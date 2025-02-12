Welcome to Pretty in Pink Again: Finding Ourselves After Motherhood

Did you know flamingos lose their pink while caring for their young—only to regain it over time? Just like them, so many moms give everything to their families and are left wondering, who am I now? Welcome to Pretty in Pink Again! In this teaser episode, Christina Tarabishy (@christinatarabishy) and Kristina Bontempo (@kristinabontempo) introduce themselves, share their journeys through motherhood, and reveal why they created this podcast. From two-under-two to four kids deep, they know firsthand how easy it is to lose yourself in the chaos of parenting—but they also believe in getting your vibrancy back! Tune in for real talk, laughter, and a space where millennial moms can feel seen, supported, and inspired. Hit subscribe and join us for this new chapter!Follow the podcast on Instagram: @prettyinpinkagain