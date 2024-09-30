Christian, Producer Richard Robey and Senior Producer Kevin Ferguson all sit down to talk a bit more about the process of making Primer and get into a few artists we didn't get to cover during the regular season. This is a teaser for our bonus content! If you want the rest of the episode, please head on over to maximumfun.org/primer and make a one-time contribution! And you can get some more cool gifts there too. :)Next week everyone who’s made a $10 or more contribution will be getting a special email with information on how to access the full episode!Check out our Spotify mega playlist of every song featured on Primer! We also have the playlist on YouTube Thanks for your support! Follow Primer: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok
--------
12:25
11. What We Learned (Christian & Yosuke)
C & Y sit down in the studio one more time to discuss some of their favorite moments, songs the wish they covered, and finally take a crack at the question "what is city pop?" Featuring brand new clips from past episodes! Thanks for rockin' with us, listener! We really appreciate you! Check out our Spotify playlist of as many songs as we can find on there! We also have the playlist on YouTube If you enjoy Primer please support the show and help us reach our goal so we can produce a second season!Follow Primer: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok
--------
33:37
That's a Wrap! For Now
A special announcement from Christian Dueñas! If you enjoy Primer please support the show and help us reach our goal so we can produce a second season!Follow Primer: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok
--------
1:49
10. Frogs, Insects, Birds, Harry (Pearl & The Oysters // Haruomi Hosono & Co.)
A few songs from Pacific, the album we're discussing today, have made it onto city pop playlists and algorithms on all types of streaming services. It might sound a little loungier, a little jazzier than what you might expect from a city pop album, but the names in the credits should be familiar to any city pop fan. Haruomi Hosono, Shigeru Suzuki, and Tatsuro Yamashita are responsible for this record and it would go on to influence the sound of city pop and genre beyond for years to come.We sit down with indie-pop duo Pearl & the Oysters to talk about the plentiful homages and quotes on this album, the influence of this record on their sound, and the incredible musicianship on display.Check out our Spotify playlist of as many songs as we can find on there! We also have the playlist on YouTubeIf you enjoy Primer please support the show and help us reach our goal so we can produce a second season! Follow Pearl & The Oysters: Instagram | BandcampFollow Primer: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok
--------
46:49
09. Music for the Dirt Roads (Wyatt Cenac // Tome Asagami)
Tome Kitagawa, accomplished percussionist and session musician, created an alter ego for only one album, Yuwaku. Alter ego Tome Asagami was sensual, poppy, and loved hot sake. Although Yuwaku never really garnered much critical or commercial success, the single Hot Sake made it into DJ crates all around the world. But there is so much more to Yuwaku than just the single.Writer and comedian Wyatt Cenac sits down with us to talk about the art of sampling, music transporting us to different places, and the variety of influences on this record.Check out our Spotify playlist of as many songs as we can find on there! We also have the playlist on YouTubeIf you enjoy Primer please support the show and help us reach our goal of creating a season 2!Follow Wyatt: Website | InstagramFollow Primer: Instagram | Twitter | TikTok
Primer is a music podcast about translation and illumination. Host Christian Dueñas is joined by a different co-host each season to explore a genre of music from outside the English-speaking world. In its debut season, music writer Yosuke Kitazawa (PBS SoCal, Light in the Attic) joins Christian and special guests to explore Japanese City Pop. They celebrate the lives of its artists, explore the cultural and historical context of the songs, and reflect on the impact that music had on listeners everywhere - including personally, as fans. Primer invites both newcomers and crate diggers alike to find their next favorite album and learn more about the music they already love.