#84 - Old Brown Shoe with guest Sean Nelson

Upon rejoining the band following his departure in the Get Back sessions, George pulled his more serious material, most of which would end up on All Things Must Pass. Along with his blusey and lightweight "For You Blue," he also brought in a stomping little piano song he wrote during the sessions, "Old Brown Shoe." It wouldn't find a home for a few months until the band needed a b-side to "The Ballad of John & Yoko," and even then, it remains one of the more obscure songs in the Beatles catalogue. But that said, I've always loved it. George sings like he's really having fun with it, and whoever the hell is playing whatever on this song (it's all very murky and mysterious) is really killing it. But what's he singing about? George's shoe game was pretty solid after all. Maybe it's about stepping out with a new love? Maybe it's about leaving someone...or someone(s)? It's always a pleasure to welcome our old pal Sean Nelson back to RTB! Sean is best known as the singer of the band Harvey Danger, who's song "Flagpole Sitta" is one of the 90s defining songs, and the tip of the iceburg of a ton of great music in their catalogue that you'd do yourselves a favor to dig into (along with is own solo work). He's also now the host of his own podcast, The Wonder of It All, a deep dive in to the pros and cons of success. He's a great conversationalist so it only makes sense his podcast would be fantastic. Be sure to subscribe to it and tune in!