Mike Chmielewski
GovernmentArtsBusiness
  Your Health with Dr. Jill 5/25/25
    Dr. Jill shares the fourth and last segment about Muscular/Skeletal issues with Lee Henrickson. Concentrating on lower body issues. That stretching is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Stretch before all exercise or activities.
    --------  
  Home to Roost #4 2025-5-31
    Rachel Levitt and John Robertson review current Federal actions with an impact on Alaska.
    --------  
  Ag Matters 5/25/2025
    Host Ken Hoffman talks with , Paul Cook, owner of the Northern Lights Elk Ranch on Ag Matters Paul Cook bought the ranch 4 years ago. They have 125 acres for hunting, 11 pastures, for a total of 315 acres.  All hunts are guided, and you won't need a hunting license.  You are guaranteed an […]
    --------  
  Valley Edition 5/30/2025
    Tom Begich, former Alaska Senator Minority leader, reviews the just-completed session of the Alaska legislature with Mike Chmielewski on the Valley Edition. The session ended one day early this year, Mr. Begich attributed this to a high level of communication and cooperation between both sides of the House. Other topics mentioned include educational funding and […]
    --------  
  Real Estate Update 5/25/2025
    Scott Blair from My Favorite Realty gives his opinion of the real estate market while talking to Mike Chmielewski. Scott mentioned that commercial real estate is growing along the Palmer-Wasilla Highway. They also discussed the growth in the Fishhook area. Half of the area is considered Wasilla and half is considered Palmer. So be sure […]
    --------  

About Big Cabbage Radio

We build, inform and celebrate community through local radio.
GovernmentArtsBusiness

