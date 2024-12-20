#553 FinCEN BOI Emergency Appeal! What should you do next?
The department of justice has filed an emergency appeal to reverse the recent court ruling on the FinCEN Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) requirement. In this episode, Mat breaks down what this appeal means for small business owners, the potential implications for compliance, and what steps you should consider taking in the meantime. If you're a small business owner wondering whether you need to file a BOI or how this ruling impacts your LLC or corporation, this is a must-watch (or listen). Stay informed and ahead of the curve as this legal battle unfolds. Grab my FREE Ultimate Tax Strategy Guide HERE! Are you ready to get certified in EVERY strategy I teach? Start your journey with a FREE 15-minute demo to explore the Main Street Tax Pro Certification. You don't want to miss this! Secure your tickets for the most significant tax & legal event of the year: Tax and Legal 360 Looking to connect with a rock star law firm? KKOS is only a click away! Check out our YOUTUBE Channel Here: https://www.youtube.com/markjkohler Craving more content? Check out my Instagram!
10:18
#552 Tax Lawyer Q&A: Secrets To Saving Thousands In Taxes...
In this episode of the Main Street Business Podcast Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen host another open forum and break down key retirement planning strategies, including the mega backdoor Roth IRA, and discuss the benefits and pitfalls of partnership structures. They also explore the potential implications of the Corporate Transparency Act following its recent unconstitutional ruling, with actionable tips for trust management and entity cleanup.Here are some of the highlights:Mark and Mat clarify the difference between mega Roth 401(k) and backdoor Roth IRA.Mark expresses concerns about the partnership structure and the potential for inequitable distribution of responsibilities and benefits.Mat emphasizes the importance of understanding partnership structures to avoid getting a bad deal.Explanation of the backdoor Roth IRA strategy and the pro-rata rule for traditional IRA contributions.How the corporate Transparency Act has been ruled unconstitutional, affecting the BOI reporting requirement.Recent ruling in Texas that the Corporate Transparency Act is unconstitutional.Speculation on the future of the Corporate Transparency Act under the Trump administration.Encourages listeners to review their tax and legal situations for year-end planning.
29:12
#551 ROTH IRA vs IUL: Tax Lawyers Explain The TRUTH...
In this episode of the Main Street Business Podcast, Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen break down the complexities of Roth IRAs versus IULs. They discuss how Roths provide tax-free growth and accessibility, while IULs offer insurance benefits but demand careful financial management.Here are some of the highlights:Mark and Mat begin by introducing the topic of discussion, noting the popularity of IULs among young people and the confusion surrounding their use as a retirement alternative.Mark shares a personal anecdote about his cousin considering a life insurance policy for retirement, highlighting the need for careful consideration.Mat explains the basics of IULs, including their combination of term life insurance and a cash value component that grows tax-free.Mark and Mat touch on the ease of accessing contributions in a Roth IRA versus the longer-term access of IUL cash value.They identify the ideal target audience for IULs as those with stable income and a need for both death benefit and investment growth.Roth IRAs should be the starting point for most people, followed by a consultation with a trusted advisor for IULs.The importance of individualized advice and the potential benefits of IULs for those with specific financial needs and stable income.How Roth IRAs offer a simpler, more accessible entry point for long-term wealth building.
38:41
#550 Tax Lawyer Explains: How To BEAT Taxes As An Influencer...
In this episode of the Main Street Business Podcast, Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen reveal the hidden tax traps influencers often overlook. From claiming the fair market value of gifted products to understanding which deductions won't raise red flags, they provide practical, actionable insights to keep your business compliant and thriving.Here are some of the highlights:Mark Kohler discusses the IRS's perspective on expenses and how companies that send free products to influencers can claim them as business expenses.Mat underlines the importance of influencers claiming the fair market value of products they receive, even if they are not sent a 1099 form.Mark and Mat explain how gifts can be a write-off for businesses but emphasize that influencers must claim the fair market value of products they promote.The IRS has a task force specifically targeting influencers and has been given additional funding to audit them more effectively.Explanation of the importance of understanding the value of promotional posts and ensuring that influencers are compensated appropriately.How influencers should focus on optimizing their tax situation to keep as much money as possible.Debunk the myth that luxury items like Rolex watches or Lamborghinis can be written off as business expenses simply because they appear in videos.Encouragement for influencers to embrace their role as business owners and take advantage of available tax strategies.
45:10
#549 5 Year-End Tax Strategies The IRS Wants You To Ignore…
In this episode of the Main Street Business Podcast, Mark J. Kohler shares valuable insights on year-end tax strategies that can help business owners save money and optimize their financial planning. With over 20 years of experience as a CPA and attorney, Mark breaks down five key strategies that every business owner should consider before the year ends. From retroactive S elections to maximizing health savings accounts, this episode is packed with practical advice for navigating the complexities of tax season.Here are some of the highlights:Mark explains the importance of making a retroactive S election to potentially save thousands in self-employment taxes.He discusses how to determine reasonable payroll amounts for S corporations, emphasizing the benefits of strategic compensation.The episode highlights the necessity of making a sale before year-end to unlock deductions for startup costs.Mark introduces the concept of holding a board meeting as a tax write-off opportunity, encouraging listeners to engage family and friends in their business discussions.He emphasizes the significance of health savings accounts (HSAs) and the upcoming open enrollment period, detailing how HSAs can provide substantial tax advantages.
The Main Street Business Podcast hosted by Mark J. Kohler with co-host Mat Sorensen discuss complex tax and legal topics like LLCs, corporations, estate planning, raising capital, and retirement planning in an engaging and charismatic way, making it easy for anyone to understand.Mark J. Kohler has done over +10,000 consultations with clients, is a Senior Partner at KKOS Lawyers and CFO/Board Member of Directed IRA Trust Company with $2B+ in managed assets. He’s a best-selling author of six books, national speaker and founder of the Main Street Certified Tax Advisor Program, a program training thousands of CPAs and Enrolled Agents on proven strategies, effectively changing the lives of millions of small business owners in America.