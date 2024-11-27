Futureproof: Eric Topol on revolutionizing pandemic preparedness
In the second part of our conversation with Dr. Eric Topol, we explore how examining the past is necessary to ensure we’re more prepared for our future. From universal vaccines and advanced antiviral therapies to cutting-edge digital tools like wearable biosensors and genomic surveillance, Dr. Topol shares actionable insights on harnessing technology and data to revolutionize pandemic preparedness. Listen in as we discuss the path to a safer, healthier future.
Episode transcript: https://www.scripps.edu/_files/images/2024_images/topol-pandemic-prep-transcript.pdf
Beyond the hype: AI’s impact on medicine and science with Eric Topol
Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing what we once thought impossible. But how can we distinguish genuine breakthroughs from mere hype? In this episode of Science Changing Life, we welcome Eric Topol, MD—renowned physician, scientist, and author. As executive vice president at Scripps Research and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, Dr. Topol shares his thoughts on how AI is transforming science and medicine today and offers a glimpse into what the future may hold. His advice to listeners? 'Be open to change.'
Gene editing, CRISPR, and drawing the line between science and fiction
Thanks to revolutionary technologies like CRISPR, we’re now living in an age where it’s becoming possible to rewrite the very building blocks of life itself—our DNA. We sit down with Scripps Research Fellow and CRISPR expert Shannon Miller, PhD, to discover how these gene editing technologies are poised to reverse a range of diseases. Listen in as we explore Shannon’s unique journey into science—beginning not with a single eureka moment, but instead with a passion for creativity and discovery.
Everything we know about H5N1 bird flu
Four years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, another virus threatens to reach pandemic potential: the H5N1 bird flu. We sit down with Arnab Chatterjee, vice president of medicinal chemistry at Calibr-Skaggs, who explains the need to invest in the best science to make sure we’re more prepared than we were for the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.
Chatterjee breaks down how likely it is for H5N1 to become transmitted between humans, and the steps we can take now to better protect ourselves in the future.
Building a 'telescope' for the brain
Galileo’s telescope revolutionized our modern understanding of the universe. Assistant neuroscience professor Xin Jin, PhD, wants to do just that—except for the brain. By building new tools that enable her and other neuroscientists to peer into the inner workings of the mind, Jin is uncovering the cells, genes and other complex drivers behind neurological diseases. Listen in as we explore the galaxy of the brain.
