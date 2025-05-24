The Important Role of Media to Safeguard Democracy

Hello and welcome to Season 6 and Episode 104 of the Public Sector Marketing Show. In today’s episode I’m getting serious. Serious about the disruption of mainstream media, attacks on journalists and the threats to our democracy. Online hate is increasing, politicians are hanging up their political boots as it has become too much and decision-makers fear backlash and personal attacks.I’ll talk about the challenges to democracy and the role of media, social media and the challenges governments, politicians and public sector are facing right now. I really do worry about the future of democracy, and it is something we cannot take for granted. I really understand that people are angry, and that social media has democratised society in a way like never before. We can all have our say on any issue and reach tens of thousands of people on our own social networks. But while citizen journalism has added a new dimension to media as we know it, we need strong and independent as well as strong state media outlets like never before. I speak to an expert in this field, Marius Dragomir, who is the Director of the Center for Media, Data and Society. Let’s dive in!