Redesigning Life with Sabrina Soto

Mapping Your Destiny: Discover Astrocartography with Helena Woods
Discover the profound connection between celestial bodies and earthly locations with astrocartography expert Helena Woods. This conversation reveals how the positions of planets at your birth create a personalized map indicating where different aspects of your life can flourish around the world.Have you ever felt mysteriously drawn to certain places or experienced an immediate sense of belonging or discomfort in different locations? There's a cosmic explanation for these feelings. Helena explains how planetary lines cast across the globe create "power points" where specific energies are magnified, affecting everything from career success to romantic connections.Whether planning your next vacation, considering a move, or simply curious about why you thrive in certain environments, this episode offers a compelling framework for aligning your geographical choices with your cosmic blueprint. Visit Astro.com to get your free astrocartography map and helenawoodscom/cheatsheet to understand what your planetary lines mean.Connect with Helena:https://helenawoods.com/Helena Woods on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mshelenawoods?Helens Woods on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@helenawoodsConnect with Sabrina:https://www.instagram.com/Sabrina_Soto/www.SabrinaSoto.com
27:07
How to Break Free from Financial Control with Pattie Ehsaei
Financial independence isn't just about luxury purchases. It could save your life. Pattie Ehsaei joins the podcast to share the powerful story behind her new book "Never Date a Broke Dude: The Financial Freedom Playbook," and shares powerful insights about financial independence as the ultimate form of self-love and protection.Whether you're single, dating, or in a long-term partnership, this episode delivers crucial insights about protecting your financial future. Discover how financial literacy creates the freedom to build the life you truly want. Ready to transform your relationship with money and power? This conversation is your starting point.Connect with Pattie Ehsaei:https://www.pattieehsaei.com/Pattie Ehsaei on TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@duchessofdecorum?_t=ZP-8wqxHU59sTu&_r=1Pattie Ehsaei on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/duchessofdecorum/Link to her book: https://amzn.to/45HFkFkConnect with Sabrina:https://www.instagram.com/Sabrina_Soto/www.SabrinaSoto.com
35:43
Finding Your Authentic Path with Almost 30's Krista Williams
Have you ever felt like your entire life was falling apart, only to realize later it was falling into place? Krista Williams, co-host of the Almost 30 podcast and author of the upcoming book by the same name, joins Redesigning Life to reveal the cosmic phenomenon that might explain why so many of us experience profound upheaval around age 29.Whether you're approaching 30, reflecting back on that transformative period or simply seeking more alignment in your life, this episode offers profound wisdom about navigating change with grace. Follow Krista on Instagram or visit almost30.com to learn about her upcoming book tour and join a community that's redefining what it means to grow through life's inevitable transitions.Connect with Krista Williams:https://itskrista.com/https://almost30.com/Krista Williams on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/itskrista/Connect with Sabrina:https://www.instagram.com/Sabrina_Soto/www.SabrinaSoto.com
39:14
Unlocking Universal Abundance: A Raw Conversation with Michael Beckwith
Ever wondered why some people seem to attract abundance effortlessly while others struggle despite their best efforts? In this unedited conversation from The Sabrina Soto Show with spiritual teacher Michael Beckwith, we dive deep into the science behind manifestation and discover why gratitude might be the missing key to unlocking your greatest potential.For those feeling stuck, Michael offers a powerful bedtime and morning ritual to reprogram your subconscious mind. The spiritual teacher also shares his personal morning routine, offering a glimpse into the daily practices that fuel his boundless energy and wisdom.Ready to become the architect of your own redesigned life? This conversation will inspire you to make small but powerful changes that ripple through your entire existence. As Michael says, "We are all spiritual beings having a human incarnation," fully equipped with everything we need. We just need to unpack it through gratitude.To watch the segment with Michael Beckwith and Sabrina, The Sabrina Soto Show: https://www.sabrinasoto.com/the-sabrina-soto-show/Connect with Sabrina on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/sabrina_sotoConnect with Michael Beckwith here:https://www.michaelbeckwith.com/Michael Beckwith on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/michaelbbeckwith?
22:57
Hot Glue and Hard Truths with Iliza Schlesinger
When comedian Iliza Schlesinger joined me for what was supposed to be a simple crafting session, we quickly discovered that neither of us possesses Martha Stewart-level skills and that's perfectly okay. Between failed paint pours and questionable attempts at "art," our conversation evolved into something far more valuable than the lopsided trivets we created.Perhaps the most refreshing aspect of our conversation was dismantling the guilt associated with self-care. Iliza's philosophy resonated deeply: "I don't believe in guilt. I think you just do things because you need to do them." This permission to prioritize yourself without apology feels revolutionary in a culture that expects women to put themselves last.Join us for laughter, surprisingly deep insights, and the liberating reminder that sometimes the most meaningful connections happen when we stop striving for perfection and simply enjoy the creative process, whatever the outcome.To watch the segment with Iliza Schlesinger and Sabrina, The Sabrina Soto Show: https://www.sabrinasoto.com/the-sabrina-soto-show/Connect with Sabrina on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/sabrina_sotoConnect with Iliza Schlesinger here:https://iliza.com/Iliza Schlesinger on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/ilizas/
Redesigning Life with Sabrina Soto is a podcast dedicated to inspiring intentional living, personal growth, and transformation. Hosted by design expert and lifestyle expert Sabrina Soto, each episode dives into conversations about wellness, mindset, home and self-improvement with leading experts and thought leaders. With a mix of practical advice, heartfelt storytelling and empowering insights, Redesigning Life is your go-to space for creating a life that feels as good as it looks... one thoughtful choice at a time.