was initially rejected. Instead of giving up, he worked for free at Lubbock Feeders to gain hands-on experience, eventually securing a spot in the program. His career then took him across New Mexico, South Texas, and then Spike Box, in Benjamin, Texas. Eventually, Tyler joined Tucker at the R.A. Brown Ranch before earning the opportunity to manage a ranch in Post, Texas.Tyler shares his inspiring story, offering advice to those wanting to get into ranching. He talks about the mindset it takes to succeed, the role of faith in his journey, and what it means to be a cowboy. Whether you're dreaming of a life on the range or just love a good story of hard work paying off, this episode is for you!