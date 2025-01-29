Did you know Robert Rauschenberg was fired by John Cage? Us either—until we heard Rauschenberg telling his side of the story to Barbara Rose in one of the interviews in Getty’s archives. We’re sharing clips from the archive as bonus episodes while you’re waiting on season four. In this first episode, you’ll hear Robert Rauschenberg explain how he stopped designing stage sets for the Merce Cunningham Dance Company all while gaining a better sense of his brusque yet charming personality.
Fujiko Nakaya: The Most Beautiful Way
Artist Fujiko Nakaya is best known for her ethereal sculptures made with fog. But her very first fog sculpture, which kicked off decades of working with this unusual and highly technical material, came about almost by chance—and thanks to her ties to Experiments in Art and Technology (E.A.T.). At 91, Nakaya is still making fog sculptures that compel audiences to consider the environment and our impact on it in new ways.
In this third and final episode, we trace the development of Nakaya’s iconic sculpture and explore what it can teach us about environmental and social justice. We also investigate E.A.T.’s relevance and legacy, from the 1960s to Silicon Valley. Archival interviews with Nakaya and commentary from art historian Eva Díaz and contemporary artist Tomás Saraceno round out the episode.
Billy Klüver: Better Than Another Golf Course
Laser physicist Billy Klüver had always been interested in art. So when he started working at Bell Labs in New Jersey in the late 1950s, he began going into Manhattan and meeting artists—and in short order he was collaborating with them. He co-founded Experiments in Art and Technology (E.A.T.) to facilitate these partnerships and worked to find corporate sponsors, with mixed success.
In this second episode of the season, we get to know Klüver’s role as a kind of translator and middleman between artists and engineers, and learn about E.A.T.’s partnership with PepsiCo at the 1970 World Expo in Osaka, Japan. Archival lectures by Klüver and commentary from communications professor Fred Turner and composer and musician Evan Ziporyn, who runs the Center for Art, Science and Technology at MIT, help tell this story.
Robert Rauschenberg: A Very Small Club
Robert Rauschenberg is one of the best-known artists of the 20th century, in part because he never stopped exploring new mediums and styles. His work with new technology, however, is often overlooked. In 1960, a chance meeting with Bell Labs engineer Billy Klüver led them to eventually co-found Experiments in Art and Technology (E.A.T.), a nonprofit that paired artists with scientists and engineers to use the most cutting-edge new technologies. But E.A.T.’s projects were not always a critical success.
In this first episode of the season, we explore how artists and scientists approach experimentation, failure, and perseverance in similar ways and hear about a watershed event, 9 Evenings: Theatre & Engineering. Alongside archival interviews with Rauschenberg, MoMA chief curator at large and publisher Michelle Kuo and cognitive-studies scientist Xiaodong Lin-Siegler weigh in.
Additional music from “Variations VII” written by John Cage courtesy of Henmar Press, Inc.