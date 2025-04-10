REACH - A Podcast for Executive Assistants

Leading with Heart & Soul: Embracing Spirituality in the Workplace with Oprah's Former Chief of Staff

In this episode we hear from none other than Libby Moore who spent over a decade supporting the legendary Oprah Winfrey. Prior to her impressive tenure with Oprah, Libby supported Jann Wenner media mogul and co-founder or Rollingstone magazine as his Executive Assistant as well as talk show personality Maury Povich as a Personal Assistant. Libby has been featured for her noteworthy career in publications such as Forbes, Forty Over Forty and Smart Company and today, we get to hear about how she has embraced spirituality in the workplace throughout the various twists and turns in her career. Following her time with Ms. Winfrey, Libby transitioned into her now career as an Executive Life Coach. You can learn more about her offerings at https://libbymoore.com/.