Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Real Crime Profile in the App
Listen to Real Crime Profile in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Real Crime Profile

Real Crime Profile

Podcast Real Crime Profile
Podcast Real Crime Profile

Real Crime Profile

Real Crime Profile / Wondery
add
Join Jim Clemente (former FBI profiler), Laura Richards (criminal behavioral analyst, former New Scotland Yard) and Lisa Zambetti (Casting director for CBS' Cri... More
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary
Join Jim Clemente (former FBI profiler), Laura Richards (criminal behavioral analyst, former New Scotland Yard) and Lisa Zambetti (Casting director for CBS' Cri... More

Available Episodes

5 of 464
  • #438: Who Killed 3 Young Sisters in Texas | Part 2
    We welcome back Amara Cofer, host of the podcast Black Girl Gone https://www.blackgirlgonepodcast.com/ to help us discuss the terrible murders of three young sisters in Atlanta, Texas: Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5, who were reported missing by their babysitter last July and later found dead in a nearby pond.  Amara raises a lot of good questions that law enforcement have yet to answer. We share some revelations about the case that no one seems to be talking about. There is a shocking lack of urgency to find this triple child killer who is still at large in this community! We urge the media both there on the ground in Texas and also nationally to dig for more answers. Please share our episode and get this story out there. These little girls and their devastated mother Shommaonique deserve justice.If you have information on this case please call the Texas Rangers at903-255-5727 #BlackGirlsMatter #WhoKilledThem #Investigate #DoYourDamnJob #AChildKillerIsOutThere #ExpertAnalysis #FBI #NewScotlandYard #TrueCrime #podcast You can hear an interview with Ms. Wickerson and Nancy Grace here.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFgaLyCt9ioYou can read details about this case in the Daily Beast article.https://www.thedailybeast.com/three-young-sisters-in-tragic-drowning-were-actually-murdered-cops-revealFollow us and continue the conversationOn Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/realcrimeprofile/?hl=enOn Twitterhttps://twitter.com/realcrimeprofilOn Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/realcrimeprofile/>>>>>>>>> SUPPORT OUR OTHER SHOWS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<CRIME ANALYST PODCAST - You’re interested in real crime? Tick You’re interested in good storytelling? TickYou want content that’s respectful to the victims and honours them TickAnd you want more insight and in-depth analysis about “the who” “the what” “the where” “the when” “the how” and “the why”? TickAnd you want to know how you can prevent it? TickCongratulations! You’ve found your next podcast!Ride shotgun with me, Laura Richards world renowned and award-winning Criminal Behavioural Analyst, former New Scotland Yard every week as we profile behaviour and identify the red flags to prevent murders in slow motion.Come join me in the intelligence cell as we deconstruct and analyse real cases.www.crime-analyst.comCrime Analyst YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPNtLUWwuqcYou can subscribe to Crime Analyst YouTube herehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCksfRSwfwFqUCjcxKYju6_QKILLER CASTING PODCAST - Love watching weird and wonderful, tense and twisty tv and film? So do we! Join Lisa and Dean as they deconstruct the shows and movies they love, obsess with them over wardrobe, wallpaper as well as the acting, directing and writing. We interview actors, show runners and all kinds of industry insiders.   https://www.killercastingpod.com/podcastBEST CASE WORST CASEBe sure and check out Jim’s podcast Best Case/Worst Case that he does along with former Federal Prosecutor Francey Hakes. Join them as they go behind police lines with unparalleled access to law enforcement officers, looking back at their most memorable cases – for better or for worse. Subscribe now!https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/best-case-worst-case/id1240002929See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/3/2023
    30:38
  • #437: Who Killed 3 Young Sisters in Texas | Part 1
    On a hot summer night last July in a small town in east Texas, sisters Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5, were reported missing by their babysitter. Their mother Shommaonique Oliver-Wickerson rushed home from work to find the Cass County Sheriff’s office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, volunteer firefighters, neighbors and family members searching the surrounding area for her little daughters. What happened next was every mother’s worst nightmare.At 2 AM the sisters were found dead in a pond on a neighboring private property, two hundred yards from their home. Officials allowed the family and community to believe the deaths were accidental drownings. Now nearly nine months later, the Cass County DA’s office is changing their tune and has stunningly announced that the autopsy reports indicate the girls were all strangled, possibly beaten and potentially sexually assaulted. Why has it taken so long to get the truth? What is being done to find the murderer of these precious girls? The case is now in the hands of the Texas Rangers. To help us process this shocking turn of events, is our guest Amara Cofer who hosts the podcast Black Girl Gone.  https://www.blackgirlgonepodcast.com/ Don’t miss this important conversation. We all need to be banging the drum to get this case the attention it deserves. Please share and keep Zi’Ariel, A’Miyah and Te’Mari at the top of everyone’s mind. #BlackGirlsMatter #WhoKilledThem #Investigate #DoYourDamnJob #AChildKillerIsOutThere #ExpertAnalysis #FBI #NewScotlandYard #TrueCrime #podcast You can hear an interview with Ms. Wickerson and Nancy Grace here.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFgaLyCt9ioFollow us and continue the conversationOn Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/realcrimeprofile/?hl=enOn Twitterhttps://twitter.com/realcrimeprofilOn Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/realcrimeprofile/>>>>>>>>> SUPPORT OUR OTHER SHOWS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<CRIME ANALYST PODCAST - You’re interested in real crime? Tick You’re interested in good storytelling? TickYou want content that’s respectful to the victims and honours them TickAnd you want more insight and in-depth analysis about “the who” “the what” “the where” “the when” “the how” and “the why”? TickAnd you want to know how you can prevent it? TickCongratulations! You’ve found your next podcast!Ride shotgun with me, Laura Richards world renowned and award-winning Criminal Behavioural Analyst, former New Scotland Yard every week as we profile behaviour and identify the red flags to prevent murders in slow motion.Come join me in the intelligence cell as we deconstruct and analyse real cases.www.crime-analyst.comCrime Analyst YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPNtLUWwuqcYou can subscribe to Crime Analyst YouTube herehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCksfRSwfwFqUCjcxKYju6_QKILLER CASTING PODCAST - Love watching weird and wonderful, tense and twisty tv and film? So do we! Join Lisa and Dean as they deconstruct the shows and movies they love, obsess with them over wardrobe, wallpaper as well as the acting, directing and writing. We interview actors, show runners and all kinds of industry insiders.   https://www.killercastingpod.com/podcastBEST CASE WORST CASEBe sure and check out Jim’s podcast Best Case/Worst Case that he does along with former Federal Prosecutor Francey Hakes. Join them as they go behind police lines with unparalleled access to law enforcement officers, looking back at their most memorable cases – for better or for worse. Subscribe now!https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/best-case-worst-case/id1240002929See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    30:25
  • #436: Chosen: A Memoir of Stolen Boyhood | Part 4
    Trigger Warning: This episode contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Listener discretion is advised.We finish our conversation with author and advocate Stephen Mills. Stephen talks about the path of self destruction he took in his twenties as he tried to run away from the demons of his past. He tells us why after many decades he finally decided to write his memoir “Chosen”. We talk about how important it is to keep finding our voices as victims and speaking out as much as possible to lift the taboo and silence on abuse. If you or someone you know is being abused please reach out to RAINNhttps://www.rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-telephone-hotlineOr Darkness to Lighthttps://www.d2l.orgYou can get Stephen’s book here:https://amzn.to/3mpjz9chttps://stephenmillsauthor.comWant to help fight Child Sex Abuse, Trafficking, and the statute of limitations, then please check out the Child USA, an organization Stephen is involved inhttps://childusa.org#ChildAbusePreventionMonth #childsexabuse #StephenMills #Chosen #memoir #NoMoreShame #TalkAboutIt #Grooming #boundarybreaking #TrueCrime #podcast #FBI #NewScotlandYard #Behavior #Profilers #ExpertAnalysis Follow us and continue the conversationOn Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/realcrimeprofile/?hl=enOn Twitterhttps://twitter.com/realcrimeprofilOn Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/realcrimeprofile/>>>>>>>>> SUPPORT OUR OTHER SHOWS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<CRIME ANALYST PODCAST - You’re interested in real crime? Tick You’re interested in good storytelling? TickYou want content that’s respectful to the victims and honours them TickAnd you want more insight and in-depth analysis about “the who” “the what” “the where” “the when” “the how” and “the why”? TickAnd you want to know how you can prevent it? TickCongratulations! You’ve found your next podcast!Ride shotgun with me, Laura Richards world renowned and award-winning Criminal Behavioural Analyst, former New Scotland Yard every week as we profile behaviour and identify the red flags to prevent murders in slow motion.Come join me in the intelligence cell as we deconstruct and analyse real cases.www.crime-analyst.comCrime Analyst YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPNtLUWwuqcYou can subscribe to Crime Analyst YouTube herehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCksfRSwfwFqUCjcxKYju6_QKILLER CASTING PODCAST - Love watching weird and wonderful, tense and twisty tv and film? So do we! Join Lisa and Dean as they deconstruct the shows and movies they love, obsess with them over wardrobe, wallpaper as well as the acting, directing and writing. We interview actors, show runners and all kinds of industry insiders. https://www.killercastingpod.com/podcastBEST CASE WORST CASEBe sure and check out Jim’s podcast Best Case/Worst Case that he does along with former Federal Prosecutor Francey Hakes. Join them as they go behind police lines with unparalleled access to law enforcement officers, looking back at their most memorable cases – for better or for worse. Subscribe now!https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/best-case-worst-case/id1240002929See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/21/2023
    37:39
  • #435: Chosen: A Memoir of Stolen Boyhood | Part 3
    Trigger Warning: This episode contains descriptions of child sexual abuse. Listener discretion is advised.In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, we are continuing our conversation with Stephen Mills about his experience surviving child sex abuse and his tireless fight to prevent more children from being harmed by those who are meant to care for them. Denial, delay and legal loopholes. Silence as well as cover ups. Stephen reveals how difficult it has been to hold organizations accountable for blatantly enabling perpetrators and refusing to make internal changes to protect kids. Are kids safer today than they were back when Stephen and so many of his fellow campers were abused? Please listen to this important conversation.If you or someone you know is being abused please reach out to RAINNhttps://www.rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-telephone-hotlineYou can get Stephen’s book here:https://amzn.to/3mpjz9chttps://stephenmillsauthor.comWant to help fight Child Sex Abuse, Trafficking, and the statute of limitations, then please check out the Child USA, an organization Stephen is involved inhttps://childusa.orgJim also mentions in this episode Safe 4 Athletes, an organization preventing abuse in sports.https://safe4athletes.org#ChildAbusePreventionMonth #childsexabuse #StephenMills #Chosen #memoir #NoMoreShame #TalkAboutIt #Grooming #boundarybreaking #TrueCrime #podcast #FBI #NewScotlandYard #Behavior #Profilers #ExpertAnalysis Follow us and continue the conversationOn Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/realcrimeprofile/?hl=enOn Twitterhttps://twitter.com/realcrimeprofilOn Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/realcrimeprofile/>>>>>>>>> SUPPORT OUR OTHER SHOWS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<CRIME ANALYST PODCAST - You’re interested in real crime? Tick You’re interested in good storytelling? TickYou want content that’s respectful to the victims and honours them TickAnd you want more insight and in-depth analysis about “the who” “the what” “the where” “the when” “the how” and “the why”? TickAnd you want to know how you can prevent it? TickCongratulations! You’ve found your next podcast!Ride shotgun with me, Laura Richards world renowned and award-winning Criminal Behavioural Analyst, former New Scotland Yard every week as we profile behaviour and identify the red flags to prevent murders in slow motion.Come join me in the intelligence cell as we deconstruct and analyse real cases.www.crime-analyst.comCrime Analyst YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPNtLUWwuqcYou can subscribe to Crime Analyst YouTube herehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCksfRSwfwFqUCjcxKYju6_QKILLER CASTING PODCAST - Love watching weird and wonderful, tense and twisty tv and film? So do we! Join Lisa and Dean as they deconstruct the shows and movies they love, obsess with them over wardrobe, wallpaper as well as the acting, directing and writing. We interview actors, show runners and all kinds of industry insiders. https://www.killercastingpod.com/podcastBEST CASE WORST CASEBe sure and check out Jim’s podcast Best Case/Worst Case that he does along with former Federal Prosecutor Francey Hakes. Join them as they go behind police lines with unparalleled access to law enforcement officers, looking back at their most memorable cases – for better or for worse. Subscribe now!https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/best-case-worst-case/id1240002929See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/19/2023
    28:52
  • #434: BONUS EPISODE: Deconstructing the Dalai Lama: What does his recent behavior toward a child mean?
    The current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, the spiritual leader of Tibet Buddhism is beloved by millions around the world for his compassion and his teachings of non violence. Known as His Holiness, to the public, his gentle nature, grandfatherly affect and often childlike wonder can be captivating to the masses who come to be in his presence. But recently, the Dalai Lama is under scrutiny for his upsetting behavior toward a child who came up to give him a hug during a public appearance. Laura and Jim break down what they saw in a video of this encounter, and what far reaching effects it could have. Buddhism is beloved by millions around the world for his compassion and his teachings of non violence. Known as His Holiness, to the public, his gentle nature, grandfatherly affect and often childlike wonder can be captivating to the masses who come to be in his presence. But recently, the Dalai Lama is under scrutiny for his upsetting behavior toward a child who came up to give him a hug during a public appearance. Laura and Jim break down what they saw in a video of this encounter, and what far reaching effects it could have. Follow us and continue the conversationOn Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/realcrimeprofile/?hl=enOn Twitterhttps://twitter.com/realcrimeprofilOn Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/realcrimeprofile/>>>>>>>>> SUPPORT OUR OTHER SHOWS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<CRIME ANALYST PODCAST - You’re interested in real crime? Tick You’re interested in good storytelling? TickYou want content that’s respectful to the victims and honours them TickAnd you want more insight and in-depth analysis about “the who” “the what” “the where” “the when” “the how” and “the why”? TickAnd you want to know how you can prevent it? TickCongratulations! You’ve found your next podcast!Ride shotgun with me, Laura Richards world renowned and award-winning Criminal Behavioural Analyst, former New Scotland Yard every week as we profile behaviour and identify the red flags to prevent murders in slow motion.Come join me in the intelligence cell as we deconstruct and analyse real cases.www.crime-analyst.comDalai Lama - Apology DeniedYou can subscribe to Crime Analyst YouTube herehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCksfRSwfwFqUCjcxKYju6_QKILLER CASTING PODCAST - Love watching weird and wonderful, tense and twisty tv and film? So do we! Join Lisa and Dean as they deconstruct the shows and movies they love, obsess with them over wardrobe, wallpaper as well as the acting, directing and writing. We interview actors, show runners and all kinds of industry insiders. https://www.killercastingpod.com/podcastBEST CASE WORST CASEBe sure and check out Jim’s podcast Best Case/Worst Case that he does along with former Federal Prosecutor Francey Hakes. Join them as they go behind police lines with unparalleled access to law enforcement officers, looking back at their most memorable cases – for better or for worse. Subscribe now!https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/best-case-worst-case/id1240002929See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/17/2023
    20:34

More True Crime podcasts

About Real Crime Profile

Join Jim Clemente (former FBI profiler), Laura Richards (criminal behavioral analyst, former New Scotland Yard) and Lisa Zambetti (Casting director for CBS' Criminal Minds) as they profile behavior from real criminal cases.

Podcast website

Listen to Real Crime Profile, To Catch A Hacker and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Real Crime Profile

Real Crime Profile

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store