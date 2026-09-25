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Real Crime Profile

Real Crime Profile / Wondery
DocumentarySociety & Culture
Real Crime Profile
Latest episode

651 episodes

  • Real Crime Profile

    #633: 633|Epstein Survivor Speaks Out

    09/24/2026 | 29 mins.
    Kathy and Jim interview Jess Michaels, Epstein Survivor and Advocate.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Real Crime Profile

    #632: 632| Lacey Clancy Deeper Dive

    09/16/2026 | 29 mins.
    Jim & Kathy delve deeper into the Lacey Clancy case, the mistrial, and the anomalies in the investigation.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Real Crime Profile

    #631: 631| Travesty in Mississippi part 2

    09/10/2026 | 34 mins.
    Kathy and a journalist for Mississippi Today continue to discuss a 1992 double homicide that resulted in a death penalty conviction based on a single restroom token.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Real Crime Profile

    #630: 630| Travesty in Mississippi

    09/03/2026 | 23 mins.
    Kathy and a journalist for Mississippi Today discuss a 1992 double homicide that resulted in a death penalty conviction based on a single restroom token.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Real Crime Profile

    #630: Introducing: 'What Happened to the McStays?' from ABC Audio

    08/28/2026 | 25 mins.
    Today we’re sharing something a little different: it’s the first episode of a new podcast from our friends at ABC Audio and 20/20 called “What Happened to the McStays?” In 2010, in a quiet suburb of San Diego, a family of four seemingly vanished into thin air. When investigators searched their home, they found the family’s two beloved dogs unattended outside, rotting food left around the house and clothes strewn across the floor. The nation was left to wonder: Did the McStays leave of their own accord, or did something more sinister happen?
    To hear the whole story, follow “What Happened to the McStays?” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen – or listen ad-free and get the whole series before anyone else by subscribing to 20/20 True Crime+ on Apple Podcasts.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Real Crime Profile
Join Jim Clemente (former FBI profiler), Laura Richards (criminal behavioral analyst, former New Scotland Yard) and Lisa Zambetti (Casting director for CBS' Criminal Minds) as they profile behavior from real criminal cases.
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DocumentarySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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