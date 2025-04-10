REACH - A Podcast for Executive Assistants

REACH is for the Executive Assistant who hustles hard, strives for excellence and is committed to seeking out life’s “aha moments” to help you reach the next stage in your development and career. In each episode, expect to gain invaluable insight from our personal network of Executive Assistants whose careers span the Fortune 500, Silicon Valley Venture Capital firms and your favorite tech companies and start-ups. Hosted by Maven Recruiting Group’s Founder and CEO, Jessica Vann, this is your opportunity to participate in the solidarity of listening to people who “get it.” REACH is designed to inspire your workday, guide you through pivotal moments in your career and transform you into the Executive Assistant you’ve always wanted to be.
REACH is brought to you by Maven Recruiting Group who specializes in placing Executive Assistants and support staff to the Bay Area’s most prominent Executives and companies. You can learn more about Maven at www.mavenrec.com or by reaching out to us at [email protected]
.