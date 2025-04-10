Pulse Check with Archer Nursing

Nephrotic syndrome is a kidney disorder that can cause severe swelling, protein loss, and an increased risk of clotting—but what exactly goes wrong in the body to trigger these symptoms? In this episode, Dr. Morgan Taylor, DNP, CPNP, CCRN, breaks down the pathophysiology of nephrotic syndrome, how it leads to massive fluid shifts, and the key nursing interventions that can improve patient outcomes. Learn how to recognize the hallmark signs of nephrotic syndrome, understand why the body’s response to protein loss makes things worse, and explore a real clinical case that highlights the importance of early recognition and treatment. Plus, Morgan walks through a test question to reinforce key takeaways for both the NCLEX and clinical practice. Topics discussed in this episode: • How glomerular damage leads to massive protein loss • Why proteinuria causes fluid overload, edema, and third-spacing • The liver’s response: Increased cholesterol and clotting risk • A real patient case of nephrotic syndrome caused by lupus and NSAID overuse • How steroids, diuretics, and albumin help manage nephrotic syndrome • The role of ACE inhibitors in reducing proteinuria • Breaking down a test question on nephrotic syndrome treatment This episode is packed with high-yield information to help you understand nephrotic syndrome from both a pathophysiological and clinical perspective. Tune in now! Find everything Archer Review has to offer: archerreview.link/PulseCheck Use code PULSECHECK10 - an exclusive discount just for our listeners! Connect with us! 📸 Instagram: @archernursing 📘 Facebook: Archer NCLEX Review 🎵 TikTok: @archernursing ▶️ YouTube: Archer Review NCLEX, USMLE, TEAS7, and FNP
Appendicitis is one of the most common—and urgent—surgical emergencies in pediatrics. But how do you spot it early, and what signs set it apart from other causes of abdominal pain? In this episode, Dr. Morgan Taylor, DNP, CPNP, CCRN, walks you through the classic signs of appendicitis, key physical exam maneuvers, and a real-life case that escalated from vague belly pain to a race to the OR. Learn how to recognize the hallmark symptoms of appendicitis, when to suspect rupture, and why certain nursing interventions can either help or harm. Plus, Morgan breaks down a high-yield test question to sharpen your clinical judgment and prep you for the NCLEX. Topics discussed in this episode: What appendicitis is and why it becomes a surgical emergencyClassic signs and symptoms: from umbilical pain to McBurney's pointExam techniques like Rovsing's sign, obturator sign, and the Heel Drop TestA real pediatric case of appendicitis and peritonitisWhy heat, fluids, and laxatives are not safe nursing interventionsPre-op priorities and post-op recovery essentialsThis episode is packed with critical clinical clues and must-know nursing interventions for managing appendicitis.
Epiglottitis is a life-threatening pediatric emergency that every nurse must recognize. But what exactly happens when this small piece of cartilage swells, and why is it so dangerous? In this episode, Dr. Morgan Taylor, DNP, CPNP, CCRN, breaks down the pathophysiology of epiglottitis, the telltale signs that demand immediate action, and the critical interventions that can save a child's life. Learn how to differentiate epiglottitis from other respiratory conditions, understand why airway management is the top priority, and hear a real-life emergency department case that highlights the importance of rapid recognition and intervention. Plus, Morgan walks you through a test question to reinforce your understanding for both the NCLEX and real-world practice. Topics discussed in this episode: What is epiglottitis, and why is it a medical emergency? The role of the epiglottis and how infection leads to airway obstruction The "Four D's" of epiglottitis: Dysphagia, Dysphonia, Drooling, and Distress Why attempting to visualize the throat can trigger complete airway closure A real-life case study of epiglottitis in the pediatric emergency department The essential role of keeping the child calm and calling for immediate airway support Breaking down a high-yield NCLEX test question on epiglottitis This episode is packed with must-know information that could mean the difference between life and death in a real emergency.
Sepsis is one of the most critical and time-sensitive conditions nurses will encounter. But what exactly happens in the body during sepsis, and why does it escalate so quickly? In this episode, Dr. Morgan Taylor, DNP, CPNP, CCRN, unpacks the pathophysiology of sepsis, the warning signs you can't afford to miss, and the life-saving interventions that make all the difference. Learn how to recognize the early signs of sepsis before it progresses to septic shock, understand why lactate levels are a key indicator, and explore a real ICU case study that highlights the importance of rapid intervention. Plus, Morgan breaks down a test question to help solidify your understanding for both the NCLEX and clinical practice. Topics discussed in this episode: The immune system's dangerous overreaction in sepsis The role of cytokine storms and capillary permeability in sepsis progression Recognizing the earliest warning signs before septic shock develops A real ICU case study of sepsis and multi-organ dysfunction The Sepsis Bundle: Fluids, antibiotics, vasopressors, and monitoring lactate The importance of early intervention and why "time is tissue" in sepsis care Breaking down a test question on sepsis This episode is packed with high-yield, must-know sepsis knowledge that every nurse should master.
Hypovolemic shock is a life-threatening condition that every nurse must recognize quickly. But what exactly happens in the body during shock, and how can nurses intervene before it's too late? In this episode, Dr. Morgan Taylor, DNP, CPNP, CCRN, breaks down the science behind hypovolemic shock and walks through a real-life clinical case that highlights the importance of early recognition and treatment.Learn how to identify the earliest warning signs of hypovolemic shock, understand the physiology behind the body's response to low circulating volume, and explore key interventions that can make the difference between life and death. Morgan also shares essential nursing tips and a test question breakdown to solidify your learning.Topics discussed in this episode:The physiology of shock and why oxygen delivery mattersThe body's compensatory mechanisms in hypovolemiaRecognizing the earliest warning signs of hypovolemic shockA real-life pediatric case study of severe dehydrationFluid resuscitation strategies and when to escalate careDifferentiating between causes of hypovolemic shock, including hemorrhage and burnsBreaking down a test question on hypovolemic shockThis episode is packed with high-yield information to help you master hypovolemic shock for both the NCLEX and clinical practice.
Where nursing comes to life! Packed with high-yield information, challenge questions, and real-life cases, these episodes will help you master must-know nursing topics for both the NCLEX and clinical practice. Give us 15 minutes and we'll take one complicated nursing topic - and make it easy. Ready for nursing to be fun?