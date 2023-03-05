#437: Who Killed 3 Young Sisters in Texas | Part 1
On a hot summer night last July in a small town in east Texas, sisters Zi'Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5, were reported missing by their babysitter. Their mother Shommaonique Oliver-Wickerson rushed home from work to find the Cass County Sheriff's office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, volunteer firefighters, neighbors and family members searching the surrounding area for her little daughters. What happened next was every mother's worst nightmare.At 2 AM the sisters were found dead in a pond on a neighboring private property, two hundred yards from their home. Officials allowed the family and community to believe the deaths were accidental drownings. Now nearly nine months later, the Cass County DA's office is changing their tune and has stunningly announced that the autopsy reports indicate the girls were all strangled, possibly beaten and potentially sexually assaulted. Why has it taken so long to get the truth? What is being done to find the murderer of these precious girls? The case is now in the hands of the Texas Rangers. To help us process this shocking turn of events, is our guest Amara Cofer who hosts the podcast Black Girl Gone. https://www.blackgirlgonepodcast.com/ Don't miss this important conversation. We all need to be banging the drum to get this case the attention it deserves. Please share and keep Zi'Ariel, A'Miyah and Te'Mari at the top of everyone's mind. #BlackGirlsMatter #WhoKilledThem #Investigate #DoYourDamnJob #AChildKillerIsOutThere #ExpertAnalysis #FBI #NewScotlandYard #TrueCrime #podcast You can hear an interview with Ms. Wickerson and Nancy Grace here.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFgaLyCt9io