REACH - A Podcast for Executive Assistants

Maven Recruiting Group
REACH is for the Executive Assistant who hustles hard, strives for excellence and is committed to seeking out life's "aha moments" to help you reach the next stage in your development and career.
  • Driving Change Through Narrative – A Guide for Executive Assistants
    We're excited to share our conversation with Eliza Leoni, Senior Consultant at Decker Communications, who has extensive experience coaching senior leaders on high-stakes communication. Eliza’s expertise spans a range of critical areas—from leading presentations to large audiences, managing organizational change, and navigating difficult conversations. In this episode, we dive into the role of narrative in driving change, especially for Executive Assistants. You’ll hear how storytelling can shape team dynamics, keep everyone aligned during uncertainty, and help influence without formal authority. This is a must-listen for anyone looking to strengthen their communication skills and make an impact in their organization. Don’t miss out on the valuable insights Eliza has to offer!
    --------  
    50:56
  • Global Perspectives & Misconceptions of the Executive Assistant Career: Insight from the Middle East
    In this episode, we welcome long-time REACH fan Karima Thomson, joining us from Abu Dhabi! Karima supports the Executive Leadership Team at Core42, a leading AI company, and previously worked at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Born in Scotland, with career experience in London and the Middle East, Karima shares how the EA role in Abu Dhabi compares to the U.S. and Europe, the cultural nuances shaping executive support in the UAE, and how AI is transforming the profession. We also discuss misconceptions about the EA role in the Middle East, the realities of work-life balance in a fast-paced region, and the power of embracing discomfort for career growth. If you’re an EA with international ambitions, this one’s for you!
    --------  
    37:06
  • Leading with Heart & Soul: Embracing Spirituality in the Workplace with Oprah's Former Chief of Staff
    In this episode we hear from none other than Libby Moore who spent over a decade supporting the legendary Oprah Winfrey. Prior to her impressive tenure with Oprah, Libby supported Jann Wenner media mogul and co-founder or Rollingstone magazine as his Executive Assistant as well as talk show personality Maury Povich as a Personal Assistant. Libby has been featured for her noteworthy career in publications such as Forbes, Forty Over Forty and Smart Company and today, we get to hear about how she has embraced spirituality in the workplace throughout the various twists and turns in her career. Following her time with Ms. Winfrey, Libby transitioned into her now career as an Executive Life Coach. You can learn more about her offerings at https://libbymoore.com/. 
    --------  
    1:09:55
  • A Hospitality Background Might Just Be the Perfect Launching Pad for a C-Level Executive Assistant Career
    Ever wonder if your years waiting tables or running a hotel front desk could be a secret weapon in your career arsenal? The answer is a resounding yes! In this episode of REACH, we'll be exploring how hospitality skills – those honed in the world of customer service, restaurants, cafes, and hotels – translate beautifully into the executive assistant career. Joining us is Janet Kim, Executive Assistant to the CEO of Clubhouse who successfully parlayed her background in hospitality into a highly successful EA career.  We'll be diving into how skills like anticipation, service, multi-tasking, problem-solving and exceeding expectations seamlessly transition from a hospitality setting to supporting executives.   Janet enjoys sharing her story and experiences with other EAs on her blog called “That Exec Asst Life,” so be sure to subscribe to her social and follow along: https://www.thatexecasstlife.com/
    --------  
    51:57
  • Building & Leading Powerhouse EA Teams Featuring Panel of Ex-Slack Executive Assistants
    In this episode of REACH, we're welcoming a baller Executive Assistant panel, showcasing 3 incredibly accomplished executive assistants who worked together at Slack for many years as part of the PDE EA Team. In addition to their roles as individual contributor EAs, as leaders within the EA org they also implemented best practices, developed career pathing for EAs, supported with onboarding and navigated the complexities of an acquisition and the ensuring change management (Salesforce acquired Slack in 2021). Joining us is returning REACH guest from Season 2, Shelley Trask, who formerly supported the CTO of Slack for over 6 years. Next, we're joined by Sam Andonian who is currently the Lead Admin to Lidiane Jones, CEO of Bumble and has worked for companies like Slack, Google and Disney. And, rounding out our panel is Ellen Grosswiler, who currently supports the VP of Engineering at Figma and was an EA at Slack for nearly 5 years. Together, our esteemed guests will provide valuable perspectives on how they operate as Lead EAs, offering guidance on leadership responsibilities, mentorship, culture and how they navigate a managerial role within the realm of executive support. 
    --------  
    1:15:27

About REACH - A Podcast for Executive Assistants

REACH is for the Executive Assistant who hustles hard, strives for excellence and is committed to seeking out life’s “aha moments” to help you reach the next stage in your development and career. In each episode, expect to gain invaluable insight from our personal network of Executive Assistants whose careers span the Fortune 500, Silicon Valley Venture Capital firms and your favorite tech companies and start-ups. Hosted by Maven Recruiting Group’s Founder and CEO, Jessica Vann, this is your opportunity to participate in the solidarity of listening to people who “get it.” REACH is designed to inspire your workday, guide you through pivotal moments in your career and transform you into the Executive Assistant you’ve always wanted to be. REACH is brought to you by Maven Recruiting Group who specializes in placing Executive Assistants and support staff to the Bay Area’s most prominent Executives and companies. You can learn more about Maven at www.mavenrec.com or by reaching out to us at [email protected].
