Psych Insights for Modern Marketers - The 3G Edition

EP12: Can You Hack The Vicissitudes of a Copywriting Career?
What kind of copywriting gig appeals most to you, anyway? Cuz there’s a LOT of different gigs where writing copy is big on the menu. Here, the guys drill deep to lay bare the good vs. bad of every decision you make in your career. Kevin nails the three paths: The pioneer (that’s when you’re a true entrepreneur, not working “for” anybody)... the producer (maybe working for someone, but just focused on the writing, and don’t bother them about biz details)... and the prospector (wearing every hat a writer can wear, as a freelancer). John shares the “5 Second Rule” of deciding which opportunities to take and which to shun forever... which he had to use when Gary Halbert offered to “buy up all his time” as a writer. Which would have meant turning away from all the lucrative offers John was fielding as a freelancer at the time. (Bonus points if you correctly guess what he decided.) Also: Does the universe listen when you throw requests out there? It sounds like goofy woo-woo stuff, but... ... well, you gotta hear this kind of insight with your own ears to get any value from it. Just like when the guys discuss breaking the rules to ultimately get what you want from your career. (Sounds complex. Isn’t.) More: The role of networking, and why you need to do it even if you’re a stone-cold introvert who loathes being social and would rather just be a lone wolf. Bad idea. And you’ll seldom get anywhere good without a network to support you. (Don’t worry, it’s easy once you learn the secrets of putting one together.) You’ll also hear some really strange and thrilling “war stories” from the front-line trenches of the business world. It gets weird out there as a writer, and having these 3 guys on your side ladling out the advice, insight and strategies can change everything for you.
53:00
EP11: The Pain Points That Trigger Your Audience
Do you understand how the human body and mind work to either open doors of opportunity for you... or sabotage everything you’ve ever worked for? Can you influence a prospect by sucker-punching their most vulnerable spots, and then pounce with a solid pitch and close the deal? No, seriously – is this part of your skill set? Cuz that’s how top writers sway and capture entire markets. While their sad-sack competition try to win sales by droning on and on about dumb facts and unbelievable claims that sound good, but do absolutely zero selling. You’ll enjoy this episode if you like hearing about the painful blunders other writers – including these 3 hosts – have suffered learning the most basic lessons behind killer salesmanship. They tackle the uncomfortable truths about empathy most people are terrified to admit. Plus, the insights of near-death experiences the older writers have had, which have paid off since they day they got back from the hospital. Why people both adore and despise doctors, and why that lack of trust works so abundantly well in the hands of a good writer. Also, how your personal health is critical to a successful career. While learning your limits through actual pain. (Yes, writing can be painful, to your brain as well as your fingers, back, and feet.) And the stark difference in experiences between the folks who play it safe, and the adrenaline junkies who’ve lost all sense of risk assessment... and where to find your own sweet spot. So you’re not too boring, and not too crazy. That’s how some writers last a long, long time at the top of their game. An absolutely essential show for any writer who’s in this game for the long haul…
53:20
EP10: Storytelling, Part 2, With Special Guest Star Laura Belgray!
Things got so outrageous and awesome last episode, that the guys decided the subject of storytelling in marketing required another round. And big bonus: Their first ever guest is the fabulous Laura Belgray, top-tier copywriter and acknowledged direct response Queen Of The Riveting Storyline That Is Also Hilarious. (She’s essentially the Dorothy Parker of our time.) And the conversational storylines just in this episode prove her main point: That the best kind of “bonding by story” comes not from grandiose adventures... but from the small everyday kind of experiences that everyone can relate to. The mundane truth behind normal events in daily life can – when you know what you’re doing – be woven into fun and intriguing tales that win over even skeptical prospects. What’s more, the advantages of writing “fresh”, rather than planning content ahead of your scheduled writing time, are simply mind blowing. Especially once you realize how simply telling the truth and tying in specific details are the foundation of the most compelling copy you’ll ever produce. So much good stuff here. Tales of social failure in upscale NY clubs... committing unspeakable acts of “cake fraud” in restaurants... how the truth and specific details (slightly tweaked) bring stories to life... making yourself the butt of the joke to bring readers into the game (where they feel an actual relationship is developing)... and why the “loneliness” epidemic now raging in every society opens up amazing opportunities to create real communities online. Plus, you’ll learn why it’s your sacred duty to guide your readers through the secret worlds you create through honest, soul-baring and hyper-generous storytelling. Absolutely no writer with any self-respect should miss this episode.
1:01:08
EP09: Storytelling Masterclass
You know what separates professional storytellers from the wannabe’s who always lose their audience by the second breath? It’s all about knowing how stories work inside a human’s brain... from being drawn into the tale and becoming hyper alert to details as the stakes are raised... to ending up exhausted and happily digging for a credit card to ensure you are never without this kind of outrageously-thrilling experience again. There are natural storytellers who kick ass, and god bless ‘em. More common, however, are folks with tales to tell... who can’t coherently cobble the facts and plot points together to save their life. And if you’re a writer seeking fame and fortune... and you weren’t lucky enough to be a born storyteller... then your primary task is to get your chops honed quickly, and start using them to power up your copy to worldclass levels. And guess what? Yup. You’re gonna get a masterclass here from 3 of the best in the biz. Including how they perfected their skills (all 3 are stone-cold introverts who had to force themselves into the big bad world out there, where using humor and wild tellings of adventures was their ticket to wowing an audience)... ... and why those skills changed everything for them. For example: You’ll discover the truth behind the rumors of when John met Gary Halbert (and finally wrote an ad Gary agreed to run, which nearly killed John to write). Now sit back, relax, and let these whacko’s take you away to a land of wealth and happiness...
49:39
EP08: How To Raise A Bloodthirsty Copywriter
High level copywriters aren’t born. They’re made. Consciously, level-by-level of building on a love of writing, a rigorous study of classic salesmanship, and a deep desire to earn the Big Bucks without ever digging a real ditch. It’s never been a brainless way to make a living, and the people who have sold copywriting as a get-rich-quick scheme are lying their ass off to you. (Same with the idiots trying to convince you that AI will replace all writers soon.) Still, it ain’t rocket science, either. In this episode, you’ll hear 3 generations of writers share how they arrived at writing copy as a career... plus how they broke through the initial challenges and setbacks. Probably the very same challenges and setbacks you experienced yourself, or soon will as you launch into the world of professional writing. Oh, you’re about to be regaled by the horror stories these writers tell, and you’ll see dollar signs in the tricks and secrets they learned while blundering their way through the early years. (Saving you the need to do your own blundering, so you can shortcut your success arc.) They also cover how to literally raise a young copywriter from knowing zilch about the craft... through the lessons offered at every turn growing up in this bizarre, wonked-out civilization we all live and raise kids in... and ultimately into a career where they’ll never need to have a soul-grinding J O B, slaving away to make someone else rich. If you’re a working copywriter, you’ll learn things the top writers have been hiding from you. If you’re still a wet-nosed rookie, you’ll discover tactics and insight that will zoom you ahead of even veteran writers. And no – AI will never replace writers who learn how to think critically and work the angles only humans are devious enough to know. In case you were wondering...
About Psych Insights for Modern Marketers - The 3G Edition
Get your bad attitude adjusted and your selling chops hot-wired directly into the sizzling core of the modern marketing world... with spot-on, uncensored advice and insight from 3 generations of notoriously successful copywriter/entrepreneurs.