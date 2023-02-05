The Public Eye Podcast uncovers and celebrates excellence at all levels of public sector HR. Produced by the Public Sector HR Association, providing human reso... More
Episode 10: Taking Time to Celebrate Public Sector Work
This week we sat down with Mark McGraw, editor of PSHRA's Public Eye digital publication, and Of Public Interest, PSHRA's weekly newsletter, to celebrate Public Service Recognition Week, and to take a quick look at what's in the public sector HR news.
5/12/2023
Episode 9: A Well-Rounded Perspective on Job Satisfaction, Leadership and Drivers of Organizational Performance in the Public Sector
Gerome Q. Banks is a strategic consulting manager for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) with 20 years of professional public sector management, strategic HR experience, and an affinity for leader development and federal talent management. Gerome discusses the top predictors of federal employee job satisfaction, what leaders in public sector agencies need to do to be more effective, and the metrics agencies ought to be using to accurately gauge their organization’s performance.
5/2/2023
Episode 8: Picking Up the Pace in Public Sector Hiring
Melissa Barker, VP of Practice Development at the recruitment firm the Duffy Group, discusses the factors combining to slow down public sector hiring, and what employers can do to pick up the pace – from shortening the time applicants wait for a response, to how employers can be more proactive/creative in finding and engaging candidates – which is to say, making public sector work more appealing to Gen Zers and millennials who tend to be “values-driven."
4/24/2023
Episode 7: Social Media’s Impact on Employee Speech in the Public Sector Workplace
Social media has become the new “public square” for public employees, especially during elections or controversial social events. Public employees expressing their views on social media can lead to First Amendment issues and potential litigation. The recent Ninth Circuit decision in Hernandez v. City of Phoenix attempted to provide guidance, but many questions remain. Mark Meyerhoff is an attorney with Liebert Cassidy Whitmore specializing in all aspects of employment and labor relations for public employees. Mark spoke with us about social media's impact on employee speech in the public sector workplace and what public agencies' social media policies should include.
4/12/2023
Episode 6: A Treasure Trove of Insights and Information from Exec. Director of NAST
Shaun Snyder is Executive Director for the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST), a bipartisan organization of elected and appointed state and territorial Treasurers across the United States. NAST advocates for responsible public finance measures on Capitol Hill and with regulatory agencies and provides education through its conferences and distance learning. Our conversation addresses a host of pressing issues and challenges: the aging of the finance workforce, recruitment, financial wellness, and increasing the utilization of the ABLE Act (which makes tax-free saving accounts available to cover qualified disability expenses).We were also surprised to learn that assumptions that private sector pathways are more lucrative are not universally true.
