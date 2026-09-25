Today we’re sharing something a little different: it’s the first episode of a new podcast from our friends at ABC Audio and 20/20 called “What Happened to the McStays?” In 2010, in a quiet suburb of San Diego, a family of four seemingly vanished into thin air. When investigators searched their home, they found the family’s two beloved dogs unattended outside, rotting food left around the house and clothes strewn across the floor. The nation was left to wonder: Did the McStays leave of their own accord, or did something more sinister happen?

To hear the whole story, follow “What Happened to the McStays?” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen – or listen ad-free and get the whole series before anyone else by subscribing to 20/20 True Crime+ on Apple Podcasts.

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