Everything we know about H5N1 bird flu

Four years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, another virus threatens to reach pandemic potential: the H5N1 bird flu. We sit down with Arnab Chatterjee, vice president of medicinal chemistry at Calibr-Skaggs, who explains the need to invest in the best science to make sure we’re more prepared than we were for the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. Chatterjee breaks down how likely it is for H5N1 to become transmitted between humans, and the steps we can take now to better protect ourselves in the future. LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/arnab-chatterjee-b024661/ Scripps Research Magazine: magazine.scripps.edu/