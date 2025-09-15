Psych Insights for Modern Marketers - The 3G Edition

EP12: Can You Hack The Vicissitudes of a Copywriting Career?

What kind of copywriting gig appeals most to you, anyway? Cuz there’s a LOT of different gigs where writing copy is big on the menu. Here, the guys drill deep to lay bare the good vs. bad of every decision you make in your career. Kevin nails the three paths: The pioneer (that’s when you’re a true entrepreneur, not working “for” anybody)... the producer (maybe working for someone, but just focused on the writing, and don’t bother them about biz details)... and the prospector (wearing every hat a writer can wear, as a freelancer). John shares the “5 Second Rule” of deciding which opportunities to take and which to shun forever... which he had to use when Gary Halbert offered to “buy up all his time” as a writer. Which would have meant turning away from all the lucrative offers John was fielding as a freelancer at the time. (Bonus points if you correctly guess what he decided.) Also: Does the universe listen when you throw requests out there? It sounds like goofy woo-woo stuff, but... ... well, you gotta hear this kind of insight with your own ears to get any value from it. Just like when the guys discuss breaking the rules to ultimately get what you want from your career. (Sounds complex. Isn’t.) More: The role of networking, and why you need to do it even if you’re a stone-cold introvert who loathes being social and would rather just be a lone wolf. Bad idea. And you’ll seldom get anywhere good without a network to support you. (Don’t worry, it’s easy once you learn the secrets of putting one together.) You’ll also hear some really strange and thrilling “war stories” from the front-line trenches of the business world. It gets weird out there as a writer, and having these 3 guys on your side ladling out the advice, insight and strategies can change everything for you.