Flapjax has been there since the beginning and seen it all in the world of Primus and Les - the long, slow rise to notoriety, life on the road, making music a sort-of career, and being with his friends through it all. Soya joins to reminisce and jog Dave's memory - it's a great old-school time!
1:16:44
Primus Legacy - Tye Zamora
In our newest sub-series, Primus Legacy, we speak with pro musicians who have a fondness for Primus, and how the music impacted their musical paths. We begin with the great Tye Zamora, who you may know from Alien Ant Farm, 'mēk\, and his stints subbing in for bands such as Slightly Stoopid. Tye charts his Primus superfandom and how it influenced his development as a bassist, and handles with ease Frankie's rapid-fire questions. We should note that his a capella versions of Primus tunes are top notch. Find Tyehttps://www.instagram.com/tyemus/https://www.instagram.com/mekband/https://www.youtube.com/@mekband2341
58:26
c2b3 - Ignorance Is Bliss w/ Peat Rains
We conclude our c2b3 experience with the towering album closer, Ignorance Is Bliss. Peat Rains of You Bred Raptors? joins us to explicate the music and lyrics, and to discuss what makes this a grand statement at the end of the record. For those who don't know what a mohel is, we have you covered. Find Peats band, You Bred Raptors? on Instagram and at youbredraptors.com
1:03:09
c2b3 - 48 Hours To Go
Note: We recorded this episode prior to NYE, and I thought it fitting to include our postulations as to what we'd witness, you know, for s&g. 48 Hours To Go is another tune critical of the W administration and sticks with lyrics of its time. We dig into the time capsule lyrics and the heady jams that Brain brings to the fore. Plus, Josh is entranced by this week's live tracks, and Frankie gets help in solving a major Primus mystery.
45:27
NYE 2024 Recap
WE WERE THERE. The two-night stand for 2024 New Year's Eve dubbed Claypool Gold contained numerous surprises and delights to the senses as Les and Larry recruited numerous familiar faces to support them in performing a wide variety of tunes from the worlds of Holy Mackerel, Frog Brigade, and Primus. Limbomaniacs and Beanpole provided inspiring opening acts, making for two nights full of madness. We break it down with commentary on the set lists, lineups, our experiences, and Tim Soya (HE WAS THERE) drops in to share his perspective from behind the scenes. Were you there? How was your NYE? Hit us up on the socials!
Primus Tracks chronicles the recordings of the rock band Primus, one track at a time. Join Josh, Frankie, & Primus friend/assistant Tim Soya as they create the ultimate Primus companion - for beginners and hardcore fans alike.