Raising Them Right: Reclaiming Education. Restoring Values.

Episode 1: Shayna Levin on Exposing School Board Failures and Fighting for Parental Rights in Public Education
Episode Summary:In this powerful premiere episode of Raising Them Right, host Monica Yatooma sits down with Shayna Levin, a Michigan mom-turned-school board member who went from volunteering in classrooms to fighting behind the scenes for transparency, accountability, and parental rights in public education.Shayna pulls back the curtain on what really happens inside school boards, why good teachers are afraid to speak out, and how parents can hold administrators accountable, even without a title. Her journey is raw, bold, and deeply relatable for anyone who’s ever felt frustrated with the state of public education.This is more than a personal story, it’s a roadmap for conservative parents and advocates looking to protect their kids, reclaim their schools, and restore common sense to classrooms.What You'll Learn in This Episode:The real reason behind classroom disruptions and why schools often do nothingHow FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests can empower parentsThe legal and administrative barriers school boards hide behind, and how to navigate themWhat "Least Restrictive Environment" (LRE) means and how it’s impacting IEPs and general ed classroomsWhy Shayna ultimately resigned and why you don’t need a title to make a differenceHow school vending machines are quietly contributing to behavior issuesActionable steps parents can take today to protect their kids and challenge the systemMemorable Quotes:“You don’t need a title to make change — you just need to know where to put your energy.” — Shayna Levin"Your kids are not a paycheck. But to many school districts, that’s exactly what they’ve become.” — Monica Yatooma Call to Action:If you’ve ever felt like your voice doesn’t matter, this episode proves it does.Email Shayna at [email protected]
or connect with Monica at www.greatea.orgSpeak at your next school board meeting.Submit a FOIA request.Be brave. Be loud. Be the parent your child needs.Resources Mentioned:Connecting with Shayna on LinkedInGreat Education Action (Great EA)Great Education Initiative (GEI)WLCPR (Walled Lake Citizens for Parental Rights)Michigan Save Our KidsFOIA request tips (reach out to Shayna directly!)Listen Now:Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you stream.Subscribe, rate, and leave a review to help us elevate bold voices and restore American education.