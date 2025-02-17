NYE 2024 Recap

WE WERE THERE. The two-night stand for 2024 New Year's Eve dubbed Claypool Gold contained numerous surprises and delights to the senses as Les and Larry recruited numerous familiar faces to support them in performing a wide variety of tunes from the worlds of Holy Mackerel, Frog Brigade, and Primus. Limbomaniacs and Beanpole provided inspiring opening acts, making for two nights full of madness. We break it down with commentary on the set lists, lineups, our experiences, and Tim Soya (HE WAS THERE) drops in to share his perspective from behind the scenes. Were you there? How was your NYE?