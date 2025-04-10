RAISING HER CONFIDENTLY | Parenting Teens, How to Talk to Teens, Family Communication, Raising Teen Girls

Do you want to have open communication with your teen daughter? Do you find yourself up late at night constantly thinking about how to talk to your teen or why she’s not opening up to you? Do you wake up with confident intentions only to feel confused and frustrated when you get 1-word answers from your daughter or instead of the deep conversations you hoped to have, you end up in a yelling match?
Hi, I’m Jeannie. I think back to when I was 13. I was that teenage girl you are googling about! Rebellious, hard to figure out, “hard-headed” as my mom would call me. She even said, “I don’t even know who you are anymore!”
Several years later, I too found myself raising young teens. I too felt grieved by the loss of my sweet talkative little girl! I wanted her to come to me about anything even if she was scared and listen to my advice.
My passion for healthy families as a former educator, a homeschooling family for several years, and a zeal to impact young teen girls has led me to train in the Coach Model and partner with moms like you and guide them to create safe, healthy relationships with their teens.
In this podcast, I share tools and resources to help improve communication with your teen girl and strengthen your relationship with her. I’m providing you ways to talk to your teen through relationship-building exercises to make intentional connections, establish boundaries to create that safe space, and build a trust-worthy community of healthy friends and influence to confidently get you through this season of raising a teen girl.
So grab your glass of merlot and throw off those fuzzy slippers and let’s raise her confidently together!
