#434: BONUS EPISODE: Deconstructing the Dalai Lama: What does his recent behavior toward a child mean?

The current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, the spiritual leader of Tibet Buddhism is beloved by millions around the world for his compassion and his teachings of non violence. Known as His Holiness, to the public, his gentle nature, grandfatherly affect and often childlike wonder can be captivating to the masses who come to be in his presence. But recently, the Dalai Lama is under scrutiny for his upsetting behavior toward a child who came up to give him a hug during a public appearance. Laura and Jim break down what they saw in a video of this encounter, and what far reaching effects it could have.