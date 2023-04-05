RAW impressions with Lou Barlow and Adelle Barlow

Influential indie-rock musician Lou Barlow brings his lo-fi aesthetic to podcast form. He shares the mic with his wife, charismatic fiber-artist Adelle Barlow. ... More
silent but deadly, the Laurel Canyon experience
Did you know Lou was in a real Hollywood movie? Did you know Adelle was a professional audience clapper? Hear Lou say "Frances McDormand" at least 20 times and tell one of Adelle's favorite fart stories.
5/18/2023
35:59
mini-music-monday REPULSION
Lou plays a request for Recognition from Dinosaur Jr's I Bet On Sky LP. Adelle wonders about whales and Lou does his first proper J Mascis cover: Repulsion from Dinosaur Jr's debut LP.
5/15/2023
19:44
the wedding anniversary-isode
Lou and Adelle are celebrating their 8-year wedding anniversary. Lou plays Adelle his version of their wedding song Melt With You! Also, Adelle is a victim of identity theft.
5/11/2023
26:25
mini-music-monday Bubble & Scrape part II
Spring is in the air and Lou and Adelle forget to talk about the continuing anniversary of Sebadoh's Bubble & Scrape. No worries, Lou plays his 2 most requested songs, Soul And Fire and Think (let tomorrow bee), from the LP.
5/8/2023
15:07
the 25th episode episode
Adelle and Lou reflect on the 25th episode of RAW impressions. How'd they get this far? Why'd they decide to do a podcast in the first place? What does the future hold? All these questions are considered plus the band Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. is mentioned at least 5 times. Adelle and Lou would like to thank everyone who has listened this far and invite any celebrities who would like to be interviewed to come forth as soon as possible!
