RAISING HER CONFIDENTLY | Parenting Teens, How to Talk to Teens, Family Communication, Raising Teen Girls
RAISING HER CONFIDENTLY | Parenting Teens, How to Talk to Teens, Family Communication, Raising Teen Girls

Jeannie Baldomero | Parenting Teens Coach Inspired by Brene Brown, Mark Gregston, Gary Chapman
Do you want to have open communication with your teen daughter? Do you find yourself up late at night constantly thinking about how to talk to your teen or why...
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & CultureRelationshipsEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 232
  • 231\\ Want to Build Confidence & Character in Your Teenage Daughter? Here's the Secret!
    Want to Build Confidence & Character in Your Teenage Daughter? Here's the Secret!

Today, we're diving into an incredibly powerful tool that every mom has at her disposal—encouragement. It's so easy to overlook, but encouragement is like a secret superpower that builds confidence, strengthens resilience, and even helps our daughters learn to encourage others. So today, I'm sharing five practical ways you can encourage your daughter in a way that truly fosters confidence and helps her become someone who naturally uplifts others.  
    --------  
    12:39
  • 230\\ Why Your Teen Girl Wants to Be Accepted - 3 Ways to Support Her
    Why Your Teen Girl Wants to Be Accepted - 3 Ways to Support Her

Today, we're diving into a crucial part of your teen daughter's development—her deep need for acceptance. If you've ever wondered why she cares so much about fitting in, what her friends think, or why she seems distant when she doesn't feel understood, this episode is for you. We'll explore why this need for acceptance is so strong during adolescence—developmentally, emotionally, and socially—and give you three ways to better understand and support her during this phase.  
    --------  
    13:10
  • 229\\ What is Open Communication? 3 Ways to Create It With Your Teenage Daughter
    What is Open Communication? 3 Ways to Create It With Your Teenage Daughter

Today, we're bringing it back to the basics and we are answering the question: What is open communication? We'll break it down into three key parts, and by the end of this episode, you'll have practical steps to create an environment where your daughter feels heard, understood, and willing to share more with you.  
    --------  
    15:38
  • 228\\ 6 Fun Activities to Build Trust with Your Teen Girl
    6 Fun Activities to Build Trust with Your Teen Girl

Trust is the foundation for open communication, mutual respect, and a strong lifelong bond with our teenage daughters. But how do we build it? And more importantly, how do we rebuild it when it's been broken? We just concluded our Build Trust with Teenage Daughter series, if you have not gotten a chance to listen to them, they are episodes 222 - 226. I share ways you can build that trust in your relationship with your teenager. Well, may have asked yourself, well how can I do that. Today, I'm sharing activities and ideas that will help you intentionally strengthen the trust between you and your daughter.
    --------  
    15:50
  • 227\\ Yes, Mom of Teens You Too Can Have Boundaries! 3 Ways to Create Them
    Yes, Mom of Teens You Too Can Have Boundaries! 3 Ways to Create Them

I'm so glad you're here today because we're diving into an important topic that I know can be challenging for a lot of us: creating healthy boundaries for ourselves. As moms, especially those of us raising tween and teenage daughters, it's easy to pour so much of ourselves into our kids, our families, and everything around us, but sometimes we forget one very important person in the equation—ourselves. Today, we're going to talk about how to create healthy boundaries for you, how that benefits you and your family, and I'm going to give you some practical tips on how to make those boundaries stick.  
    --------  
    17:40

About RAISING HER CONFIDENTLY | Parenting Teens, How to Talk to Teens, Family Communication, Raising Teen Girls

Do you want to have open communication with your teen daughter? Do you find yourself up late at night constantly thinking about how to talk to your teen or why she's not opening up to you? Do you wake up with confident intentions only to feel confused and frustrated when you get 1-word answers from your daughter or instead of the deep conversations you hoped to have, you end up in a yelling match? Hi, I'm Jeannie. I think back to when I was 13. I was that teenage girl you are googling about! Rebellious, hard to figure out, "hard-headed" as my mom would call me. She even said, "I don't even know who you are anymore!" Several years later, I too found myself raising young teens. I too felt grieved by the loss of my sweet talkative little girl! I wanted her to come to me about anything even if she was scared and listen to my advice. My passion for healthy families as a former educator, a homeschooling family for several years, and a zeal to impact young teen girls has led me to train in the Coach Model and partner with moms like you and guide them to create safe, healthy relationships with their teens. In this podcast, I share tools and resources to help improve communication with your teen girl and strengthen your relationship with her. I'm providing you ways to talk to your teen through relationship-building exercises to make intentional connections, establish boundaries to create that safe space, and build a trust-worthy community of healthy friends and influence to confidently get you through this season of raising a teen girl.
