PodcastsEducationPretty In Pink Again
Pretty In Pink Again

Podcast Pretty In Pink Again
Christina Tarabishy & Kristina Bontempo
Welcome to Pretty in Pink Again, the podcast where motherhood meets rediscovery. Hosted by Christina Tarabishy (@christinatarabishy) and Kristina Bontempo (@kri...
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & WellnessMental Health

Available Episodes

  • Welcome to Pretty in Pink Again: Finding Ourselves After Motherhood
    Did you know flamingos lose their pink while caring for their young—only to regain it over time? Just like them, so many moms give everything to their families and are left wondering, who am I now?  Welcome to Pretty in Pink Again! In this teaser episode, Christina Tarabishy (@christinatarabishy) and Kristina Bontempo (@kristinabontempo) introduce themselves, share their journeys through motherhood, and reveal why they created this podcast. From two-under-two to four kids deep, they know firsthand how easy it is to lose yourself in the chaos of parenting—but they also believe in getting your vibrancy back! Tune in for real talk, laughter, and a space where millennial moms can feel seen, supported, and inspired. Hit subscribe and join us for this new chapter!Follow the podcast on Instagram:  @prettyinpinkagain
About Pretty In Pink Again

Welcome to Pretty in Pink Again, the podcast where motherhood meets rediscovery. Hosted by Christina Tarabishy (@christinatarabishy) and Kristina Bontempo (@kristinabontempo)—two millennial moms navigating life, kids, and everything in between—this show is your weekly dose of candid conversations, relatable stories, and a little glam. Whether you’re adjusting to life after babies, finding yourself again, or just looking for a safe space to laugh, cry, and feel seen, we’re here for you. Tune in as we tackle the messy, beautiful chaos of modern motherhood and inspire you to get to know the new version of yourself—one episode at a time!Follow our podcast on Instagram: @prettyinpinkagain
