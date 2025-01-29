Fujiko Nakaya: The Most Beautiful Way

Artist Fujiko Nakaya is best known for her ethereal sculptures made with fog. But her very first fog sculpture, which kicked off decades of working with this unusual and highly technical material, came about almost by chance—and thanks to her ties to Experiments in Art and Technology (E.A.T.). At 91, Nakaya is still making fog sculptures that compel audiences to consider the environment and our impact on it in new ways. In this third and final episode, we trace the development of Nakaya's iconic sculpture and explore what it can teach us about environmental and social justice. We also investigate E.A.T.'s relevance and legacy, from the 1960s to Silicon Valley. Archival interviews with Nakaya and commentary from art historian Eva Díaz and contemporary artist Tomás Saraceno round out the episode.