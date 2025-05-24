AI in Action: Transforming Communication in Local Government
In this enlightening episode, we dive deep into the transformative role of AI in local government communications. Join me as Iconverse with an industry expert, Michelle Bono, a member of the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA). We explore how local governments can effectively utilise AI to enhance their communication strategies, build trust within communities, and navigate the challenges posed by misinformation.
The AI Era: Exploring Ethics, Policy, and the Future of Work
The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has captured the world's attention, and with good reason. Once a niche topic in academic circles, AI is now at the forefront of technological innovation, reshaping industries, redefining work, and raising important ethical questions.In this episode, we explore these critical issues and discuss the role of AI in shaping the future of society, work, and governance.
New Digital Marketing Apprenticeship Program Launched in Ireland
Exciting news from the digital marketing world! Ireland hasjust launched its first national Digital Marketing Apprenticeship Program, amajor milestone in the country's education and training landscape. Spearheaded by the Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB) and led byDebbie Woodward, the interim national program manager, this initiative is setto revolutionize how digital marketing skills are developed in Ireland.Recently, I had the pleasure of interviewing Debbie about this trailblazingprogram, and I’m thrilled to share the details with you.
The Important Role of Media to Safeguard Democracy
Hello and welcome to Season 6 and Episode 104 of the Public Sector Marketing Show. In today’s episode I’m getting serious. Serious about the disruption of mainstream media, attacks on journalists and the threats to our democracy. Online hate is increasing, politicians are hanging up their political boots as it has become too much and decision-makers fear backlash and personal attacks.I’ll talk about the challenges to democracy and the role of media, social media and the challenges governments, politicians and public sector are facing right now. I really do worry about the future of democracy, and it is something we cannot take for granted. I really understand that people are angry, and that social media has democratised society in a way like never before. We can all have our say on any issue and reach tens of thousands of people on our own social networks. But while citizen journalism has added a new dimension to media as we know it, we need strong and independent as well as strong state media outlets like never before. I speak to an expert in this field, Marius Dragomir, who is the Director of the Center for Media, Data and Society. Let’s dive in!
How to Master Workplace Wellbeing in the Remote Working Age
Hello and welcome to Season 6 and Episode 103 of the Public Sector Marketing Show. In today’s episode I’m asking the questions:Are we better off at work now than before the pandemic?What is workplace wellbeing?How can we master it as employers and managers?I take a closer look at how workplaces are changing for the better and some of the innovative strategies that organisations are introducing and implementing. I interview Dolores Andrew who recently held a national Workplace Wellbeing event on National Workplace Wellbeing Day. As a specialist in this field, she shares her tips, tricks, and insights into how we can all be better managers and why we should embrace doing less. Let’s dive in!
A podcast dedicated to digital marketing and social media insights for government and public sector pros. Interviews with marketing and communications leaders working in government and public life as well as social media news and top tools and apps wrapped up in the hosts own musings about digital transformation in government communications.
The Public Sector Marketing Show is hosted by Joanne Sweeney, founder of the Public Sector Marketing Institute and author of Public Sector Marketing Pro. Barack Obama’s former chief of digital described the book “as the handbook he needed in the White House.”
Public Sector Marketing Institute offer accredited online training and coaching programmes that specialise in digital communications for public bodies and non-government organizations. They also host Europe’s only dedicated Public Sector Digital Marketing Summit.
Joanne Sweeney is a subject matter expert in digital marketing for government and advises organisations across the world. A former broadcast journalist, Joanne loves being back behind the mic asking the questions and offering her own views.
She works for Google and has spoken at Facebook, advises MEPs in the European Parliament and has spoken on digital citizenship at Twitter HQ in San Francisco.
Joanne is a two-time author and her latest title was named in the best PR Book of 2020 list by Book Authority and it was also a finalist in Best Business Book category at the 2020 UK Business Book Awards.
Find out more at https://publicsectormarketingpros.com/.